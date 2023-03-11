Wales beat Italy to avoid Six Nations 2023 Wooden Spoon

⌚️ Rhys Webb spotted the perfect time to make the break to set-up Taulupe Faletau for the try for Wales 🤩#Breitling @Breitling #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/ixXbCip7gf — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 11, 2023

What a game it was in Rome as Wales secured their first win in this year’s Six Nations against Italy. Despite a strong start from the hosts in the second half, Wales held on to their lead to take the victory.

The first half saw Wales dominate proceedings with a commanding performance. Owen Williams got them off the mark early on with a penalty before Rio Dyer crossed the line following a brilliant kick from Rhys Webb. Italy tried to mount a comeback, but Wales held strong and Lorenzo Cannone’s sin bin allowed them to extend their lead with a penalty try.

The second half saw Italy come out fighting and they quickly got themselves on the scoreboard with a try from Negri. However, Wales responded strongly with a try from Faletau secured by a great assist from Webb. Italy didn’t give up and managed to score again through Brex, but Wales had already done enough to secure the win.

Wales’ defense was solid throughout the game, and their attack showed great potential. Liam Williams put the game beyond doubt with his try, and Wales will be pleased with the bonus point they secured.

Overall, it was a great performance from Warren Gatland’s side, and they will be looking to build on this momentum as they head into the remainder of the tournament. Italy will be disappointed with the result but will take heart from their strong start to the second half.

