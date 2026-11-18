International Rugby | Match Preview Ireland v South Africa: Springboks Arrive as Ten-Point Favourites Two contrasting results, a major betting-market shift and disciplinary uncertainty set the scene for Saturday’s showdown in Dublin. 🇮🇪

IRELAND VS 🇿🇦

SOUTH AFRICA

Ireland’s 43-15 victory over Fiji and South Africa’s 21-19 defeat to France might suggest Andy Farrell’s side have greater momentum. The bookmakers, however, see things very differently.

South Africa are 2/9 favourites to win in Dublin, with Ireland priced at 10/3. The handicap has reportedly moved from seven points to ten, an indication of the gap the betting market currently sees between the teams.

But a closer examination of both performances explains why the Springboks remain such strong favourites.

Ireland scored seven tries against Fiji. South Africa scored three against France and lost by just two points. The crucial difference is the standard of opposition.

France are among the strongest teams in international rugby, and South Africa’s underlying performance in Paris was considerably better than the final score might suggest.

Match Odds | Ireland 10/3 Draw 22/1 South Africa 2/9

Betting Market Movement South Africa -7 → -10 Ireland are receiving a ten-point start at home. Both sides of the handicap were priced at 10/11 in the supplied market snapshot.

South Africa’s France Defeat Tells a Different Story Despite losing 21-19 in Paris, the Springboks dominated several important statistical categories. South Africa enjoyed 56% possession and 56% territory, gained 557 metres, made ten clean breaks and completed 85 gain-line carries. They also produced 12 offloads and won six turnovers. In the second half, South Africa controlled 64% of possession and 60% of territory. 557m

SA metres v France 64%

SA second-half possession 10

SA clean breaks 12

SA offloads Ireland, by comparison, gained 555 metres against Fiji, made ten clean breaks and completed 106 gain-line carries. The attacking figures are remarkably similar, but the opposition was not. South Africa generated those numbers against a French side capable of competing with the very best in the world. Last-Match Statistical Comparison Statistic Ireland v Fiji SA v France Result 43-15 W 19-21 L Possession 55% 56% Territory 49% 56% Metres gained 555 557 Defenders beaten 34 21 Clean breaks 10 10 Gain-line carries 106 85 Passes 196 165 Offloads 7 12 Turnovers won 3 6 Ruck success 98% 96% Lineout success 100% 100% Scrum success 91% 77% Tackle success 85% 77% Match statistics from the supplied Nations Championship dashboards.

Ireland v South Africa: 2026 Season Statistics Ireland have scored 321 points in ten matches, averaging 32.1 per game, with 46 tries. Their attacking figures demonstrate a side that remains capable of producing sustained pressure. Farrell’s team average 134 carries, 442 metres gained, 25 defenders beaten and 194 passes per match. At the breakdown, Ireland have won 1,021 rucks and lost just 25, a 98% success rate. South Africa’s figures are also impressive. Across six matches in the supplied dataset, the Springboks average 34.7 points and 465 metres per game, with 27 defenders beaten. 98%

Ireland ruck success 97%

SA ruck success 90%

Ireland lineouts 83%

SA lineouts 2026 Head-to-Head Statistical Profile Statistic Ireland South Africa Matches in dataset 10 6 Points per game 32.1 34.7 Tries per game 4.6 4.5 Carries per game 134 114 Metres per game 442 465 Defenders beaten 25 27 Passes per game 194 141 Offloads per game 7 8 Tackle success 87% 80% Ruck success 98% 97% Scrum success 90% 89% Lineout success 90% 83% Season datasets cover different numbers of matches and are not adjusted for opposition strength.

Farrell: Springboks Have Raised Their Game Andy Farrell praised the quality of South Africa’s contest with France and acknowledged the challenge facing Ireland. “I think they’ve upped the game, definitely, as far as most aspects of the game are concerned.” Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach Farrell also believes Ireland can draw confidence from previous victories over South Africa. “We know we can do it because we have done it. History tells us that as well.” Andy Farrell Ireland have beaten South Africa three times in five meetings under Farrell, although the Springboks won the most recent encounter 24-13 in Dublin in November 2025. France showed that beating South Africa does not necessarily require dominating possession or territory. Ireland must survive periods of pressure and make the most of their opportunities.

Disciplinary Controversy Dominates Build-Up South Africa Rassie Erasmus Suspension World Rugby announced an immediate six-international-match suspension following Erasmus’s comments about the officiating against France. The sanction restricts his match-day coaching, stadium access and communication with the team. South African Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing. Match-day status: Subject to any successful challenge or stay of the sanction. Ireland Sam Prendergast Citing Prendergast was cited over an alleged illegal hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato. His disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday evening. His availability must be confirmed against the published hearing outcome. Alternative at ten: Ciarán Frawley is among Ireland’s options. “My gut feel is that he [Prendergast] will play on Saturday.” Rassie Erasmus, speaking before the disciplinary outcome

Springboks Strengthen Their Pack South Africa have made five changes to the starting side beaten by France. Eben Etzebeth returns to the second row alongside Ruan Nortje, while Cameron Hanekom starts at number eight. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw form the starting front row, giving the Springboks considerable power up front. The backline remains unchanged, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at out-half and Morné van den Berg at scrum-half. Against Fiji, Ireland won all 11 lineouts and ten of their 11 scrums. South Africa won all 15 lineouts against France but recorded a 77% scrum success rate. Those numbers suggest potential opportunities for Ireland, although the Springboks’ changes make direct comparisons difficult. “It’s been done before. That’s not really my thing.” Simon Easterby on South Africa’s front-row selection switch

Five Battles That Could Decide the Match 1 Scrum Pressure South Africa dominated Ireland up front in their previous Dublin meeting. Ireland’s 90% season scrum success rate will face a much tougher examination than it did against Fiji. 2 Breakdown Control Ireland’s 98% ruck success rate and South Africa’s 97% suggest two teams capable of retaining possession through extended phases. Turnovers and penalties will be crucial. 3 Territory and Kicking South Africa enjoyed 56% territory against France. Ireland managed 49% against Fiji. Controlling field position will be a major challenge for Farrell’s side. 4 Defensive Accuracy Ireland’s 87% season tackle completion rate compares favourably with South Africa’s 80%, but the Springboks’ power through contact presents a different challenge. 5 Discipline Ireland conceded ten penalties against Fiji. South Africa conceded 11 against France. Discipline at scrum and breakdown could decide a tight contest.

Ireland v South Africa Prediction Ireland’s victory over Fiji was encouraging, but the scoreline should not be mistaken for evidence that Farrell’s side are operating at the same level as South Africa. The Springboks’ defeat to France was arguably the more informative performance. South Africa gained 557 metres, made ten clean breaks and dominated possession and territory against one of the strongest sides in international rugby. Ireland’s breakdown efficiency, defensive completion rate and set-piece statistics provide reasons for optimism, but they must be maintained under far greater pressure. Farrell’s side will need to control territory more effectively, avoid unnecessary penalties and prevent South Africa from dictating the tempo through their forwards. SportsNewsIRELAND Verdict Springboks Deserve Favouritism South Africa deserve to be favourites, although a ten-point handicap is a substantial margin for an international at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland have the quality to compete, but will need their best performance of 2026 to overcome the Springboks.