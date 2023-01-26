2,354 total views, 2,354 views today

Leinster and Ulster set to clash in Heineken Champions Cup last-16 showdown at Aviva Stadium.

The highly anticipated Interpro will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals against either Leicester Tigers or Edinburgh.

The game will be broadcast live and free on RTÉ.

With a potential sellout crowd of 50,000 expected, this match is sure to be one of the tournament’s highlights.

Munster will also be in action on April 1st, when they take on the Cell C Sharks in Durban, with the possibility of facing Toulouse or the Vodacom Bulls in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Connacht’s last-16 Challenge Cup match against Benneton has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 1st at Stadio di Monigo. in Treviso. The stage is set for an unforgettable weekend of European Rugby action

