SportsNewsIRELAND | Weekend TV Guide Sport on TV This Weekend in Ireland:

Rugby, GAA, NFL, Racing, Football and F1 Friday 20 – Sunday 22 November 2026 Every major sporting event, Irish kick-off time

and TV channel in one weekend guide.

What sport is on TV this weekend in Ireland?

There is plenty to watch from Friday through Sunday,

with Ireland facing South Africa, provincial GAA club

championship action, Premier League football,

Punchestown racing, the Las Vegas Grand Prix,

Grand Slam of Darts and NFL Sunday action.

Irish rugby supporters can also watch two matches

live on YouTube on Friday, while Sunday’s National

Cross Country Championships will feature leading

Irish athletes competing at Abbotstown.

Five Biggest Sporting Events This Weekend

🏉 Ireland v South Africa

Saturday, 4.40pm

Virgin Media One ⚽ Liverpool v Man United

Sunday, 4.30pm

Sky Sports 🏇 Punchestown Racing

Sunday, 1.20pm

RTÉ2 🏐 GAA Club Championships

Saturday & Sunday

RTÉ2, TG4 & Clubber 🏈 NFL RedZone

Sunday, 6pm

Sky Sports – channel TBC

Friday 20 November – Sport on TV

Time Event TV / Stream 10.30am ATP Finals – Tennis Sky Sports 1.30pm RSM Classic – PGA Golf Sky Sports Golf 2.00pm Riyadh Snooker Championship TNT Sports 5.00pm Ireland U20 v Scotland U20 – Rugby Irish Rugby YouTube 7.00pm Grand Slam of Darts – Quarter-finals Sky Sports 7.00pm LPGA Tour Championship – Golf Sky Sports 7.00pm Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova – Boxing BBC Two 7.45pm Ireland XV v Fijian Latui – Rugby Irish Rugby YouTube 7.45pm Bristol Bears v Bath – Rugby TNT Sports

Ireland U20 and Ireland XV Live on YouTube

Virgin Media Park in Cork hosts an Irish rugby

double-header on Friday evening.

Ireland U20 face Scotland U20 at 5pm, followed by

Ireland XV against Fijian Latui at 7.45pm.

Both matches are listed for free streaming on the



official Irish Rugby YouTube channel.

Saturday 21 November – Sport on TV

Time Event TV / Stream 4.00am Las Vegas F1 Qualifying Sky Sports F1 11.45am Fossa v The Banner – GAA Clubber 12.30pm Man City v Fulham – Premier League TNT Sports 12.45pm Horse Racing – Haydock, Aintree & Punchestown Virgin Media Three 1.00pm Owenmore Gaels v Headford – GAA Connacht GAA* 1.30pm James Stephens v Fingallians – GAA Clubber 1.30pm Kilconieron v Tooreen – Hurling Connacht GAA* 2.00pm Uíbh Laoire v Killenaule – GAA Clubber 2.10pm England v New Zealand – Rugby Virgin Media One 2.10pm Scotland v Japan – Rugby Virgin Media Two 3.00pm Brazil U17 v Republic of Ireland U17 – Football RTÉ2 3.00pm Chelsea v Leeds – Football Premier Sports 4.40pm Ireland v South Africa – Rugby Virgin Media One 4.40pm Italy v Fiji – Rugby Virgin Media Two 5.30pm Newcastle v Arsenal – Football Sky Sports 6.00pm UFC Fight Night TNT Sports 6.00pm RSM Classic – Golf Sky Sports Golf 6.00pm LPGA Tour Championship Sky Sports 7.00pm Grand Slam of Darts Sky Sports 7.15pm St Eunan’s v Scotstown – Ulster Club Football RTÉ2 8.10pm Wales v Australia – Rugby Virgin Media Three* 8.10pm France v Argentina – Rugby Virgin Media Two

Ireland v South Africa: Kick-off and TV Channel

Ireland face South Africa at the Aviva Stadium

in Dublin on Saturday, with kick-off at

4.40pm.

The international will be shown live on

Virgin Media One.

It is the headline rugby fixture of the weekend,

with Andy Farrell’s Ireland facing the Springboks.

Saturday GAA Club Championship Fixtures

St Eunan’s face Scotstown in the Ulster

club football championship, with the match

listed for live RTÉ2 coverage at 7.15pm.

Clubber also has a selection of club matches,

including Fossa against The Banner,

James Stephens against Fingallians and

Uíbh Laoire against Killenaule.

Sunday 22 November – Sport on TV

Time Event TV / Stream 4.00am Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 11.30am National Cross Country Championships Athletics Ireland YouTube 1.00pm Grand Slam of Darts – Semi-finals Sky Sports 1.15pm Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilmacud Crokes – Hurling TG4 1.15pm Nemo Rangers v Fr Casey’s – Football Clubber 1.20pm Punchestown Winter Festival – Racing RTÉ2 1.30pm Caherlistrane v Éire Óg – GAA Connacht GAA* 1.30pm Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shelmaliers – Hurling Clubber 2.00pm Dr Crokes v Rathgormack – Football Clubber 2.10pm National Cross Country – Senior Women Athletics Ireland YouTube 2.50pm National Cross Country – Senior Men Athletics Ireland YouTube 3.00pm John Durkan Memorial Chase – Racing* RTÉ2 / Racing TV* 3.30pm Crossmaglen v Edendork – Ulster Football TG4 3.30pm Dicksboro v St Martin’s – Camogie Clubber 4.30pm Liverpool v Manchester United Sky Sports 6.00pm NFL RedZone Sky Sports – TBC 6.00pm Cardinals @ Chiefs – NFL Sky Sports NFL 6.00pm Steelers @ Eagles – NFL DAZN Game Pass 6.00pm Buccaneers @ Lions – NFL Sky Sports+ 6.00pm Dolphins @ Bills – NFL DAZN Game Pass 6.00pm Ravens @ Panthers – NFL DAZN Game Pass 6.00pm Saints @ Bears – NFL DAZN Game Pass 6.00pm Titans @ Cowboys – NFL DAZN Game Pass 6.00pm RSM Classic – Final Round Sky Sports Golf 6.00pm LPGA Tour Championship – Final Round Sky Sports 7.00pm Grand Slam of Darts – Final Session Sky Sports 9.05pm Jets @ Chargers – NFL DAZN Game Pass 9.25pm Jaguars @ Giants – NFL Sky Sports NFL 9.25pm Raiders @ Broncos – NFL Sky Sports+* 1.20am Mon Vikings @ 49ers – Sunday Night Football Sky Sports NFL

Sunday GAA: TG4 and Clubber Fixtures

The provincial GAA club championships continue

on Sunday, with Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on

Kilmacud Crokes in hurling at 1.15pm.

Crossmaglen Rangers meet Edendork in Ulster

football at 3.30pm, with both fixtures listed

for coverage on TG4.

Additional football, hurling and camogie

fixtures are scheduled for Clubber,

including Nemo Rangers against Fr Casey’s

and Kilcormac-Killoughey against Shelmaliers.

Punchestown Racing on RTÉ and Virgin Media

Horse racing is available free-to-air

throughout the weekend.

Saturday’s racing programme includes

Haydock, Aintree and Punchestown, with

coverage listed on Virgin Media Three.

Sunday’s Punchestown Winter Festival

is scheduled for RTÉ2 from 1.20pm.

The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase

is one of the meeting’s main attractions.

NFL on TV in Ireland: RedZone and Live Games

The main Sunday NFL fixtures begin at

6pm Irish time.

Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Philadelphia

to face the Eagles, while Kansas City Chiefs

host the Arizona Cardinals.

The later games include Raiders at Broncos

at 9.25pm, followed by Minnesota Vikings

at San Francisco 49ers in Sunday Night Football.

NFL RedZone is expected to provide coverage

of the Sunday evening action.

The precise Sky Sports channel and any

Virgin Media broadcast have not yet been

independently confirmed.

National Cross Country Championships

The 123.ie National Cross Country Championships

take place at Abbotstown on Sunday.

The senior women’s race is scheduled for

2.10pm, followed by the senior men’s

race at 2.50pm.

Coverage is listed on the official

Athletics Ireland YouTube channel.

Sport on TV This Weekend – FAQs

What time is Ireland v South Africa?

Saturday 21 November at 4.40pm,

live on Virgin Media One.

What GAA matches are on TV?

St Eunan’s v Scotstown is listed on RTÉ2

on Saturday. Ballyhale v Kilmacud and

Crossmaglen v Edendork are listed on TG4

on Sunday.

Is horse racing on Virgin Media?

Saturday’s racing coverage is listed

on Virgin Media Three. RTÉ2 is scheduled

to show Punchestown on Sunday.

What time does NFL RedZone start?

The main NFL Sunday games kick off at 6pm

Irish time. The RedZone channel requires

final confirmation.

What sport can I watch free on YouTube?

Friday’s Ireland U20 and Ireland XV rugby

matches, plus Sunday’s National Cross

Country Championships, are listed for

official YouTube streaming.

Broadcast information:

All times are Irish time (GMT).

Fixtures, race times and channel schedules

may change. Items marked * require final

confirmation from the broadcaster or

streaming provider.