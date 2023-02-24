3,576 total views, 1 views today

Jordan Duggan has signed a contract and joins Denis Buckley, Peter Dooley and Matthew Burke as Connacht props for 2023/24.



Duggan has signed a one-year deal and will be aiming to add to the 36 caps he’s made since his debut against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in 2020.



The 25-year old prop joins fellow looseheads Denis Buckley, Peter Dooley and Matthew Burke in vying for the #1 jersey next season.



Andy Friend, Director of Rugby says:

“Jordan is an extremely powerful young man, and he has everything it takes to become an outstanding loosehead prop. Given his age & the position he plays, he has time on his side to continue to develop his trade and build on the progress he’s made to date. We’re excited at what the future holds for him, and we look forward to seeing him kick on and turn that potential into reality.”



Jordan Duggan says:

“It’s great to sign on with Connacht again for next season. It’ll be a really exciting campaign with the new coaching team and redevelopment starting around the ground so it’ll be great to be a part of that.”

