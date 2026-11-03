Ireland Rugby World Cup 2027: Full Fixtures, Irish Kick-Off Times and Possible Route to the Final

Ireland will begin their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign against Portugal in Sydney on Monday, 4 October, before facing Scotland and Uruguay in Pool D. But who could Ireland meet in the knockout stages, and what would their route to a first-ever World Cup final look like?

The Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia promises to be the biggest tournament in the competition’s history, with 24 nations competing and a new round-of-16 stage giving more teams the opportunity to reach the knockout rounds.

For Ireland, the draw offers genuine encouragement. Portugal, Scotland and Uruguay stand between them and a place in the last 16, while finishing top of Pool D could provide a favourable opening knockout fixture.

However, the route becomes considerably more difficult from the quarter-finals onwards.

Here is everything Irish rugby supporters need to know about Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2027 fixtures, Irish kick-off times, venues, potential opponents and possible route to the final.

Ireland Rugby World Cup 2027 Fixtures – Irish Times

Ireland have three confirmed pool fixtures, with matches taking place in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne.

Date Match Irish kick-off Venue Monday, 4 October Ireland v Portugal 7.15am Sydney Football Stadium Sunday, 10 October Ireland v Scotland 10.45am Perth Stadium Sunday, 17 October Ireland v Uruguay 4.45am Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

All kick-off times are Irish time.

Ireland’s opening fixture against Portugal is reasonably convenient for supporters watching at home, while the meeting with Scotland in Perth has an attractive Sunday morning slot.

The final pool match against Uruguay is less appealing for Irish television audiences, with a 4.45am start.

Ireland v Portugal – Monday, 4 October

Kick-off: 7.15am Irish time | Sydney Football Stadium

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal in Sydney.

Portugal were one of the most entertaining emerging nations at the 2023 tournament, famously recording a victory over Fiji and demonstrating their ability to trouble more established international sides.

Ireland will be expected to win, but their opening fixture offers an important opportunity to establish momentum and potentially build a strong points difference.

With Scotland awaiting just six days later, a convincing performance would be the ideal start.

Ireland v Scotland – Sunday, 10 October

Kick-off: 10.45am Irish time | Perth Stadium

This is unquestionably Ireland’s biggest match of the pool stages.

Ireland and Scotland have developed a familiar World Cup rivalry, having also been drawn together in 2019 and 2023.

Their meeting in Perth could effectively decide who finishes top of Pool D and secures the more attractive route through the knockout stages.

Although Ireland have enjoyed considerable success against Scotland in recent years, World Cup rugby has a habit of producing unexpected results.

The importance of this fixture goes beyond qualification. Finishing first or second in Pool D could dramatically change Ireland’s prospects of reaching the semi-finals.

Ireland v Uruguay – Sunday, 17 October

Kick-off: 4.45am Irish time | Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Ireland conclude their pool campaign against Uruguay in Melbourne.

Uruguay have become increasingly competitive at international level and will arrive determined to challenge the established rugby nations.

For Ireland, the objective will be to secure qualification while managing the squad ahead of the knockout stages.

Depending on results elsewhere, points difference and bonus points could also become important.

What Happens if Ireland Win Pool D?

Winning Pool D would give Ireland a place in the round of 16 against one of the best third-placed teams from Pools B, E or F.

This is a potentially favourable draw, although the identity of the opposition will depend on the final pool standings.

The new World Cup format means Ireland could play four knockout matches on their way to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ireland’s Possible Rugby World Cup 2027 Knockout Fixtures

The following dates and times apply if Ireland win Pool D and continue progressing. Opponents are projections, not confirmed fixtures.

Stage Date Irish kick-off Venue Round of 16 Sunday, 24 October 6.45am Melbourne Quarter-final Sunday, 31 October 5.00am Brisbane Semi-final Saturday, 6 November 9.00am Sydney Final Saturday, 13 November 9.00am Sydney

The crucial point is that Ireland’s route through the draw is determined by their finishing position in Pool D.

Winning the group would put Ireland on the Sunday knockout pathway, with a potential quarter-final in Brisbane and semi-final in Sydney.

Who Could Ireland Play in the Round of 16?

Date: Sunday, 24 October 2027

Kick-off: 6.45am Irish time

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

If Ireland win Pool D, they will face a third-placed qualifier from Pool B, Pool E or Pool F.

That creates several possible opponents, including Georgia or the United States, depending on the final standings.

Georgia would represent a physically demanding challenge, particularly at the set-piece, while the USA would offer a different type of contest.

Ireland would be favourites against many of the potential third-placed qualifiers, but the expanded format means there is little room for complacency.

A victory would take Ireland into the quarter-finals, the stage at which their World Cup campaigns have so often ended.

Ireland’s Possible Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final

Date: Sunday, 31 October 2027

Kick-off: 5.00am Irish time

Venue: Brisbane Stadium

The quarter-final is where Ireland’s World Cup ambitions could face their first truly enormous test.

If Ireland win Pool D and their round-of-16 match, they will face the winner of the knockout fixture involving the Pool C winners and a third-placed qualifier.

Argentina and Fiji are among the leading contenders in Pool C.

That makes Argentina a plausible quarter-final opponent, although Fiji could also emerge from that section of the draw.

Argentina would bring uncomfortable memories for Irish supporters, having eliminated Ireland from the World Cup in both 1999 and 2015.

The Pumas have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to perform in major knockout fixtures.

Fiji would present an entirely different challenge, with their offloading game, physicality and attacking unpredictability capable of troubling any side.

Ireland have never reached a men’s Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Whoever they face in Brisbane, this could once again be the defining match of their tournament.

Who Could Ireland Face in the Semi-Final?

Date: Saturday, 6 November 2027

Kick-off: 9.00am Irish time

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Should Ireland finally break their quarter-final barrier, a historic first semi-final would await in Sydney.

The possible opposition includes some of international rugby’s biggest names.

England and Australia are among the potential contenders from the other section of Ireland’s half of the draw.

England’s tournament pedigree and Australia’s home advantage would make either a formidable opponent.

A semi-final against Australia would be particularly compelling, with the Wallabies hoping to capitalise on the support of a home World Cup crowd.

For Ireland, reaching this stage would already represent a landmark achievement.

But having progressed that far, the opportunity to reach a first World Cup final would be impossible to ignore.

Ireland’s Possible Rugby World Cup 2027 Final

Date: Saturday, 13 November 2027

Kick-off: 9.00am Irish time

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney

The 2027 Rugby World Cup final will take place in Sydney on Saturday, 13 November.

South Africa and New Zealand are two of the most obvious potential opponents should Ireland reach the final.

The Springboks enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019 and 2023.

New Zealand, meanwhile, remain one of the great forces in World Cup history.

France could also be a serious contender for a place in the final.

Ireland would need to overcome four knockout opponents after the pool stages to become world champions.

That would require seven victories across the tournament if they were to win every match.

What if Ireland Finish Second in Pool D?

Finishing second would put Ireland on a different knockout route.

Instead of facing a third-placed qualifier in the round of 16, Ireland would meet the winners of Pool E.

France are the standout team in that group, making a possible Ireland-France last-16 meeting one of the most significant dangers in the draw.

That is why the Scotland match could be so important.

Ireland do not simply need to qualify for the knockout stages. Winning Pool D could materially improve their chances of progressing beyond the last 16.

Why the 2027 Rugby World Cup Format Is Different

The 2027 tournament will be the first men’s Rugby World Cup to feature 24 teams.

The competition will include:

Six pools of four teams.

The top two teams from each pool progressing automatically.

The four best third-placed teams also qualifying.

A new round of 16.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

There will be 52 matches across the tournament, compared with 48 in 2023.

Despite the additional knockout round, the eventual champions will still play seven matches, as teams now have three pool fixtures rather than four.

The tournament begins on Friday, 1 October and concludes on Saturday, 13 November 2027.

Can Ireland Finally Reach a Rugby World Cup Semi-Final?

Ireland’s World Cup record remains one of the great frustrations in Irish sport.

Despite producing outstanding international teams and enjoying considerable Six Nations success, Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

Their most recent disappointment came in 2023, when New Zealand won a gripping quarter-final 28-24 in Paris.

The 2027 draw offers another opportunity to change that history.

Ireland should have ambitions of winning Pool D, although Scotland will provide a serious examination.

A possible round-of-16 meeting with a third-placed qualifier would then offer a route into the last eight.

But there is no avoiding the fundamental challenge: Ireland will almost certainly need to defeat several of the world’s leading rugby nations to reach the final.

The draw creates an opportunity. It does not guarantee an easier tournament.

For Irish supporters, the dates are already worth marking in the calendar.

The real question is whether 2027 will finally be the year Ireland turn their international success into a historic World Cup run.

Ireland Rugby World Cup 2027 – Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ireland’s first Rugby World Cup 2027 match?

Ireland play Portugal on Monday, 4 October 2027, at Sydney Football Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.15am Irish time.

What time is Ireland v Scotland at the 2027 World Cup?

Ireland face Scotland on Sunday, 10 October 2027, at Perth Stadium. The match kicks off at 10.45am Irish time.

Who are Ireland playing in the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool stages?

Ireland have been drawn in Pool D alongside Portugal, Scotland and Uruguay.

Who will Ireland play if they win Pool D?

Ireland will face one of the best third-placed teams from Pool B, Pool E or Pool F in the round of 16 on Sunday, 24 October 2027.

Could Ireland play Argentina in the quarter-finals?

Yes. Argentina are a possible quarter-final opponent if Ireland win Pool D and progress through the round of 16. Fiji are another potential opponent, depending on Pool C results.

Could Ireland play France in the round of 16?

Yes. If Ireland finish second in Pool D and France win Pool E, the two nations would meet in the round of 16.

When is the Rugby World Cup 2027 final?

The final takes place on Saturday, 13 November 2027, at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with kick-off at 9.00am Irish time.

Have Ireland ever reached a Rugby World Cup semi-final?

No. Ireland have never reached the men’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals, despite qualifying for the quarter-finals on numerous occasions.

SportsNewsIRELAND.com will continue to provide Ireland Rugby World Cup 2027 fixture updates, team news, match previews, analysis and coverage throughout the tournament.

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