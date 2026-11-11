San Francisco, Buffalo, Minnesota, Chicago and Kansas City have all made strong starts. But November is when the questions become harder.

An impressive record in early November doesn’t guarantee a trip to the Super Bowl. It does change how people discuss a team. San Francisco, Buffalo and Minnesota reached November at 6–1; Chicago stood at 6–2, while Kansas City was 5–2.

Those records tell different stories, from emerging confidence to familiar doubts. The interesting part isn’t only who might lift the trophy, but what each club still needs to prove.

The Early November Picture

6–1

San Francisco 49ers 6–1

Buffalo Bills 6–1

Minnesota Vikings 6–2

Chicago Bears 5–2

Kansas City Chiefs

01 San Francisco 49ers Strong Start, Clear Warning San Francisco’s 6–1 opening made it impossible to ignore the 49ers in championship discussions. Through seven games, they had scored 197 points and allowed 139. Kyle Shanahan’s offense remains difficult to defend, particularly when Brock Purdy works off Christian McCaffrey’s running threat. McCaffrey had scored a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games by October 25. George Kittle offers Purdy another experienced target when defenders crowd the line. The combination gives San Francisco ways to move the ball without asking its quarterback to improvise on every snap. Atlanta supplied the warning. San Francisco led 14–12 at halftime on October 25, only for four turnovers to contribute to a 29–20 defeat. It was the 49ers’ first loss, and it arrived just before their bye week. The big question Can San Francisco maintain its offensive production when opponents take away its preferred plays? San Francisco entered November unbeaten in three divisional games, an advantage worth protecting. Favourable playoff positioning could matter every bit as much as another spectacular Sunday from Purdy.

02 Buffalo Bills More Than Josh Allen Buffalo reached November with six wins and a quarterback who can hurt defences in several ways. Josh Allen’s arm gets much of the attention, but defenders can’t forget his legs near the goal line. Baltimore learned that early on November 1, when Allen scored on the Bills’ opening drive. The 36–10 win wasn’t one man’s show. James Cook scored on the ground, while D.J. Moore and Dalton Kincaid caught touchdown passes from Allen. Buffalo led throughout, and the Ravens finished with only 10 points. The defence made a difference, too. Baltimore managed no fourth-quarter points, allowing the Bills to finish comfortably instead of chasing a late comeback. It matters in January. The big question Can Buffalo maintain its balance between Allen’s individual brilliance and contributions from the rest of the team? There will be tougher tests. Buffalo’s record confirms its strong position, but a regular-season statement isn’t the same as surviving the AFC playoffs.

03 Minnesota Vikings The Defence Has the Floor Minnesota’s 6–1 start was built differently. The Vikings had allowed just 93 points through seven games, compared with 140 scored. That averages barely more than 13 points conceded per contest, giving the offence room to win without producing fireworks. Brian Flores’ defence had another productive afternoon in Detroit on November 1. Minnesota sacked Jared Goff four times and held the Lions to five third-down conversions in 13 attempts. Still, the Vikings lost 19–15, their first defeat of the season, after Detroit took control late. Those are the margins that make Minnesota interesting week after week. The Minnesota Vikings game lines concern expectations for individual matchups rather than the team’s Super Bowl futures price. For the Vikings, the weekly equation depends on whether their defence can keep giving the offence manageable situations. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes against Detroit, finding Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in the end zone. He also threw an interception, and Minnesota produced just 15 points. The big question Can Minnesota’s offence produce enough points against the strongest opponents without relying so heavily on its defence? The division won’t offer a free pass. Chicago stood at 6–2, while Detroit’s victory gave it a useful result against a direct rival. Minnesota’s strong start counts for plenty, but its narrow margins leave little space for mistakes.

04 Chicago Bears Learning to Finish Chicago’s 6–2 record came with three consecutive victories and a revealing night in Seattle. The Bears held a 20–9 lead on November 2 before the Seahawks closed the gap to three points. Earlier Chicago teams might have panicked. This one answered with 14 straight points and won 34–17. D’Andre Swift scored three second-half rushing touchdowns. Caleb Williams connected on 24 of his 34 throws, finishing with 247 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. It wasn’t a night built around desperate heroics, which may be the most encouraging detail. Under Ben Johnson, the Bears are developing the patience to take what a defence offers. They kept moving the ball after Seattle’s comeback threat, rather than trying to settle the game with one spectacular pass. That composure is useful when every divisional meeting carries extra weight. The big question Can Chicago reproduce its best attacking performances against the league’s strongest defences? There are limits to the optimism. Minnesota held Chicago to just three points in an earlier 9–3 defeat, a reminder of how difficult divisional matchups can be. The Bears still need to prove they can handle stronger defences consistently. Readers following the wider NFL schedule can explore upcoming matchups, game previews and team analysis through FanDuel’s NFL research.

05 Kansas City Chiefs The Name Isn’t Enough Kansas City entered November at 5–2, a record most teams would accept. Two consecutive defeats made it feel different. The Chiefs scored only three points at Seattle on October 25, then lost 28–24 in Denver after leading 24–13 in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the problem for most of the Denver game. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, spreading passes among nine receivers. Rookie Emmett Johnson even turned one catch into a 73-yard score. The details were costly, though. Kansas City committed 11 penalties for 105 yards, and a false start wiped out a last-second touchdown pass to Rashee Rice. Mahomes was sacked on the final snap. A potentially impressive road win became another division loss. The big question Can Kansas City eliminate the penalties and costly mistakes that have undermined otherwise impressive performances? Mahomes and Andy Reid have earned the benefit of the doubt, but history can’t tackle or cover receivers. Denver’s comeback showed what happens when the Chiefs leave the door open. Their championship argument will get stronger only when the mistakes stop costing them games.