Sport on TV This Weekend in Ireland:
Rugby, GAA, NFL, Racing, Football and F1
Friday 20 – Sunday 22 November 2026
Every major sporting event, Irish kick-off time
and TV channel in one weekend guide.
What sport is on TV this weekend in Ireland?
There is plenty to watch from Friday through Sunday,
with Ireland facing South Africa, provincial GAA club
championship action, Premier League football,
Punchestown racing, the Las Vegas Grand Prix,
Grand Slam of Darts and NFL Sunday action.
Irish rugby supporters can also watch two matches
live on YouTube on Friday, while Sunday’s National
Cross Country Championships will feature leading
Irish athletes competing at Abbotstown.
Five Biggest Sporting Events This Weekend
Saturday, 4.40pm
Virgin Media One
Sunday, 4.30pm
Sky Sports
Sunday, 1.20pm
RTÉ2
Saturday & Sunday
RTÉ2, TG4 & Clubber
Sunday, 6pm
Sky Sports – channel TBC
Friday 20 November – Sport on TV
|Time
|Event
|TV / Stream
|10.30am
|ATP Finals – Tennis
|Sky Sports
|1.30pm
|RSM Classic – PGA Golf
|Sky Sports Golf
|2.00pm
|Riyadh Snooker Championship
|TNT Sports
|5.00pm
|Ireland U20 v Scotland U20 – Rugby
|Irish Rugby YouTube
|7.00pm
|Grand Slam of Darts – Quarter-finals
|Sky Sports
|7.00pm
|LPGA Tour Championship – Golf
|Sky Sports
|7.00pm
|Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova – Boxing
|BBC Two
|7.45pm
|Ireland XV v Fijian Latui – Rugby
|Irish Rugby YouTube
|7.45pm
|Bristol Bears v Bath – Rugby
|TNT Sports
Ireland U20 and Ireland XV Live on YouTube
Virgin Media Park in Cork hosts an Irish rugby
double-header on Friday evening.
Ireland U20 face Scotland U20 at 5pm, followed by
Ireland XV against Fijian Latui at 7.45pm.
Both matches are listed for free streaming on the
official Irish Rugby YouTube channel.
Saturday 21 November – Sport on TV
|Time
|Event
|TV / Stream
|4.00am
|Las Vegas F1 Qualifying
|Sky Sports F1
|11.45am
|Fossa v The Banner – GAA
|Clubber
|12.30pm
|Man City v Fulham – Premier League
|TNT Sports
|12.45pm
|Horse Racing – Haydock, Aintree & Punchestown
|Virgin Media Three
|1.00pm
|Owenmore Gaels v Headford – GAA
|Connacht GAA*
|1.30pm
|James Stephens v Fingallians – GAA
|Clubber
|1.30pm
|Kilconieron v Tooreen – Hurling
|Connacht GAA*
|2.00pm
|Uíbh Laoire v Killenaule – GAA
|Clubber
|2.10pm
|England v New Zealand – Rugby
|Virgin Media One
|2.10pm
|Scotland v Japan – Rugby
|Virgin Media Two
|3.00pm
|Brazil U17 v Republic of Ireland U17 – Football
|RTÉ2
|3.00pm
|Chelsea v Leeds – Football
|Premier Sports
|4.40pm
|Ireland v South Africa – Rugby
|Virgin Media One
|4.40pm
|Italy v Fiji – Rugby
|Virgin Media Two
|5.30pm
|Newcastle v Arsenal – Football
|Sky Sports
|6.00pm
|UFC Fight Night
|TNT Sports
|6.00pm
|RSM Classic – Golf
|Sky Sports Golf
|6.00pm
|LPGA Tour Championship
|Sky Sports
|7.00pm
|Grand Slam of Darts
|Sky Sports
|7.15pm
|St Eunan’s v Scotstown – Ulster Club Football
|RTÉ2
|8.10pm
|Wales v Australia – Rugby
|Virgin Media Three*
|8.10pm
|France v Argentina – Rugby
|Virgin Media Two
Ireland v South Africa: Kick-off and TV Channel
Ireland face South Africa at the Aviva Stadium
in Dublin on Saturday, with kick-off at
4.40pm.
The international will be shown live on
Virgin Media One.
It is the headline rugby fixture of the weekend,
with Andy Farrell’s Ireland facing the Springboks.
Saturday GAA Club Championship Fixtures
St Eunan’s face Scotstown in the Ulster
club football championship, with the match
listed for live RTÉ2 coverage at 7.15pm.
Clubber also has a selection of club matches,
including Fossa against The Banner,
James Stephens against Fingallians and
Uíbh Laoire against Killenaule.
Sunday 22 November – Sport on TV
|Time
|Event
|TV / Stream
|4.00am
|Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix
|Sky Sports F1
|11.30am
|National Cross Country Championships
|Athletics Ireland YouTube
|1.00pm
|Grand Slam of Darts – Semi-finals
|Sky Sports
|1.15pm
|Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilmacud Crokes – Hurling
|TG4
|1.15pm
|Nemo Rangers v Fr Casey’s – Football
|Clubber
|1.20pm
|Punchestown Winter Festival – Racing
|RTÉ2
|1.30pm
|Caherlistrane v Éire Óg – GAA
|Connacht GAA*
|1.30pm
|Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shelmaliers – Hurling
|Clubber
|2.00pm
|Dr Crokes v Rathgormack – Football
|Clubber
|2.10pm
|National Cross Country – Senior Women
|Athletics Ireland YouTube
|2.50pm
|National Cross Country – Senior Men
|Athletics Ireland YouTube
|3.00pm
|John Durkan Memorial Chase – Racing*
|RTÉ2 / Racing TV*
|3.30pm
|Crossmaglen v Edendork – Ulster Football
|TG4
|3.30pm
|Dicksboro v St Martin’s – Camogie
|Clubber
|4.30pm
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|Sky Sports
|6.00pm
|NFL RedZone
|Sky Sports – TBC
|6.00pm
|Cardinals @ Chiefs – NFL
|Sky Sports NFL
|6.00pm
|Steelers @ Eagles – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|6.00pm
|Buccaneers @ Lions – NFL
|Sky Sports+
|6.00pm
|Dolphins @ Bills – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|6.00pm
|Ravens @ Panthers – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|6.00pm
|Saints @ Bears – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|6.00pm
|Titans @ Cowboys – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|6.00pm
|RSM Classic – Final Round
|Sky Sports Golf
|6.00pm
|LPGA Tour Championship – Final Round
|Sky Sports
|7.00pm
|Grand Slam of Darts – Final Session
|Sky Sports
|9.05pm
|Jets @ Chargers – NFL
|DAZN Game Pass
|9.25pm
|Jaguars @ Giants – NFL
|Sky Sports NFL
|9.25pm
|Raiders @ Broncos – NFL
|Sky Sports+*
|1.20am Mon
|Vikings @ 49ers – Sunday Night Football
|Sky Sports NFL
Sunday GAA: TG4 and Clubber Fixtures
The provincial GAA club championships continue
on Sunday, with Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on
Kilmacud Crokes in hurling at 1.15pm.
Crossmaglen Rangers meet Edendork in Ulster
football at 3.30pm, with both fixtures listed
for coverage on TG4.
Additional football, hurling and camogie
fixtures are scheduled for Clubber,
including Nemo Rangers against Fr Casey’s
and Kilcormac-Killoughey against Shelmaliers.
Punchestown Racing on RTÉ and Virgin Media
Horse racing is available free-to-air
throughout the weekend.
Saturday’s racing programme includes
Haydock, Aintree and Punchestown, with
coverage listed on Virgin Media Three.
Sunday’s Punchestown Winter Festival
is scheduled for RTÉ2 from 1.20pm.
The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase
is one of the meeting’s main attractions.
NFL on TV in Ireland: RedZone and Live Games
The main Sunday NFL fixtures begin at
6pm Irish time.
Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Philadelphia
to face the Eagles, while Kansas City Chiefs
host the Arizona Cardinals.
The later games include Raiders at Broncos
at 9.25pm, followed by Minnesota Vikings
at San Francisco 49ers in Sunday Night Football.
NFL RedZone is expected to provide coverage
of the Sunday evening action.
The precise Sky Sports channel and any
Virgin Media broadcast have not yet been
independently confirmed.
National Cross Country Championships
The 123.ie National Cross Country Championships
take place at Abbotstown on Sunday.
The senior women’s race is scheduled for
2.10pm, followed by the senior men’s
race at 2.50pm.
Coverage is listed on the official
Athletics Ireland YouTube channel.
Sport on TV This Weekend – FAQs
Saturday 21 November at 4.40pm,
live on Virgin Media One.
St Eunan’s v Scotstown is listed on RTÉ2
on Saturday. Ballyhale v Kilmacud and
Crossmaglen v Edendork are listed on TG4
on Sunday.
Saturday’s racing coverage is listed
on Virgin Media Three. RTÉ2 is scheduled
to show Punchestown on Sunday.
The main NFL Sunday games kick off at 6pm
Irish time. The RedZone channel requires
final confirmation.
Friday’s Ireland U20 and Ireland XV rugby
matches, plus Sunday’s National Cross
Country Championships, are listed for
official YouTube streaming.
All times are Irish time (GMT).
Fixtures, race times and channel schedules
may change. Items marked * require final
confirmation from the broadcaster or
streaming provider.