Ireland 7s men’s & women’s – Fixture times & teams for Cape Town

“Preparations are in full swing as the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, backed by TritonLake, touchdown in Cape Town for the upcoming HSBC SVNS Series at DHL Stadium this weekend.

Fresh off the season opener in Dubai, both Ireland teams are geared up for the second leg of the 2024 campaign, eager to surpass their quarter-final showings from the previous event in the desert.

Under James Topping’s guidance, the Ireland Men secured a commendable fifth place in Dubai, narrowly missing out against Fiji in the quarter-finals but triumphing convincingly against Samoa in the play-off. With an unchanged 13-player squad, Topping’s squad enters Pool A, facing tough competition from Great Britain, hosts South Africa, and the USA.

The Ireland Women, led by Allan Temple-Jones, have made one alteration due to injury, welcoming Lucinda Kinghan into the squad in place of Kathy Baker. After a sixth-place finish in Dubai, Temple-Jones’ team is eager to elevate their game against Brazil, New Zealand, and Great Britain in Pool B.

Action kicks off on Saturday morning as the Ireland Women’s team launches their campaign against Brazil at 6pm. Catch all the thrilling HSBC SVNS Series action for free on RugbyPass TV, and follow Ireland’s journey in Dubai via the new @Ireland7s social media channels.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Cape Town Leg):



Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Cape Town Leg):



Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Cape Town Leg:



Saturday, December 9:



Ireland Women v Brazil , 9am local time/7am Irish time

, local time/7am Irish time Ireland Men v USA , 10.50am local time/8.50am Irish time

, local time/8.50am Irish time Ireland Women v Great Britain, 11.12am local time/9.12am Irish time

local time/9.12am Irish time Ireland Men v Great Britain, 1.50pm local time/12.50pm Irish time

local time/12.50pm Irish time Ireland Women v New Zealand, 3.10pm local time/1.10pm Irish time

local time/1.10pm Irish time Ireland Men v South Africa, 7.34pm local time/5.34pm Irish time

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com