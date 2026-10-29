Home Rugby Rugby Irish Connacht v Leinster Preview, Team News, Stats and Betting Odds

Connacht v Leinster Preview, Team News, Stats and Betting Odds

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BKT United Rugby Championship | Match Preview

West Awake: Connacht Eye Leinster Upset as Lancaster Names Strong Side

Confirmed teams, injury news, match statistics,
betting preview and prediction ahead of Friday
night’s interprovincial clash in Galway.

Fixture
Connacht v Leinster
Date
Friday 30 October 2026
Kick-off
7.45pm
Venue
Dexcom Stadium, Galway
Live TV
Premier Sports 1
Opening Handicap
Leinster -7
Expected Crowd
Over 12,000
Referee
Hollie Davidson (SRU)

A crowd of more than 12,000 is expected
at Dexcom Stadium on Friday night, and Connacht
have been handed a genuine opportunity to end
their miserable recent record against Leinster.

Leinster arrive in Galway having dominated this
fixture for several seasons, including a 52-17
victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium
earlier this year.

But Friday’s contest looks very different
following the announcement of the two teams.

Leo Cullen has selected a much-changed Leinster
side featuring several academy players, while
Stuart Lancaster has named an experienced Connacht
pack and a particularly strong bench.

The atmosphere should be excellent, although
Leinster will bring a sizeable travelling support.
An estimated 80/20 split in Connacht’s favour
would still mean around 2,400 visiting supporters
in a crowd of 12,000.

Leinster opened as seven-point favourites,
but the team announcements have certainly
made that handicap more interesting.

Connacht Make Sweeping Changes for Leinster

Stuart Lancaster has made wholesale changes
from the side that defeated Zebre last weekend,
with Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle and Cathal Forde
the only three players retained in the
starting XV.

Boyle captains the side from number eight,
with Sean O’Brien and Will Connors alongside
him in the back row.

Connors makes his first start for Connacht,
while Josh Murphy and David O’Connor form
a new second-row partnership.

The front row contains plenty of experience,
with Francois van Wyk joined by Dave Heffernan
and Finlay Bealham.

Bealham’s inclusion is particularly welcome.
The Ireland tighthead had been expected to
miss further action, but his return gives
Connacht a significant boost.

Heffernan is also fit to start after
being monitored with a calf problem.

At half-back, Caolin Blade partners Seán
Naughton, who makes his first start of
the season at out-half.

Harry West misses out through injury,
meaning John Devine starts at outside
centre alongside Cathal Forde.

The back three features Shayne Bolton
and academy youngster Daniel Ryan on
the wings, with Josh Ioane at full-back.

Ioane’s inclusion gives Connacht another
playmaking option, while Bolton’s return
adds pace and physicality out wide.

Connacht Bench Could Be the Difference

One of the most encouraging aspects of
the Connacht selection is the strength
of the replacements.

Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,
Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and Sam Gilbert
are all named among the eight substitutes.

Murray is in line to make his 100th
appearance for Connacht, a special milestone
for the Roscommon native.

The lock has become an important member
of the provincial squad and will be
hoping to mark the occasion with
a victory over Leinster.

Hurley-Langton’s return is another major
boost. The flanker brings physicality,
work rate and a strong presence at
the breakdown.

Colm Reilly offers an experienced
scrum-half option, while Finn Treacy
and Sam Gilbert provide further
choices in the backline.

Key point: Connacht have named a
bench capable of making a genuine impact.
If the game is close entering the final
20 minutes, Lancaster has several
experienced players available to
increase the pressure on Leinster.

Lancaster Wants Connacht to Finish on a High

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster believes
his side are making progress and wants the
players to deliver a strong performance
in front of a huge home crowd.

“Tomorrow is a big day for a few reasons,
but above all else it’s a great opportunity
to finish the block on a high. We know
what’s at stake and the challenge ahead
of us, but I can see the progress we’re
making each week, and having 12,000
Connacht fans behind us will be
a big boost too.”

Stuart Lancaster, Connacht head coach

Lancaster also pointed to the importance
of squad depth, with 13 players unavailable
through injury and international commitments.

“We’ve 13 players unavailable between
internationals and injury, but we’ve put
a big emphasis on building squad depth,
particularly for occasions like this.
For a few players it’ll be their first
experience of an interpro, but I know
they’ll give their all in what I’m sure
will be another amazing atmosphere.”

Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited

The Connacht coach also referenced last
season’s big occasion in Mayo and the
lessons learned from that experience.

“I spoke to a lot of the lads about
the game in Mayo last year. They felt
we probably didn’t make enough reference
to the occasion beforehand, and the
scale of it surprised them when
they got there.”

Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited

Connacht will be hoping the players can
use the occasion to their advantage
rather than allow it to become
an additional source of pressure.

Cian Prendergast: Representing the West

Connacht’s connection with their supporters
was central to Cian Prendergast’s comments
ahead of the Leinster fixture.

“What really makes it special is how
we play, how we represent the west of
Ireland and how we give Connacht fans
a team they want to support and get
behind. We want to give them a glimpse
of what the new Clan Stand can be like
through our performance.”

Cian Prendergast – lightly edited

That connection between the team and
the supporters has always been one
of Connacht’s biggest strengths.

With more than 12,000 expected on
Friday night, the players have an
opportunity to deliver a performance
that gives the crowd plenty to
get behind.

Leinster Ring the Changes

Leinster have named a very different
side from the one that hammered Connacht
52-17 at the Aviva Stadium earlier
this year.

Max Deegan captains the team, while
Jordan Larmour makes his first
appearance of the season.

Academy centre Connor Fahy is set
to make his senior debut, with fellow
academy player Alex Mullan also
hoping to earn his first cap
from the bench.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half
alongside Fintan Gunne, while
Charlie Tector partners Fahy
in midfield.

Joshua Kenny and Todd Lawlor
join Larmour in the back three.

Up front, Gus McCarthy starts
at hooker between Alex Usanov
and Niall Smyth.

Brian Deeny and Alan Spicer
form the second row, with
Deegan, Scott Penny and
James Culhane completing
the back row.

There is still plenty of quality
in this Leinster selection,
particularly with Carbery,
Larmour, Deegan and Penny
involved.

But this is not the star-studded
Leinster side Connacht faced
in Dublin, and the home
side will surely see
an opportunity.

Leo Cullen Pays Tribute to Sean Coppinger

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also
paid tribute to the late Sean
Coppinger, Connacht’s long-serving
groundsman, ahead of Friday’s fixture.

“We always look forward to coming
to Connacht, but this time it will
be tinged with sadness after the
passing of Sean Coppinger, their
long-serving groundsman. He was
always a great character and gave
us a great welcome. He will be
sadly missed by all of us
who love rugby.”

Leo Cullen, Leinster head coach

The Form Book: Leinster’s Dominance

Connacht may have reason for optimism
following the team announcements,
but the recent statistics make
difficult reading for supporters
in the west.

  • One win in seven:
    Connacht have won just one of their
    last seven URC matches, beating
    the Sharks 44-17 in Round 6.
  • Eleven straight interpro defeats:
    Connacht have lost their last 11
    URC fixtures against fellow
    Irish provinces.
  • Ten consecutive Leinster wins:
    Leinster have won the last ten
    URC meetings between the provinces.
  • January 2021:
    Connacht’s last URC victory over
    Leinster came at the RDS,
    winning 35-24.
  • April 2018:
    Connacht’s last home victory over
    Leinster was a memorable
    47-10 success.
  • Nine straight wins:
    Leinster have won nine consecutive
    matches in all competitions
    since losing to Munster.
  • Away form:
    Leinster have won their last two
    away URC matches but have not
    won three consecutive away league
    games since February 2025.

Those figures show the scale
of Connacht’s challenge, but
Friday’s team selections make
this a very different contest
from recent meetings.

Confirmed Connacht Team v Leinster

Captain: Paul Boyle

No. Player Caps
15 Josh Ioane 36
14 Shayne Bolton 40
13 John Devine 10
12 Cathal Forde 76
11 Daniel Ryan 3
10 Seán Naughton 22
9 Caolin Blade 221
1 Francois van Wyk 4
2 Dave Heffernan 234
3 Finlay Bealham 234
4 Josh Murphy 66
5 David O’Connor 24
6 Sean O’Brien 33
7 Will Connors 1
8 Paul Boyle (C) 142
Connacht Replacements
16 Matthew Victory 12
17 Jerry Cahir 1
18 Fiachna Barrett 11
19 Niall Murray 99
20 Shamus Hurley-Langton 70
21 Colm Reilly 39
22 Finn Treacy 23
23 Sam Gilbert 24
Milestone watch:
Roscommon native Niall Murray will make
his 100th Connacht appearance if
introduced from the bench.

Confirmed Leinster Team v Connacht

Captain: Max Deegan

No. Player Caps
15 Todd Lawlor 2
14 Joshua Kenny 14
13 Connor Fahy 0
12 Charlie Tector 29
11 Jordan Larmour 118
10 Joey Carbery 39
9 Fintan Gunne 38
1 Alex Usanov 15
2 Gus McCarthy 34
3 Niall Smyth 4
4 Brian Deeny 55
5 Alan Spicer 4
6 Max Deegan (C) 163
7 Scott Penny 110
8 James Culhane 27
Leinster Replacements
16 Stephen Smyth 5
17 Peter Dooley 106
18 Alex Mullan 0
19 Conor O’Tighearnaigh 15
20 Alex Soroka 28
21 Cormac Foley 23
22 Caspar Gabriel 5
23 Ciarán Mangan 4

Connacht Injury and Availability News

Connacht have 13 players unavailable
through injury and international
commitments, according to head
coach Stuart Lancaster.

Mack Hansen remains a long-term
absentee, while Hugh Gavin,
Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling
and Byron Ralston have also
been dealing with injury problems.

Harry West misses Friday’s game
through injury, with John Devine
starting at outside centre.

There is better news with Finlay
Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Shayne
Bolton and Shamus Hurley-Langton
all included in the matchday squad.

Josh Ioane is also fit and
starts at full-back.

Where the Game Could Be Won

Connacht’s Experienced Front Row

Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan
have 468 Connacht appearances
between them.

That experience could prove
important against a Leinster
front row containing relatively
inexperienced props.

Connacht will want to establish
themselves at scrum time and
provide their half-backs with
a reliable platform.

Seán Naughton v Joey Carbery

Seán Naughton makes his first
start of the season and faces
an interesting challenge
against Joey Carbery.

Carbery brings considerable
experience, but Naughton
has an opportunity to
make a statement.

His decision-making and
territorial kicking will
be important, particularly
if Connacht are to keep
Leinster pinned back.

The Bench Battle

This is where Connacht
could have an advantage.

Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,
Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and
Sam Gilbert provide plenty
of experience and options.

Leinster also have experienced
replacements, particularly
Peter Dooley, but Connacht
will be confident about
their ability to finish
the game strongly.

If the contest is close
with 20 minutes remaining,
the home bench could
make the difference.

Handling the Occasion

A crowd of more than 12,000
will create a major atmosphere
at Dexcom Stadium.

Connacht will want to start
quickly and give their
supporters something to
get behind.

But they must also remain
disciplined and avoid
allowing the emotion
of the occasion to
affect their decision-making.

Connacht v Leinster Betting Preview

Opening Handicap: Leinster -7

Before the teams were announced,
Leinster giving away seven points
looked reasonable given their
recent dominance of Connacht.

They had won ten consecutive
URC meetings between the
provinces and arrived on
a nine-match winning run.

But the team selections
have changed the assessment.

Leinster have named a
much-changed side containing
several inexperienced players,
while Connacht have selected
a strong pack and an
experienced bench.

The return of Finlay Bealham
and Shamus Hurley-Langton
is particularly important.

Leinster still have enough
quality to win, but Connacht
look better placed to
compete than the original
handicap suggested.

Betting lean: Connacht +7
Match prediction: Connacht by 3

The handicap may have moved
following the team announcements,
so the latest price should
be checked before kick-off.

Final Verdict: Could This Be Connacht’s Night?

Connacht’s recent record
against Leinster is dreadful.

Ten consecutive URC defeats,
eleven straight losses against
Irish provinces and just one
win in their last seven
league outings.

On those numbers alone,
Leinster would be the
obvious selection.

But Friday is different.

Leinster have named a much-changed
team, Connacht have several
experienced players returning,
and the home bench looks
particularly strong.

There is still plenty of
talent in the Leinster side,
and writing off any team
coached by Leo Cullen
would be foolish.

But Connacht have a real
opportunity here.

With Bealham and Heffernan
starting up front, Blade
at scrum-half and a bench
featuring Murray and
Hurley-Langton, Lancaster
has the players to make
this a serious contest.

There was a time when
Connacht supporters might
have been hoping the IRFU
would have a quiet word
with Leo Cullen and
persuade him to send
down his D team.

Well, he’s certainly sent
a very different Leinster
side to the one that
hammered Connacht at
the Aviva.

Now Connacht have to
take advantage.

SportsNewsIRELAND Prediction

Connacht to win by 3 points.

Leinster remain dangerous,
but Connacht have a strong
starting pack, serious
options from the bench
and the backing of a
huge home crowd.

If they can keep the
game tight entering
the final quarter,
this could be their night.

And after years of
Leinster dominance,
wouldn’t it be something
if Connacht finally
gave their supporters
a famous victory?

The West Awake.
And perhaps a Connacht
win to remember.

Team selections and comments are based on
the matchday announcements supplied ahead
of the fixture. Betting selections and
predictions are editorial opinion.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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