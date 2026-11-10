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GAA Rounders All-Stars 2026: Full Winners List as Galway City Rapparees Claim Club of the Year

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Garth Kenny
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GAA ROUNDERS • 2026 ALL-STARS

2026 GAA Rounders All-Stars: The Complete Winners List

All the individual All-Stars, provincial honours, Teams of the Year and special awards from the 2026 celebrations.

30Individual All-Stars
4Provincial Club Awards
3Teams of the Year

🏆 Club of the Year: Galway City Rapparees

The Galway club secured the overall national award alongside the Connacht Club of the Year title, completing an outstanding 2026 season that also produced four individual All-Star winners.

Special Awards

National Club of the YearGalway City RappareesGalway
Communications AwardCarrickmacross EmmetsMonaghan
President’s AwardMichael DowlingThe Heath, Laois

Provincial Clubs of the Year

ConnachtGalway City RappareesGalway
LeinsterEmoLaois
MunsterSt Senan’sLimerick
UlsterErne EaglesCavan

Teams of the Year

JuniorKilmoreRoscommon
IntermediateKilmoreRoscommon
SeniorLimekilnDublin

Junior All-Star Winners

Category Winner Club
Women Louise Kelly St Senan’s Limerick
Men Mathew Flynn Gusserane Wexford
Mixed Female Sorcha Dowd Galway City Rapparees
Mixed Male Aidan Carr Kilmore Roscommon

Intermediate All-Star Winners

Category Winner Club
Women Katie Jessop Galway City Rapparees
Men Jason Cawley St Clare’s Cavan
Mixed Female Clodagh Naughton Galway City Rapparees
Mixed Male Liam Horgan Emo Laois

Senior Mixed All-Stars

Category Winner Club
Women Michelle Hopkins Breaffy Mayo
Men Chris Hughes Limekiln Dublin

Senior Women’s All-Stars

Position Winner Club
Pitcher Serena Costelloe Limekiln
Catcher Katie Groonell Breaffy
First Base Amanda Kealy Limekiln
Second Base Aisling Ginnitty Carrickmacross Emmets
Third Base Maggie Brady Erne Eagles
Short Stop Gráinne Gavin Breaffy
Left Outfield Katie Jordan Breaffy
Centre Outfield Colette McCaul Limekiln
Right Outfield Emma Hudson Limekiln
Roaming Yvonne Healy Limekiln

Senior Men’s All-Stars

Position Winner Club
Pitcher Darryl Dolan Erne Eagles
Catcher Glenn Shier Cúchulainn
First Base Shane Sheridan Erne Eagles
Second Base Ronan Kiernan Carrickmacross Emmets
Third Base Tomás Kenny Galway City Rapparees
Short Stop Eddie Healy Limekiln
Left Outfield Declan Finnegan Carrickmacross Emmets
Centre Outfield Victor del Rosal Breaffy
Right Outfield Nathan McHale Breaffy
Roaming Ciarán Weldon Limekiln

Senior Awards by Club

Club Individual Senior All-Stars
Limekiln 8
Breaffy 6
Erne Eagles 3
Carrickmacross Emmets 3
Galway City Rapparees 1
Cúchulainn 1

Source: GAA Rounders — All Stars Award Winners 2026. Senior totals include Senior Mixed awards. The highlighted individual winners represent Galway City Rapparees.

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