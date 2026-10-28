Irish St. Leger 2026: Limerick gears up for the biggest races of the autumn

On 31 October, the Irish St. Leger 2026, one of Ireland’s most prestigious greyhound racing events, gets underway at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The races will be held under the title sponsorship of 1xBet.ie as part of the brand’s partnership with Greyhound Racing Ireland, which also involves a series of races at 14 tracks across Ireland.

A tradition that brings generations together

The history of the Irish St. Leger began in 1944. For the next 66 years, the race was held at Markets Field in Limerick, until it moved to the new venue at Greenpark in 2010.

Nevertheless, the change of venue has not altered the fundamental fact: the Irish St. Leger has retained its status as the city’s oldest classic race and continues to delight fans with thrilling races. Over more than 80 years, many generations of greyhounds have competed here, and each new edition gives the participants the chance to write their name into the history of this prestigious competition.

In 2025, Drombeg Banner seized the opportunity, delivering an unforgettable victory for his owner and trainer, 18-year-old Evan McAuliffe. The greyhound had failed to win a single round before the decisive race, but he rose to the occasion in the final, beating Flight Club to claim the title.

In 2026, 48 greyhounds will compete for the Irish St. Leger title. The races will be run over 550 yards, with the field narrowed after each round until six finalists remain. The winner will take home the top prize of €30,000.

Four Saturdays until the championship

Following the 2025 summer edition, the Irish St. Leger returns to its usual autumn schedule. This season, the tournament will take place in four stages:

31 October – first round;

7 November – quarter-finals;

14 November – semi-finals;

21 November – final.

Although the main battle for the title is still to come, some contenders have already made their mark. Droopys Winsome was particularly impressive in the heats on 17 October. Trained by Murt Leahy, he made a poor start but picked up speed along the back straight, surged into the lead and held on to it all the way to the finish. The greyhound covered the 550-yard distance in 29.71 seconds, recording the fastest time of the evening over that distance.

Among the participants, Hollywell Merlin is also worth watching. After a series of successful performances in Galway, he travelled to Limerick and continued his winning form. Despite a slight stumble at the start, the greyhound quickly took the lead and crossed the finish line in 29.95 seconds, beating his closest rival by two lengths.

Coolemount Shine also secured a place in the Irish St. Leger. He took the lead in his race at the first bend and held on to finish in 30.14 seconds. All three greyhounds have now booked their places in the tournament, but it is too early to name a clear favourite, as the final field has yet to be confirmed.

More excitement from the Irish St. Leger

While Ireland’s best greyhounds compete for the title, 1xBet.ie is offering racing fans another great bonus: weekly free bets of up to €20 on Mondays! To participate, simply log in to your account, click Take Part on the promo page, and place single bets of €2 or more on races with odds of at least 1.50. The higher the total amount of qualifying bets placed during the week, the higher the free bet amount. The promo runs until 29 November 2026.

Don’t miss the main races of the Irish St. Leger and root for your favourites with 1xBet.ie!

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