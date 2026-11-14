Found A Fifty Wins Third Fortria Chase at Navan

The highlight of the opening day of the two-day Navan Racing Festival, the Bar 1 Betting Fortria Chase went to Found A Fifty (11/4) for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy.

With Majborough a non-runner due to the going, the task of the former dual winner was somewhat easier, as he becomes only the second horse, along with Big Zeb, to take the two-mile race three times.

Found A Fifty completes the hat-trick in the Fortria Chase @NavanRacecourse 🥇 2026

🥇 2025

🥇 2024 https://t.co/r8LBzjQ3Ly — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 14, 2026

The nine-year-old son of Solskjaer, who seems to race better earlier in the season, had a length-and-a-half to spare at the finishing line over stable companion Touch Me Not (14/1), in the hands of Danny Gilligan. Only By Night (13/8 favourite), ridden by Keith Donoghue for Gavin Cromwell, was third home, a further length-and-a-half behind the runner-up.

Lismullen Hurdle success for Feet Of A Dancer

The Grade 2 Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles, went to 17/2 chance Feet Of A Dancer. Trained in Wexford by Paul Nolan and ridden by Seán O’Keeffe, the seven-year-old daughter of Authorized had eight lengths to spare over the front-running I’ll Sort That (7/2) and Declan Queally. Third place went to Casheldale Lad (11/2) for Danny Gilligan and Gordon Elliott.

🕺 Feet Of A Dancer readily lands the G2 Lismullen Hurdle @NavanRacecourse https://t.co/XsSPpxvLfs — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 14, 2026

Thinkitdonjinkit first part of Elliott treble

Thinkitdontjinxit (5/2) gave Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy their first win on day one of the Navan Racing Festival when impressing in taking the Grade 2 Bar 1 Betting ‘Download The App’ For Auction Novice Hurdle.

👀 Impressive from Thinkitdontjinxit to land G3 honours @NavanRacecourse https://t.co/la4yu5KM7a — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 14, 2026

Elliott and Kennedy, who had an odds-on beaten favourite in the Saturday opener, saw the Gigginstown Stud-owned five-year-old son of Vadamos run out a six-length winner over State Pension (7/1) and Cian Quirke. Joe Cool (33/1), from the Noel Meade yard, was third under Donagh Meyler, two-and-a-quarter lengths behind the runner-up.

Outofafrika beats odds-on favourite in Maiden Hurdle

The opening Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle went to Outofafrika (4/1) and Keith Donoghue. The Gavin Cromwell-trained bay son of Shirocco stalked the race leader and favourite, Charismatic Kid (4/7), throughout the two-and-a-half mile journey, before staking his claim for the lead approaching the final hurdle. The Over The Sticks-owned runner got the better of the battle with the Gigginstown Stud runner up the hill, to claim a two-and-three-quarter length success from Charismatic Kid and Jack Kennedy, with Luxor Love (8/1), a further four-and-a-half lengths back in third.

A nice start over flights from Outofafrika ✅ https://t.co/mkDm33MrNw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 14, 2026

Wins for Molloy & de Bromhead

Recent Limerick handicap hurdler winner Beckistine (7/2 joint-favourite) won the Lisadell Equine Hospital 110 Series Final Handicap Hurdle for birthday boy trainer Mark Molloy, and jockey Mark Walsh. The home-bred seven-year-old and topweight came on the stands’ side of the field to take a half-length win from Dairy Force (12/1) and Danny Gilligan, with 9/1 chance Private Policy, a further three-and-a-quarter lengths back in third place.

Seven-pound claimer Danny Power was in the winners’ enclosure with his victory on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Sommesky (10/1) in the Hotel Parl St Johann In Tirol Austria Handicap Hurdle.

The Jimmy & Sheila Owens Irish EBF Beginners Chase was reduced to just seven runners, with four withdrawals earlier in the day. Wingmen (11/4) and rider Sam Ewing took the win to give owners Bective Stud a Saturday double, and trainer Gordon Elliott, a treble.

The finale of an eight-race card, The Bar 1 Betting Best Odds Guaranteed Overnight Bumper saw race favourite, Uncle Pad, from the Gordon Elliott yard, withdrawn, as Noble Indulgence (16/1) won for Noel Meade and jockey Finn Tegetmeier.

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