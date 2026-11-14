Ireland Defeat Fiji 43-15

Ireland won their second Autumn Nations Championship fixture with a 43-15 victory over Fiji on Saturday night at the Aviva Stadium.

Though the final score line may look impressive, this game was far from easy for the Irish players, and was likely a frustrating watch for Andy Farrell and his coaching staff.

With opening half Irish tries from Robert Baloucoune (two) and Tommy O’Brien, along with Fijian five-pointers courtesy of Tuisova and Yato.

In the second half, tries from Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, and a second from Tommy O’Brien, and a final five-pointer from Nick Timoney added respectability to the final score.

Ireland and Fiji were were meeting for the seventh time since the first capped meeting between the sides at Lansdowne Road on 18 November 1995.

With Ireland having won all 6 previous meeting between the countries, and considering the emphatic 52-17 victory the last time the sides met at the Aviva Stadium two years ago, the hosts came into tonight’s game as hot favourites.

O’Brien Opens Scoring

Tommy O’Brien opened the scoring in the eighth minutes. The Blackrock College winger worked well on the touchline as the ball moved through numerous pairs of Irish hands. O’Brien was at the end of the line of possession to claim his ninth international try. Sam Prendergast had a difficult opening kick at the posts for his conversion attempt. From out on the touchline in front of the West Stand, the kicker successfully converted too give his side a 7-0 lead with only 9 minutes on the clock.

“𝑾𝑬𝑳𝑳 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑲𝑬𝑫 𝑭𝑹𝑶𝑴 𝑰𝑹𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑫” Tommy O’Brien gets away after some lovely build-up play from Ireland! 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/tEXLHvbmRs — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Fiji Fight Back

Josua Tuisova of Racing 92 soon put his side on the score board. The big strong centre stretched for the line despite the Irish eforts to prevent him. The French-based play touched down to the right of the posts, which gave his side’s kicker a good opportunity to add the extra point. Ben Volavola, however, was wide of the uprights, which left Ireland with a slender two-point lead after 20 minutes.

𝐅𝐈𝐉𝐈 𝐇𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊. A powerful lineout maul puts Fiji on the front foot before Tuisova finishes from close range, with Sam Prendergast unable to keep him out. 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/do61XrDMpk — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Fijians Take The Lead

The visitors soon doubled their score as Peceli Yato claimed a five-pointer for Fiji. The Number 8 raced in support of Juta Wainiqolo, who had burst through the Irish defence before offloading to the Perpignan player. As Yato touched down, he somehow injured himself, and soon had to leave the field for the remainder of the game. Kicker Ben Volavola was more accurate on this occasion and slotted over the conversion to move his side into a 12-7 lead.

𝐅𝐈𝐉𝐈 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 Juta Wainiqolo slices through the Irish defence before offloading inside to captain Yato, who powers over for Fiji’s second try! 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/MOZmmne0ny — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Robert Baloucoune scored his sixth International try when coming in from the wing to score on the half-hour mark. Ireland had moved the ball from in front of the West Stand all the way across the field to find Baloucoune in in splendid isolation in front of the East Stand. Baloucoune had little difficulty in scoring his second try of the Autumn Nations Championship 2026, having score against Argentina last Friday week.

𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐖 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋 Prendergast shifts the ball out wide with a superb pass, allowing Baloucoune to find space on the wing and race over for the try! 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/8Y8U1vv37G — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Nine minutes later, Baloucoune took his second try of the night as Stuart McCloskey, who had replaced Jamie Osborne in the fourth minute. With the two Ulstermen combining that the end of the Irish move, winger Baloucoune had a simple task to touch down for his brace in the game.

𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 Ireland move the ball quickly across the pitch, with McCloskey picking out the winger, who has a simple finish in the corner. 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/mbSgoHYH25 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Tadhg Beirne was sent to the sin bin on the cusp of half-time. The Leinster player failed to roll away – despite a request from the match referee. South African Angus Gardner immediately reached for his pocket to show Ryan a yellow card. The ensuring penalty kick was successful from Ben Volavola, leaving the half-time score Ireland 17 Fiji 15.

Half-time: Ireland 17 Fiji 15

Rónan Kelleher came off the back of a scrum, and gave the impression he was passing to Jamison Gibson-Park on his outside. The hooker, stepped inside thew Fijian defence, and with a single fellow front rower to beat, the Lansdowne man crashed over for the first score of the second half – it was a 10th International try for the Leinster player.

𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 Ireland draw in the Fiji defence before Kelleher spots the space out wide and bursts through to score. 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ https://t.co/LrkRABlJUK — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Porter Gets 8th International Try

Andrew Porter was next to get his name on the score sheet. James McNabney, who was only on the field for three minutes on his debut International appearance, made a break through the Fijian defence but was brought down prior to the line. With a high tackle from Inoke Raviwasa on McNabney, the City Of Armagh player was forced off the field due to a HIA. The Fijian was yellow carded for the tackle. With Ireland charging from in front of the try line, Porter crashed over for his eighth International try to increase Andy Farrell’s side’s lead. Sam Prendergast, who had earlier missed a number of conversion, slotted the ball between the posts this time, as Ireland increased their lead to 29-15, with 25 minutes still to play.

Delicate Prendergast Set Up O’Brien Try

With Ireland using their bench, the upped the momentum in the final quarter of the Test match. A deft grubber kick from Sam Prendergast, moments before he was replaced by Ciarán Frawley, had Tommy O’Brien running on from the touch line to collect the ball for his second try of the game. Prendergast kicked the extra one point for a 36-15 Irish lead.

“𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑪𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑳𝒀 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑭𝑹𝑶𝑴 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑮𝑨𝑺𝑻, 𝑬𝑿𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑳𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑺𝑯𝑬𝑫 𝑩𝒀 𝑶’𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑬𝑵” Prendergast produces a perfectly weighted kick into the corner, allowing Tommy O’Brien to collect and touch down for Ireland’s sixth try! 📺Ireland vs Fiji is LIVE on Virgin Media Play & One. #VMSport #NationsChampionship #IREvFIJ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 14, 2026

Timoney Scores Ireland’s Final Try

Nick Timoney, who has started the game, made way for James McNabney’s debut, and then returned to the field again when McNabney was injured, scored Ireland’s third try of the second half. Touching down under the posts, he left an easy conversion kick for Ciarán Frawley, who slotted over for a 43-15 Irish victory.

Changes will obviously be made to the starting line-up for next Saturday night’s clash with South Africa, but the Irish coaching staff and playing squad will expect much improvement before they face the Springboks in their final Nations Championship 2026 fixture.

Full-time: Ireland 43 Fiji 15

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