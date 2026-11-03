After the first Premier League months of competition, who are the best surprises/biggest deceptions?

Seven matchweeks into the 2026/27 Premier League season, and expectations are taking a beating.



Manchester City have made a perfect start, Brighton are proving very difficult for the big guns and Manchester United are finding it hard to translate good moments into results.

Early results do not decide the final outcome. With just seven matches played, there is the possibility of fixtures, injuries and finishing streaks to distort the image. However, there are a few shows that indicate improvement or issues to monitor. Here are the teams and players that are creating the first major talking points of the season.

Check out the free EPL predictions by experts, as well as helpful tips before every round and evaluate again when new performances change the information.

Biggest Premier League surprise: Brighton’s explosive start

Brighton are definitely one of the standout overachievers. Fabian Hürzeler’s side are third with 16 points with five wins, one draw and one loss. They’re the top scorers in the division with 23 goals and an impressive +18 goal difference with only five conceded.

Their strongest showing came on 18 October, when Brighton downed Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Amex Stadium. Inside ten minutes an own goal by Jaydee Canvot was followed by strikes from Diego Gómez and Yasin Ayari, leaving the hosts three goals up. The rout was completed by Charalampos Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood.

That win was more than a derby statement. Brighton’s movement open up passing lanes all over the field and their high pressing is very effective in regaining possession in time before the opposition has time to establish themselves. Their attacking rhythm is again dominated by Pascal Groß who is still providing delivery, intelligence and experience.

However, there’s a warning. It is hard to consistently score at this pace throughout a season, and the big test is coming when they are put to the test in tougher games. But the combination of goals, organisation and confidence in Brighton means that European qualification is a possibility rather than an aspiration.

Diego Gómez: Brighton’s breakout player to watch

Diego Gómez created one of season’s highlights against Palace by beating goalkeeper Walter Benítez with an amazing effort from outside the box. The Paraguayan spotted the chance early and seized it with a finish that immediately became a highlight of Brighton’s fantastic afternoon.

However, one incredible goal cannot make an entire campaign. He has a quality of variety beyond that of energy; he rushes to beat people when they move, and he’s willing to take risks on the ball and break through in space when defensive lines are stretched. Brighton’s many goal threats are aided by those qualities, and it makes it harder for opponents to focus on one creator.

What Fantasy Premier League managers need to keep an eye on is minutes, in addition to shooting positions and involvement in chances. So more than one big hit will give a better idea of what Gómez will be able to do long-term.

Manchester United: The Premier League’s biggest disappointment?

Very few clubs have performed as poorly as Manchester United. They’re 13th after seven games with one win, four draws, two losses and just seven points.

They were frustrated during their 1-1 draw against Leeds on 18 October. Youri Tielemans’ delivery was converted by Bryan Mbeumo in the first half but Calvert-Lewin evened things up after half time. United did have opportunities to take all three points but they failed to find a winner.

Michael Carrick has had a few experiments, such as reshaping his side against Leeds, but none of them have been successful enough. Concerns are still midfield balance and defending set pieces and defensive concentration. United also need more control when defending a lead, rather than allowing the opposition to build momentum.

Their difficulties can’t be explained from a single result. The disturbing aspect is repetition: it’s the promise and the missed chances or preventable concession. A home meeting with Bournemouth on Sunday will be another chance to make things right but it will take a lot more than reputation to bring United back into contention.

Eberechi Eze at Arsenal: Slow league start, European encouragement

Eberechi Eze’s performance in the Premier League has been underwhelming. Against Nottingham Forest, the attacking midfielder found it difficult to make an impact in the first half and he was taken off at the break and replaced by Noni Madueke. Madueke then netted the only goal for Arsenal in their 1-0 win.

That performance fueled questions as to what Eze’s role is, particularly when opponents defend tightly and limit the spaces he loves to exploit. It will be important for him to find combinations with teammates and to receive the ball in dangerous central territory if he is to become a regular match-winner.

But that all changed on 21 October. Eze was on target against Bayern Munich in Arsenal’s 2-2 Champions League draw, and he showed exactly what makes him valuable: attacking skill. His league form must come under the microscope, but it would be premature to label him a failed signing.

It is important that fantasy managers evaluate his starting outlook and measured involvement before making general decisions about him.

Premier League title race and relegation outlook

Manchester City are top of the table with seven wins from seven and 21 points. Arsenal are on 18 points, Brighton third on 16. Chelsea and Liverpool are still in contention for the European spots with enough time left to regroup.

In other areas, Hull City and Ipswich Town, who were promoted last term, have proven to be up to scratch, but as for Tottenham, their slow start has been another missed opportunity. Sunderland sit at the bottom of the table, with Nottingham Forest and Fulham also in the relegation zone. That’s not enough to definitively rule anyone out or in, though, as there are several games left.

The next round provides helpful tests. Brighton head up to Liverpool, City head to Aston Villa and United host Bournemouth on 25 October. Games against other opponents will reveal if any trends are substantial.

When it comes to Premier League predictions, EPL tips or fixture analysis at Wincomparator, context is more important than a recent score. Before you make a judgement on a fixture, compare chances created, defensive absences, tactical setups and confirmed lineups. Early form is a hint, not a promise. Brighton have their share of excitement to look forward to; United will be looking to overcome some old demons; and there is still much more to come on the list of surprises.

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