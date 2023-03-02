Joey Carbery starts and RG Snyman on bench for Munster

878 total views, 11 views today

After been released by the Irish team, Joey Carbery is in Munster starting team to play Scarlets on Friday evening.

Munster have made three personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that beat Ospreys two weeks ago.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron starts on his 50th Munster appearance as Academy player Patrick Campbell and Calvin Nash also come into the side.

World Cup winner RG Snyman is among the replacements after battling back to full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained in October 2021. Snyman is in line for his first appearance at Musgrave Park.

Jack Crowley and Keynan Knox also come into the squad as replacements with Academy pair Ethan Coughlan and Mark Donnelly keeping their places on the bench.

Campbell starts at full-back on his 10th appearance of the campaign with Nash returning from injury on the right wing. Daly moves to the left wing having started the Ospreys victory at full-back.

There is continuity in the half-backs and midfield. Scrum-half Paddy Patterson and out-half Joey Carbery start together for the third successive game, as do centre pairing Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch.

In the front row, Roman Salanoa keeps his place on his return from international duty and packs down with Josh Wycherley and Barron.

Jean Kleyn, who makes his 17th start of the season, and Fineen Wycherley are paired together in the engine room for the third successive game.

Gavin Coombes returns from Ireland camp to start in an unchanged back-row with captain Jack O’Donoghue and John Hodnett.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Jack Crowley, Jack O’Sullivan.

