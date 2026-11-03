Ireland v Argentina Preview 2026: Team, Odds & Prediction

SPORTSNEWSIRELAND • RUGBY

6 NOVEMBER 2026 Nations Championship • Match Preview Ireland v Argentina: World Cup Warning as Farrell Faces Major Selection Test Predicted Ireland team, full squad, recent form, head-to-head history, bookmaker odds and the potential 2027 Rugby World Cup quarter-final that could bring the countries together again.

🇮🇪 Ireland VS 8.10pm 🇦🇷 Argentina 📅 Friday 6 November

📍 Aviva Stadium, Dublin

📺 Virgin Media One

Ireland are strong favourites to defeat Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, but recent results suggest the Pumas could provide a much tougher challenge than their run of one victory in five matches might indicate.

Andy Farrell’s side have won four of their last five internationals and are 10-point favourites with the bookmakers. Argentina, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four, but each defeat came by seven points or fewer, and their most recent outing ended in a 28-28 draw with Australia.

There is also a compelling World Cup storyline. Under the 2027 tournament bracket, Ireland and Argentina could meet in the quarter-finals in Brisbane if both win their respective pools and last-16 matches.

For Irish supporters, that possibility carries uncomfortable memories. Argentina have beaten Ireland three times at the Rugby World Cup, including the devastating 43-20 quarter-final defeat in Cardiff in 2015.

Friday is therefore more than another November international. It is an opportunity for Farrell to assess Ireland’s depth against opponents who could stand between them and a first World Cup semi-final.

World Cup 2027: A Quarter-Final Collision Course? Ireland and Argentina have been drawn into different pools for the expanded 24-team World Cup in Australia, but the confirmed knockout pathway creates a possible quarter-final meeting. 2027 RUGBY WORLD CUP Potential Quarter-Final Brisbane Stadium, Australia IRELAND 🇮🇪 Win Pool D

Win Round of 16 × ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 Win Pool C

Win Round of 16 Ireland’s pool: Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal. Argentina’s pool: Fiji, Spain and Canada. The pairing is conditional on both countries topping their groups and progressing through the round of 16. Explore Ireland’s complete World Cup 2027 fixtures and knockout route → Ireland have never reached a Rugby World Cup semi-final, while Argentina have made the last four on three occasions. There is no guarantee that the countries will meet in Australia, but the possibility adds an interesting dimension to Friday’s contest. Farrell will be keen to establish whether his side can handle Argentina’s physicality and counter-attacking threat.

Ireland v Argentina Head-to-Head Ireland have won their last four meetings with Argentina, but the Pumas have enjoyed considerably greater success when the countries have met at the Rugby World Cup. 4 Consecutive Ireland wins 3–1 Argentina’s World Cup lead 22–19 Last meeting, 2024 Date Result Competition 15 Nov 2024 Ireland 22–19 Argentina Autumn Test 21 Nov 2021 Ireland 53–7 Argentina Autumn Test 10 Nov 2018 Ireland 28–17 Argentina Autumn Test 25 Nov 2017 Ireland 28–19 Argentina Autumn Test 18 Oct 2015 Ireland 20–43 Argentina World Cup QF Ireland scored 151 points and conceded 105 in those five encounters. However, three of their last four victories came by 11 points or fewer. The 2024 encounter was particularly close. Ireland made a strong start but struggled to maintain control, eventually surviving a second-half Argentine comeback to win by three points. The emphatic 53-7 victory in 2021 is therefore not necessarily the best guide to Friday’s match.

Form Guide: Ireland v Argentina Ireland’s recent results are stronger, but Argentina have been competitive against several leading international sides. 🇮🇪 Ireland

Last five: W W W W L • 4 wins, 1 defeat L New Zealand (A) 21–40 W Japan (A) 36–20 W Australia (A) 33–31 W Scotland (H) 43–21 W Wales (H) 27–17 🇦🇷 Argentina

Last five: W L L L D • 1 win, 1 draw, 3 defeats D Australia (H) 28–28 L Australia (H) 21–27 L South Africa (H) 10–17 L England (H) 24–31 W Wales (H) 35–21 32.0 Ireland points scored per game 23.6 Argentina points scored per game 24.8 Argentina points conceded per game THE KEY STAT Argentina have stayed within seven points in each of their last four matches. They lost to England by seven, South Africa by seven and Australia by six before drawing with the Wallabies. Ireland have scored 160 points in their last five matches but conceded 129, an average of 25.8 per game. Both defences have shown vulnerabilities. The Pumas’ results may look disappointing, but their recent performances suggest they remain difficult to put away. Ireland’s superior attacking output and home advantage make them deserved favourites. Nevertheless, Argentina’s resilience is a warning against assuming a comfortable Irish victory.

Ireland Team News and Injury Concerns Andy Farrell is without several important players ahead of Friday’s encounter. Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Jack Crowley were absent from the original November squad, while Garry Ringrose has subsequently been ruled out through injury. Sam Prendergast is recovering from a wrist problem, although the Ireland management have offered encouraging updates about his availability. Mack Hansen’s return is a welcome boost. The Connacht winger provides creativity, aerial ability and a valuable additional playmaking option. Dan Sheehan has been appointed captain for the November series in Doris’s absence. The Three Biggest Selection Questions Who plays number eight? Sean Jansen is an intriguing option, but replacing Doris requires more than physical carrying. Ireland will also miss his leadership and defensive organisation. Who starts at out-half? Sam Prendergast is a leading contender if fit, while Ciarán Frawley provides an experienced alternative. Who replaces Ringrose? Robbie Henshaw is a logical choice at outside centre, with Stuart McCloskey potentially partnering him in midfield.

Predicted Ireland Starting XV SportsNewsIRELAND’s projected selection, subject to fitness and the official team announcement. 🇮🇪 Ireland • Predicted XV • Backs 15 Hugo

Keenan 11 Rob

Baloucoune 12 Stuart

McCloskey 13 Robbie

Henshaw 14 Mack

Hansen 9 Jamison

Gibson-Park 10 Sam

Prendergast* Forwards 6 Tadhg

Beirne 8 Sean

Jansen 7 Josh van

der Flier 4 Joe

McCarthy 5 James

Ryan 1 Andrew

Porter 2 Dan Sheehan

(Captain) 3 Tadhg

Furlong *Sam Prendergast’s selection depends on his recovery from a wrist injury. Ciarán Frawley is another option at out-half. This is not the official Ireland team. Sean Jansen’s Chance to Impress Connacht’s Sean Jansen could be one of the most interesting selections. His carrying power gives Ireland an alternative to Doris, although he faces a demanding examination against Argentina’s experienced back row. Connacht captain Cian Prendergast is also a serious contender. His work rate, lineout ability and leadership could persuade Farrell to move Tadhg Beirne into the second row and select Prendergast at blindside. For Ireland, this is an opportunity to establish whether the next generation of forwards can compete with high-quality international opposition.

Full Ireland Squad – November 2026 Andy Farrell originally named 36 players, including uncapped Ulster pair Jamie Benson and James McNabney. Forwards (19) ▾ Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Billy Bohan, Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Furlong, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, James McNabney, Darragh Murray, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (captain), Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier. Backs (17) ▾ Bundee Aki, Rob Baloucoune, Jamie Benson, Craig Casey, Nathan Doak, Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale. This is the original squad, not a revised list of currently available players. Ringrose has subsequently been ruled out.

Paul O’Connell Warns Ireland About the Pumas Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell has warned that Argentina’s attacking ability makes them dangerous regardless of their recent results. “Some phenomenal athletes, with great feet.” Paul O’Connell, speaking about Argentina to RTÉ Sport. O’Connell also recalled Ireland’s narrow victory in November 2024. “We were lucky to win the game in the end.” Paul O’Connell, reflecting on the 22-19 victory. On Sam Prendergast’s recovery, O’Connell offered a positive update. “He’s been tracking well.” Paul O’Connell, on the out-half’s fitness. Ireland will need to be physically accurate and disciplined against a Pumas side capable of turning broken play into scoring opportunities.

Argentina Team News and Players to Watch Argentina also have injury concerns ahead of their visit to Dublin. Santiago Carreras is unavailable with a serious knee injury, while prop Thomas Gallo has been sidelined with a wrist problem. Experienced back-row forward Facundo Isa has been brought into the squad following Santiago Grondona’s withdrawal. Pablo Matera The experienced back-row forward remains one of Argentina’s most influential players. His carrying, aggression and breakdown work can disrupt opposition attacks. Marcos Kremer A powerful defender whose physicality can change the momentum of a match. Ireland will need accurate support play and quick recycling to prevent him slowing possession. Juan Cruz Mallía A dangerous counter-attacker with the ability to exploit defensive gaps. Ireland’s kicking game will need to be precise. Facundo Isa The experienced forward offers additional carrying power and physicality following his inclusion as an injury replacement. These are players to watch from Argentina’s squad, not a confirmed match-day starting XV.

Three Battles That Could Decide the Match 1. Ireland’s Back Row Without Doris and Conan Argentina will target Ireland’s breakdown and carrying game. Without two established number-eight options, Farrell must find a combination capable of maintaining possession and winning the collisions. 2. Ireland’s Out-Half and Midfield Combinations The absence of Crowley and Ringrose could leave Ireland with unfamiliar combinations in important attacking and defensive positions. Jamison Gibson-Park’s game management will be particularly important. 3. Can Ireland Prevent a Loose, Open Match? Argentina thrive when games become unstructured. Ireland should aim to control territory, dominate possession and avoid turnovers that allow the Pumas to attack in broken play.

Ireland v Argentina Betting Odds and Handicap Ireland are strong favourites, but the handicap market suggests a more competitive match than the outright odds might imply. Match Odds • 3 November 2026 Ireland 2/9 Draw 22/1 Argentina 10/3 Additional Market Odds Ireland -10 points 10/11 Handicap draw (-10) 22/1 Argentina +10 points 10/11 Over 54.5 total points 10/11 Under 54.5 total points 4/5 Snapshot from the bookmaker prices supplied on 3 November. These are not live odds. In the three-way handicap market, an Ireland victory by exactly 10 points is a handicap draw. Argentina’s recent record is relevant here. Their last three defeats came by six or seven points, and their most recent match ended in a draw. Ireland’s attacking form is encouraging, but the absence of several key players makes the 10-point handicap a significant margin. The total points line of 54.5 also suggests the market anticipates an open contest. Both teams have conceded more than 24 points per match on average across their last five fixtures.

SPORTSNEWSIRELAND VERDICT Ireland v Argentina Prediction Ireland deserve to be favourites. They have won four of their last five matches, possess considerable attacking quality and have an excellent recent record against Argentina. However, the Pumas have remained competitive against England, South Africa and Australia, and Ireland’s injuries could make this a difficult evening. Argentina’s ability to disrupt possession and exploit defensive mistakes should ensure a competitive contest, particularly if Ireland struggle to establish control at the breakdown. 🇮🇪 Ireland31 – 🇦🇷 Argentina24 Prediction: Ireland to win by seven points. That projected score would leave Argentina inside the bookmaker’s 10-point handicap, although the official team selections could materially change the assessment.

Ireland v Argentina: Frequently Asked Questions When is Ireland v Argentina? Friday, 6 November 2026, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. What time is Ireland v Argentina? Kick-off is scheduled for 8.10pm Irish time. What channel is Ireland v Argentina on? The match is scheduled for live coverage on Virgin Media One in Ireland. Who is Ireland’s captain? Dan Sheehan has been appointed captain for Ireland’s November Nations Championship series. What happened in the last Ireland v Argentina match? Ireland defeated Argentina 22-19 at the Aviva Stadium on 15 November 2024. Could Ireland face Argentina at the 2027 World Cup? Yes. If both countries win their respective pools and their round-of-16 matches, they are on course to meet in the quarter-finals in Brisbane on 31 October 2027. What is the Ireland v Argentina prediction? SportsNewsIRELAND predicts Ireland to win by seven points, with a projected score of 31-24.

Editorial sources: Irish Rugby squad announcements; ESPN form records supplied on 3 November 2026; bookmaker odds supplied on 3 November; World Rugby’s 2027 tournament schedule; and Paul O’Connell’s comments to RTÉ Sport. The predicted XV, score and handicap analysis are editorial judgements, not confirmed outcomes.