Injury update – Finlay Bealham suffers knee injury

Finlay Bealham, twisted his knee against Italy on Saturday and has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations.
Bealham had started all games in the Six Nations campaign to date and was one of three Connacht players released from Ireland camp today. Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade will be available to play Dragons away on Saturday.
27 players will partake in a two day mini-camp later this week which culminates in an Open Training Session against Richie Murphy’s unbeaten Ireland U20s at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday morning.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is named in the group for the mini-camp, as is Garry Ringrose who was a late withdrawal from the Italy game with a tight calf and Robbie Henshaw who is returning from injury.
Also included for this week’s camp are Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring) and Tadhg Furlong (calf), neither of whom have featured to date in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship.
All four Provinces are in URC action this weekend with a number of players released from the wider group to access game time.
Ireland Squad Mini Camp – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results
Wales 10 IRELAND 34
Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023
IRELAND 32 France 19
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023
Italy 20 IRELAND 34
Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023
Scotland v IRELAND
Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)
RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
IRELAND v England
Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)
VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio