List of upcoming Live and streamed GAA coverage on TG4 and TG4.ie we have a full list of events on the Irish station.

Saturday 28 January

Allianz FL Division 1 round 1

Monaghan v Armagh, St Mary’s Park, Castleblayney, 6.30pm – BBC iPlayer

Mayo v Galway, Hastings MacHale Park 7.30pm – RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player

Allianz FL Division 2 round 1

Derry v Limerick, Owenbeg, 3pm

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4

Allianz FL Division 3 round 1

Fermanagh v Longford, Ederney, 2pm

Tipperary v Down, FBD Semple Stadium, 6pm

Allianz FL Division 4 round 1

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Wexford v London, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm

Kehoe Cup SH round 5

Meath v Kildare, Dunganny, 1pm

Sunday 29 January

Allianz FL Division 1 round 1

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm – TG4 deferred (live on tg4.ie)

Donegal v Kerry, Ballybofey, 2pm – TG4

Allianz FL Division 2 round 1

Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm – TG4 deferred (live on tg4.ie)

Clare v Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

