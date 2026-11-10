GAA ROUNDERS • 2026 ALL-STARS
2026 GAA Rounders All-Stars: The Complete Winners List
All the individual All-Stars, provincial honours, Teams of the Year and special awards from the 2026 celebrations.
30Individual All-Stars
4Provincial Club Awards
3Teams of the Year
🏆 Club of the Year: Galway City Rapparees
The Galway club secured the overall national award alongside the Connacht Club of the Year title, completing an outstanding 2026 season that also produced four individual All-Star winners.
Special Awards
National Club of the YearGalway City RappareesGalway
Communications AwardCarrickmacross EmmetsMonaghan
President’s AwardMichael DowlingThe Heath, Laois
Provincial Clubs of the Year
ConnachtGalway City RappareesGalway
LeinsterEmoLaois
MunsterSt Senan’sLimerick
UlsterErne EaglesCavan
Teams of the Year
JuniorKilmoreRoscommon
IntermediateKilmoreRoscommon
SeniorLimekilnDublin
Junior All-Star Winners
|Category
|Winner
|Club
|Women
|Louise Kelly
|St Senan’s Limerick
|Men
|Mathew Flynn
|Gusserane Wexford
|Mixed Female
|Sorcha Dowd
|Galway City Rapparees
|Mixed Male
|Aidan Carr
|Kilmore Roscommon
Intermediate All-Star Winners
|Category
|Winner
|Club
|Women
|Katie Jessop
|Galway City Rapparees
|Men
|Jason Cawley
|St Clare’s Cavan
|Mixed Female
|Clodagh Naughton
|Galway City Rapparees
|Mixed Male
|Liam Horgan
|Emo Laois
Senior Mixed All-Stars
|Category
|Winner
|Club
|Women
|Michelle Hopkins
|Breaffy Mayo
|Men
|Chris Hughes
|Limekiln Dublin
Senior Women’s All-Stars
|Position
|Winner
|Club
|Pitcher
|Serena Costelloe
|Limekiln
|Catcher
|Katie Groonell
|Breaffy
|First Base
|Amanda Kealy
|Limekiln
|Second Base
|Aisling Ginnitty
|Carrickmacross Emmets
|Third Base
|Maggie Brady
|Erne Eagles
|Short Stop
|Gráinne Gavin
|Breaffy
|Left Outfield
|Katie Jordan
|Breaffy
|Centre Outfield
|Colette McCaul
|Limekiln
|Right Outfield
|Emma Hudson
|Limekiln
|Roaming
|Yvonne Healy
|Limekiln
Senior Men’s All-Stars
|Position
|Winner
|Club
|Pitcher
|Darryl Dolan
|Erne Eagles
|Catcher
|Glenn Shier
|Cúchulainn
|First Base
|Shane Sheridan
|Erne Eagles
|Second Base
|Ronan Kiernan
|Carrickmacross Emmets
|Third Base
|Tomás Kenny
|Galway City Rapparees
|Short Stop
|Eddie Healy
|Limekiln
|Left Outfield
|Declan Finnegan
|Carrickmacross Emmets
|Centre Outfield
|Victor del Rosal
|Breaffy
|Right Outfield
|Nathan McHale
|Breaffy
|Roaming
|Ciarán Weldon
|Limekiln
Senior Awards by Club
|Club
|Individual Senior All-Stars
|Limekiln
|8
|Breaffy
|6
|Erne Eagles
|3
|Carrickmacross Emmets
|3
|Galway City Rapparees
|1
|Cúchulainn
|1
Source: GAA Rounders — All Stars Award Winners 2026. Senior totals include Senior Mixed awards. The highlighted individual winners represent Galway City Rapparees.