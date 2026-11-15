The Wallpark wins 8th Troytown Chase for Gordon Elliott

The Wallpark (6/1) won the Bar 1 Betting Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan on Sunday to give trainer Gordon Elliott an eighth success in the €100,000 contest.

The winner, an eight-year-old son of Ask, carried the colours of leading owner J.P. McManus, who had four runners in the 18-horse three-mile chase.

The Wallmark battled up the Navan home straight to hold off the brave challenge of He’s Gorgeous (8/1) and Seán O’Keeffe, eventually having one and three-quarter lengths in hand on the Peter Fahy-trained runner-up.

Kinturk Kalanisi (12/1) was a neck behind in third for Tom Gibney and Harry Sexton, with Win Some Lose Some (5/1), also in the McManus silks, next home in fourth place, three-quarters of a length behind the third-placer.

The win was the second part of a double for Elliott and stable jockey Jack Kennedy, with the Kerryman having earlier ridden With Nolimit to victory in the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle.

With Nolimit wins Monksfield Novice Hurdle

With Nolimit (8/13 favourite) lead all the way to claim an impressive victory in the Grade 3 John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Winner of the Grade 1 Punchestown bumper last April, the five-year-old now has four racecourse wins as well as a Point-to-Point success.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy for Gigginstown House Stud, it was another victory at the Navan Racing Festival this weekend for trainer Gordon Elliott, who complete a treble at Porterstown Park on Saturday.

Lovely from With Nolimit in the Monksfield 🤌 https://t.co/yli5QX6FV3 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 15, 2026

Gordon Elliott later stated he feels the horse will be better when he goes chasing, but will possibly be aimed at races at either the Leopardstown Christmas Festival or Naas early in the New Year.

The Gavin Cromwell-handled Gillane (7/1) claimed the runner-up spot, four-and-a-quarter legnths behind the winner, with Pat O’S Rock taking third, a further eigth-and-a-half lengths further back.

Paddy’s Milestone goes back-to-back

Sam Ewing, who won aboard Wingmen for Gordon Elliott yesterday, teamed up with Stuart Crawford for a winner today as 9/1 chance Paddy’s Milestone came late to deny Matt Connor (11/1) and Eoin Staples victory in the Bar 1 Betting ‘Bet 10 Get 50’ Tara Handicap Hurdle.

Paddy’s Milestone, who had seen a racecourse for 344 days, was a repeat succes in the race for the bay son of Malinas, and it was a third success in the race in the past four years for County Antrim trainer Crawford.

Matt Connor and Eoin Staples were second, one-and-a-half lengths behidn the winner, with Mart Lane (11/4 favourite) and Finny Maguire coming home in third place for owner/trainer Barry Connell, another six lengths back.

De Bromhead Sunday Double

Waterford handler Henry de Bromhead completed a double on Sunday, winning the 3YO Maiden Hurdle and the Beginners Chase.

Huff’n’puff (3/1) won the opening Bar 1 Betting Casino 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle for de Bromhead and Jordan Gainford. A winner on the flat at Roscommon under Billy Lee last May, the gelded son of Bated Breath ran out a two-and-a-half-length winner for owner Denis Howard. Glen Echo (33/1) was runner-up for Gavin Cromwell, in the hands of Ben Harvey, while Sunrush (6/1), who was prominent for much of the two-mile contest finished third for trainer Andy Slattery.

✅ Smooth from Fruit De Mer @NavanRacecourse https://t.co/vaZ2eAmJ5B — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 15, 2026

De Bromhead completed his brace when Seán Flanagan aboard Fruit De Mer (13/8 favourite) ran out eight-and-a-half length winners over Classical Creek (2/1) and Jack Kennedy. Though it looked like being a match between the two from a long way out, Fruit De Mer comfortably took the victory. The Gordon Elliott-trained runner-up finished 14 lengths ahead of stable companion Kazansky, who finished in third.

Another win for Cromwell and Donoghue

Theemeraldexpress (11/2) gave Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue another winner at this year’s Navan Racing Festival as the four-year-old took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle. The daughter of Walk In The Park battled to deny the previously unbeaten Royale Walk from the Henry de Bromhead yard. The Mike O’Connor-ridden runner-up was two-and-a-half lengths ahead of the third-placed favourite and French import, La Vaserine (5/6), representing Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Nice effort from Theemeraldempress @NavanRacecourse ✅ https://t.co/53NVW27lTK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 15, 2026

First Racecourse win for Rían Lane

Crypto Crash (12/1) gave seven-pound claimer Rían Lane a day to remember as the young jockey rode his first racecourse winner then successful in the Gaeil Colmcille GAA Kells ‘Day At The Races’ Handicap Hurdle. The winner, trained in Cork by Ken Budds, was following up on a recent Cork Racecourse victory. Northern Ruler (12/1) was runner-up, with Mr Caulfield (6/1 cf) third, a length-and-a-quarter and a head resprectively behind the winner.

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