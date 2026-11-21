Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

In a titanic battle with the World Champions, Andy Farrell’s side came out narrow, but deserving, winners of the game.

Three opening-half tries from Robert Baloucoune (2) and Rónan Kelleher, as well as one conversion from Sam Prendergast. against South Africa’s converted try and a penalty kick, gave Ireland a 17-10 half-time advantage.

With only a penalty from Sam Prendergast in the second half, and a converted try from the Springboks, Ireland end their 2026 Nations Championship with three successes from three games.

Springboks Take Early Lead

South Africa took an early lead in the 32nd International Test matched between the sides when Andrew Porter was penalised for collapsing the scrum. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted over the easy kick, to bring his record to 13 successful kicks from 13 efforts in the Nations Championship 2026.

Baloucoune Try

Right after going behind 0-3 to the visitors, Ireland upped the pace and soon found themselves in Springboks’ territory. With a penalty coming in front of the South African posts, Ireland played the ball wide to Robert Baloucoune on the wing. The Ulster speedster stepped neatly inside Damian Willemse to race over for the opening try of the test match.

BALOUCOUNE IN THE CORNER! Ireland are off the mark and it’s Robert Baloucoune who capitalises on sustained pressure. #VMSport #NationsChampionship https://t.co/NcS5LLkJtj — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 21, 2026



Sam Prendergast missed the conversion effort from the touchline on the East Stand side, as Ireland held a 5-3 lead after eight minutes.

Second Try for Baloucoune

Robert Baloucoune added another try to his excellent record during the November internationals, and gave his side to a 10-3 advantage on the scoreboard. With Ireland pressurising the Springboks 5m from then World Champions’ line, Mack Hansen’s effort to pass wide was disturbed by fullback Damian Willemse, but with the men in green getting the benefit of the bounce, Hansen again gained possession before quickly releasing out wide to Baloucoune, who stretched to touch down for a try. Unfortunately, for the second time this afternoon, Prendergast missed the conversion effort, from a similar position to his initial failed effort.

BALOUCOUNE AGAIN!!! Ireland have another try and it’s Robert Baloucoune once again. What a start for Andy Farrell’s men. #VMSport #NationsChampionship https://t.co/n0pX7WUXWf — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 21, 2026

‘Boks’ Converted Try Levels Matters

South Africa had a number of scrums near the Irish line before final breaking the Irish defensive effort. Within minutes of the half-time whistle, the Springboks’ scrum drove the Irish backwards, before Morne Van Den Berg emerged from the side of the scrum in possession of the ball. The Lions’ played crashed over for his side’s first try of the contest. A successful conversion kick from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu brought the sides level at 10-10.

South Africa score from the scrum. Unstoppable from The Springboks. #VMSport #NationsChampionships https://t.co/HIO8x1FPxf — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 21, 2026

This only lasted moments, however. From an Ireland lineout inside the South African half, Josh van der Flier gave possession to Rónan Kelleher, and the hooker crashed over for Ireland’s third try of the opening 40 minutes. Prendergast successfully kicked his first conversion of the half, giving Andy Farrell’s side a 17-10 lead at the interval.

A THIRD IRELAND TRY! Ronan Kelleher powers over to give Ireland the lead just before the break. What a game we have on our hands. #VMSport #NationsChampionship https://t.co/Y3GJzJpXy9 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 21, 2026

Half-time: Ireland 17 South Africa 10

Sam Prendergast, who had only one successful kick at the posts in the first half, claimed Ireland’s first score of the second period. A penalty kick from directly in front of the posts extended the hosts’ lead to 20-10 after 54 minutes.

While Ireland had dominated much of the possession and field possession in the earlier stages of the second half, the Springboks fought back through a Malcolm Marx try. The hooker’s five-pointer was converted to leave just three points between the sides – Ireland leading 20-17.

IRELAND BEAT THE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! Sit back and watch the conclusion of a bruising test match at the Aviva Stadium. #VMSport #NationsChampionship https://t.co/1p6z3EHxKQ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 21, 2026

Sides end with 14 players each

Both Dan Sheehan and Marco Van Staden of South Africa were yellow carded for two separate incidences with 8 minutes to play, meaning both sides finished the game with 14 players each.

This was Ireland’s 11th victory against South Africa as they extended their win record in games played in Ireland against South Africa to 8 wins from 18 clashes.

This evening’s win, in Ireland’s 780th International Test match, sees them end the Autumn Nations Championship series unbeaten, with wins against Argentina, Fiji, and now, South Africa.

Full-time score: Ireland 20 South Africa 17

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