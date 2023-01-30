Shamrock Rovers sign Chloe McCarthy

702 total views, 702 views today

Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Chloe McCarthy to the 2023 Women’s Premier Division team.

Speaking about her arrival at Rovers McCarthy said “I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers Football Club. It’s a great opportunity for me to continue my development as a player. The set-up here is so professional and I can’t wait to get started”.

First team manager Collie O’Neill said “I am delighted that Chloe has signed for us, She is a very versatile defender who will add to our defensive options for the upcoming season. She has a great attitude and I am looking forward to working with her”.

Head of Women’s football Jason Carey is also very happy to have McCarthy on board for next season saying “Chloe had a fantastic season last year which brought her to our attention. She reads the game very well and is a player with great potential, she can play in a number of different defensive positions which is great for us to have in the squad”.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com