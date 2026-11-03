Irish Motorsport | Championship Decider Nicole Drought Chases Spanish GT Championship Glory at Jerez Tipperary racing driver Nicole Drought heads into the final

weekend of the Spanish GTX AM Championship with an

11-point lead and the chance to crown her debut

international GT season with a championship title.

Nicole Drought in action in the Protech Motorsport

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS.

Photo: Michael (add full surname/credit).



Irish racing driver Nicole Drought is on the verge of another major career milestone as she prepares for a championship-deciding weekend at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain from 6–8 November.

The Roscrea native heads into the final round of the Spanish GTX AM Championship leading the standings by just 11 points, with two races remaining to decide the destination of the title.

Driving the #75 Protech Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS alongside British co-driver Lucas Fothergill, Drought has enjoyed an impressive first season in international GT competition.

Victory in the championship would represent another significant achievement for one of Ireland’s most accomplished female motorsport competitors, who has already claimed titles across several racing disciplines.

11

Points clear 2

Races remaining 2

Jarama class wins

Championship Battle Goes Down to the Wire

The final weekend promises a tense conclusion to the Spanish GTX AM season, with Drought and Fothergill holding a narrow advantage over their championship rivals.

There will be one race on Saturday and another on Sunday, meaning the title battle will be settled before the weekend concludes.

The Irish driver has shown both outright pace and consistency throughout the campaign, qualities that could prove crucial at Jerez, where tyre management, traffic and pit-stop execution will all influence the result.

With such a slender championship advantage, the Protech Motorsport pairing will be looking to maximise every opportunity while avoiding the mistakes that can prove costly in a closely contested title fight.

Jerez Championship Decider Friday, 6 November

Testing Saturday, 7 November

Race 1 Sunday, 8 November

Race 2 / Title Decider Venue

Circuito de Jerez, Spain Car

#75 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS Championship Lead

11 points

Double Victory at Jarama Proved a Turning Point

One of the standout moments of Drought’s 2026 season came at the famous Jarama circuit in June, when she and Fothergill completed a superb double victory in the GTX AM category.

The pair combined competitive race pace with effective race management to claim both class wins, demonstrating their ability to deliver under pressure.

They followed that performance with another productive weekend at Valencia, securing second and third place in class across the two races.

Those podium finishes have kept the Protech Motorsport crew in control of the championship heading into the decisive round.

Nicole Drought celebrates victory at Jarama, where

she and Lucas Fothergill secured two class wins.



Nicole Drought: ‘We’ll Need to Be on the Pace’

Speaking ahead of the Jerez finale, Drought said she was determined to finish her first international GT season strongly, while acknowledging the challenges faced by the Porsche throughout the campaign.

“I’m really looking forward to heading to Jerez for the final round of the championship. It’s been a fantastic experience stepping up to international GT racing this season, and we’ve made some really positive progress with the Porsche.” “The BOP (Balance of Power) has definitely not been in favour of the Porsche this year though, with the massive front ride height in particular, really hurting us through the tight stuff.” Nicole Drought

Despite those technical challenges, Drought believes the team’s results at Jarama and Valencia have provided important confidence heading into the finale.

“Winning both races at Jarama was a real highlight, and to come away from Valencia with two more podiums gave us a great boost heading into the finale.” “The competition in GTX AM is very strong, so we’ll need to be on the pace from the first session and make the most of every opportunity.” Nicole Drought

Simulator Preparation for a New Circuit

Jerez presents another unfamiliar challenge for the Irish driver, but Drought has been putting in extensive preparation ahead of her first competitive appearance at the Spanish circuit.

Its technical corners and demanding layout will test the Porsche’s handling characteristics, particularly given the balance-of-performance difficulties highlighted by Drought.

“It’s the last race weekend of the season, and the aim is to put together a strong performance, reward the hard work of everyone at Protech Motorsport and finish the year as well as we possibly can.” “It’s yet another new track but I have been hard at work on the Simulator for the last number of weeks and am hoping to hit the ground running in testing on Friday morning.” Nicole Drought

Estoril Finale Still to Come in December

While the Spanish championship will be decided at Jerez, Drought’s international racing campaign will not end there.

The wider Iberian Supercars series has one further round scheduled for Estoril in Portugal in early December.

Drought and Fothergill currently sit third in those standings and will be hoping to improve their position before the season concludes.

Nicole Drought’s 2026 Season at a Glance Team: Protech Motorsport

Protech Motorsport Car: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS Co-driver: Lucas Fothergill

Lucas Fothergill Jarama: Two GTX AM class victories

Two GTX AM class victories Valencia: Second and third in class

Second and third in class Spanish GTX AM: Championship leader by 11 points

Championship leader by 11 points Iberian series: Third heading towards the final rounds

A Remarkable Motorsport Career

Drought’s latest championship challenge adds another chapter to an already varied and successful career in motorsport.

The Tipperary driver is a six-time motorsport champion, having competed successfully in circuit racing, endurance racing, rallycross, stage rallying, endurance trials and autotesting.

In 2024, she made history by becoming the first woman to win the UK MSVR Trackday Trophy Championship, taking victories in Britain and Spain on her way to the title.

She has also claimed two Open Clubman Rallycross titles and two Endurance Trial championships, while recording race victories in several different categories.

Her driving experience extends to Formula One machinery and historic endurance racing cars, including Group C prototypes.

Now competing on the international GT stage, Drought has the opportunity to add a Spanish championship to her growing collection of achievements.

With an 11-point advantage and just two races remaining, the Irish driver travels to Jerez with her destiny in her own hands — although the title fight is far from over.