Premier Sports Ireland and ViAplay announce opening live Premier League and FA Cup fixtures through January, February and March

Friday 27th Jan

Man City v Arsenal, 8pm

Saturday 28th Jan

BorehamWood v Leeds, 12:30pm

Fulham v Sunderland, 3pm

Preston v Tottenham, 6pm

Sunday 29th Jan

Brighton v Liverpool, 1pm

Wrexham v Sheffield United, 4:30

