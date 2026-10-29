Connacht v Leinster Preview, Team News, Stats and Betting Odds

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Confirmed teams, injury news, match statistics, A crowd of more than 12,000 is expected Leinster arrive in Galway having dominated this But Friday’s contest looks very different Leo Cullen has selected a much-changed Leinster The atmosphere should be excellent, although Leinster opened as seven-point favourites, Stuart Lancaster has made wholesale changes Boyle captains the side from number eight, Connors makes his first start for Connacht, The front row contains plenty of experience, Bealham’s inclusion is particularly welcome. Heffernan is also fit to start after At half-back, Caolin Blade partners Seán Harry West misses out through injury, The back three features Shayne Bolton Ioane’s inclusion gives Connacht another One of the most encouraging aspects of Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Murray is in line to make his 100th The lock has become an important member Hurley-Langton’s return is another major Colm Reilly offers an experienced Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster believes “Tomorrow is a big day for a few reasons, Stuart Lancaster, Connacht head coach
Lancaster also pointed to the importance “We’ve 13 players unavailable between Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited
The Connacht coach also referenced last “I spoke to a lot of the lads about Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited
Connacht will be hoping the players can Connacht’s connection with their supporters “What really makes it special is how Cian Prendergast – lightly edited
That connection between the team and With more than 12,000 expected on Leinster have named a very different Max Deegan captains the team, while Academy centre Connor Fahy is set Joey Carbery starts at out-half Joshua Kenny and Todd Lawlor Up front, Gus McCarthy starts Brian Deeny and Alan Spicer There is still plenty of quality But this is not the star-studded Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also “We always look forward to coming Leo Cullen, Leinster head coach
Connacht may have reason for optimism Those figures show the scale Captain: Paul Boyle Captain: Max Deegan Connacht have 13 players unavailable Mack Hansen remains a long-term Harry West misses Friday’s game There is better news with Finlay Josh Ioane is also fit and Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan That experience could prove Connacht will want to establish Seán Naughton makes his first Carbery brings considerable His decision-making and This is where Connacht Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Leinster also have experienced If the contest is close A crowd of more than 12,000 Connacht will want to start But they must also remain Before the teams were announced, They had won ten consecutive But the team selections Leinster have named a The return of Finlay Bealham Leinster still have enough The handicap may have moved Connacht’s recent record Ten consecutive URC defeats, On those numbers alone, But Friday is different. Leinster have named a much-changed There is still plenty of But Connacht have a real With Bealham and Heffernan There was a time when Well, he’s certainly sent Now Connacht have to Connacht to win by 3 points. Leinster remain dangerous, If they can keep the And after years of The West Awake.
Team selections and comments are based on
West Awake: Connacht Eye Leinster Upset as Lancaster Names Strong Side
betting preview and prediction ahead of Friday
night’s interprovincial clash in Galway.
Connacht v Leinster
Friday 30 October 2026
7.45pm
Dexcom Stadium, Galway
Premier Sports 1
Leinster -7
Over 12,000
Hollie Davidson (SRU)
at Dexcom Stadium on Friday night, and Connacht
have been handed a genuine opportunity to end
their miserable recent record against Leinster.
fixture for several seasons, including a 52-17
victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium
earlier this year.
following the announcement of the two teams.
side featuring several academy players, while
Stuart Lancaster has named an experienced Connacht
pack and a particularly strong bench.
Leinster will bring a sizeable travelling support.
An estimated 80/20 split in Connacht’s favour
would still mean around 2,400 visiting supporters
in a crowd of 12,000.
but the team announcements have certainly
made that handicap more interesting.
Connacht Make Sweeping Changes for Leinster
from the side that defeated Zebre last weekend,
with Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle and Cathal Forde
the only three players retained in the
starting XV.
with Sean O’Brien and Will Connors alongside
him in the back row.
while Josh Murphy and David O’Connor form
a new second-row partnership.
with Francois van Wyk joined by Dave Heffernan
and Finlay Bealham.
The Ireland tighthead had been expected to
miss further action, but his return gives
Connacht a significant boost.
being monitored with a calf problem.
Naughton, who makes his first start of
the season at out-half.
meaning John Devine starts at outside
centre alongside Cathal Forde.
and academy youngster Daniel Ryan on
the wings, with Josh Ioane at full-back.
playmaking option, while Bolton’s return
adds pace and physicality out wide.
Connacht Bench Could Be the Difference
the Connacht selection is the strength
of the replacements.
Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and Sam Gilbert
are all named among the eight substitutes.
appearance for Connacht, a special milestone
for the Roscommon native.
of the provincial squad and will be
hoping to mark the occasion with
a victory over Leinster.
boost. The flanker brings physicality,
work rate and a strong presence at
the breakdown.
scrum-half option, while Finn Treacy
and Sam Gilbert provide further
choices in the backline.
bench capable of making a genuine impact.
If the game is close entering the final
20 minutes, Lancaster has several
experienced players available to
increase the pressure on Leinster.
Lancaster Wants Connacht to Finish on a High
his side are making progress and wants the
players to deliver a strong performance
in front of a huge home crowd.
but above all else it’s a great opportunity
to finish the block on a high. We know
what’s at stake and the challenge ahead
of us, but I can see the progress we’re
making each week, and having 12,000
Connacht fans behind us will be
a big boost too.”
of squad depth, with 13 players unavailable
through injury and international commitments.
internationals and injury, but we’ve put
a big emphasis on building squad depth,
particularly for occasions like this.
For a few players it’ll be their first
experience of an interpro, but I know
they’ll give their all in what I’m sure
will be another amazing atmosphere.”
season’s big occasion in Mayo and the
lessons learned from that experience.
the game in Mayo last year. They felt
we probably didn’t make enough reference
to the occasion beforehand, and the
scale of it surprised them when
they got there.”
use the occasion to their advantage
rather than allow it to become
an additional source of pressure.
Cian Prendergast: Representing the West
was central to Cian Prendergast’s comments
ahead of the Leinster fixture.
we play, how we represent the west of
Ireland and how we give Connacht fans
a team they want to support and get
behind. We want to give them a glimpse
of what the new Clan Stand can be like
through our performance.”
the supporters has always been one
of Connacht’s biggest strengths.
Friday night, the players have an
opportunity to deliver a performance
that gives the crowd plenty to
get behind.
Leinster Ring the Changes
side from the one that hammered Connacht
52-17 at the Aviva Stadium earlier
this year.
Jordan Larmour makes his first
appearance of the season.
to make his senior debut, with fellow
academy player Alex Mullan also
hoping to earn his first cap
from the bench.
alongside Fintan Gunne, while
Charlie Tector partners Fahy
in midfield.
join Larmour in the back three.
at hooker between Alex Usanov
and Niall Smyth.
form the second row, with
Deegan, Scott Penny and
James Culhane completing
the back row.
in this Leinster selection,
particularly with Carbery,
Larmour, Deegan and Penny
involved.
Leinster side Connacht faced
in Dublin, and the home
side will surely see
an opportunity.
Leo Cullen Pays Tribute to Sean Coppinger
paid tribute to the late Sean
Coppinger, Connacht’s long-serving
groundsman, ahead of Friday’s fixture.
to Connacht, but this time it will
be tinged with sadness after the
passing of Sean Coppinger, their
long-serving groundsman. He was
always a great character and gave
us a great welcome. He will be
sadly missed by all of us
who love rugby.”
The Form Book: Leinster’s Dominance
following the team announcements,
but the recent statistics make
difficult reading for supporters
in the west.
Connacht have won just one of their
last seven URC matches, beating
the Sharks 44-17 in Round 6.
Connacht have lost their last 11
URC fixtures against fellow
Irish provinces.
Leinster have won the last ten
URC meetings between the provinces.
Connacht’s last URC victory over
Leinster came at the RDS,
winning 35-24.
Connacht’s last home victory over
Leinster was a memorable
47-10 success.
Leinster have won nine consecutive
matches in all competitions
since losing to Munster.
Leinster have won their last two
away URC matches but have not
won three consecutive away league
games since February 2025.
of Connacht’s challenge, but
Friday’s team selections make
this a very different contest
from recent meetings.
Confirmed Connacht Team v Leinster
No.
Player
Caps
15
Josh Ioane
36
14
Shayne Bolton
40
13
John Devine
10
12
Cathal Forde
76
11
Daniel Ryan
3
10
Seán Naughton
22
9
Caolin Blade
221
1
Francois van Wyk
4
2
Dave Heffernan
234
3
Finlay Bealham
234
4
Josh Murphy
66
5
David O’Connor
24
6
Sean O’Brien
33
7
Will Connors
1
8
Paul Boyle (C)
142
Connacht Replacements
16
Matthew Victory
12
17
Jerry Cahir
1
18
Fiachna Barrett
11
19
Niall Murray
99
20
Shamus Hurley-Langton
70
21
Colm Reilly
39
22
Finn Treacy
23
23
Sam Gilbert
24
Roscommon native Niall Murray will make
his 100th Connacht appearance if
introduced from the bench.
Confirmed Leinster Team v Connacht
No.
Player
Caps
15
Todd Lawlor
2
14
Joshua Kenny
14
13
Connor Fahy
0
12
Charlie Tector
29
11
Jordan Larmour
118
10
Joey Carbery
39
9
Fintan Gunne
38
1
Alex Usanov
15
2
Gus McCarthy
34
3
Niall Smyth
4
4
Brian Deeny
55
5
Alan Spicer
4
6
Max Deegan (C)
163
7
Scott Penny
110
8
James Culhane
27
Leinster Replacements
16
Stephen Smyth
5
17
Peter Dooley
106
18
Alex Mullan
0
19
Conor O’Tighearnaigh
15
20
Alex Soroka
28
21
Cormac Foley
23
22
Caspar Gabriel
5
23
Ciarán Mangan
4
Connacht Injury and Availability News
through injury and international
commitments, according to head
coach Stuart Lancaster.
absentee, while Hugh Gavin,
Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling
and Byron Ralston have also
been dealing with injury problems.
through injury, with John Devine
starting at outside centre.
Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Shayne
Bolton and Shamus Hurley-Langton
all included in the matchday squad.
starts at full-back.
Where the Game Could Be Won
Connacht’s Experienced Front Row
have 468 Connacht appearances
between them.
important against a Leinster
front row containing relatively
inexperienced props.
themselves at scrum time and
provide their half-backs with
a reliable platform.
Seán Naughton v Joey Carbery
start of the season and faces
an interesting challenge
against Joey Carbery.
experience, but Naughton
has an opportunity to
make a statement.
territorial kicking will
be important, particularly
if Connacht are to keep
Leinster pinned back.
The Bench Battle
could have an advantage.
Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and
Sam Gilbert provide plenty
of experience and options.
replacements, particularly
Peter Dooley, but Connacht
will be confident about
their ability to finish
the game strongly.
with 20 minutes remaining,
the home bench could
make the difference.
Handling the Occasion
will create a major atmosphere
at Dexcom Stadium.
quickly and give their
supporters something to
get behind.
disciplined and avoid
allowing the emotion
of the occasion to
affect their decision-making.
Connacht v Leinster Betting Preview
Leinster giving away seven points
looked reasonable given their
recent dominance of Connacht.
URC meetings between the
provinces and arrived on
a nine-match winning run.
have changed the assessment.
much-changed side containing
several inexperienced players,
while Connacht have selected
a strong pack and an
experienced bench.
and Shamus Hurley-Langton
is particularly important.
quality to win, but Connacht
look better placed to
compete than the original
handicap suggested.
Match prediction: Connacht by 3
following the team announcements,
so the latest price should
be checked before kick-off.
Final Verdict: Could This Be Connacht’s Night?
against Leinster is dreadful.
eleven straight losses against
Irish provinces and just one
win in their last seven
league outings.
Leinster would be the
obvious selection.
team, Connacht have several
experienced players returning,
and the home bench looks
particularly strong.
talent in the Leinster side,
and writing off any team
coached by Leo Cullen
would be foolish.
opportunity here.
starting up front, Blade
at scrum-half and a bench
featuring Murray and
Hurley-Langton, Lancaster
has the players to make
this a serious contest.
Connacht supporters might
have been hoping the IRFU
would have a quiet word
with Leo Cullen and
persuade him to send
down his D team.
a very different Leinster
side to the one that
hammered Connacht at
the Aviva.
take advantage.
SportsNewsIRELAND Prediction
but Connacht have a strong
starting pack, serious
options from the bench
and the backing of a
huge home crowd.
game tight entering
the final quarter,
this could be their night.
Leinster dominance,
wouldn’t it be something
if Connacht finally
gave their supporters
a famous victory?
And perhaps a Connacht
win to remember.
the matchday announcements supplied ahead
of the fixture. Betting selections and
predictions are editorial opinion.
LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com
Confirmed teams, injury news, match statistics,
A crowd of more than 12,000 is expected
Leinster arrive in Galway having dominated this
But Friday’s contest looks very different
Leo Cullen has selected a much-changed Leinster
The atmosphere should be excellent, although
Leinster opened as seven-point favourites,
Stuart Lancaster has made wholesale changes
Boyle captains the side from number eight,
Connors makes his first start for Connacht,
The front row contains plenty of experience,
Bealham’s inclusion is particularly welcome.
Heffernan is also fit to start after
At half-back, Caolin Blade partners Seán
Harry West misses out through injury,
The back three features Shayne Bolton
Ioane’s inclusion gives Connacht another
One of the most encouraging aspects of
Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,
Murray is in line to make his 100th
The lock has become an important member
Hurley-Langton’s return is another major
Colm Reilly offers an experienced
Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster believes
“Tomorrow is a big day for a few reasons,
Stuart Lancaster, Connacht head coach
Lancaster also pointed to the importance
“We’ve 13 players unavailable between
Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited
The Connacht coach also referenced last
“I spoke to a lot of the lads about
Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited
Connacht will be hoping the players can
Connacht’s connection with their supporters
“What really makes it special is how
Cian Prendergast – lightly edited
That connection between the team and
With more than 12,000 expected on
Leinster have named a very different
Max Deegan captains the team, while
Academy centre Connor Fahy is set
Joey Carbery starts at out-half
Joshua Kenny and Todd Lawlor
Up front, Gus McCarthy starts
Brian Deeny and Alan Spicer
There is still plenty of quality
But this is not the star-studded
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also
“We always look forward to coming
Leo Cullen, Leinster head coach
Connacht may have reason for optimism
Those figures show the scale
Captain: Paul Boyle
Captain: Max Deegan
Connacht have 13 players unavailable
Mack Hansen remains a long-term
Harry West misses Friday’s game
There is better news with Finlay
Josh Ioane is also fit and
Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan
That experience could prove
Connacht will want to establish
Seán Naughton makes his first
Carbery brings considerable
His decision-making and
This is where Connacht
Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,
Leinster also have experienced
If the contest is close
A crowd of more than 12,000
Connacht will want to start
But they must also remain
Before the teams were announced,
They had won ten consecutive
But the team selections
Leinster have named a
The return of Finlay Bealham
Leinster still have enough
The handicap may have moved
Connacht’s recent record
Ten consecutive URC defeats,
On those numbers alone,
But Friday is different.
Leinster have named a much-changed
There is still plenty of
But Connacht have a real
With Bealham and Heffernan
There was a time when
Well, he’s certainly sent
Now Connacht have to
Connacht to win by 3 points.
Leinster remain dangerous,
If they can keep the
And after years of
The West Awake.
Team selections and comments are based on