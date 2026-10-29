Connacht v Leinster Preview, Team News, Stats and Betting Odds

< BKT United Rugby Championship | Match Preview West Awake: Connacht Eye Leinster Upset as Lancaster Names Strong Side Confirmed teams, injury news, match statistics,

betting preview and prediction ahead of Friday

night’s interprovincial clash in Galway. Fixture

Connacht v Leinster Date

Friday 30 October 2026 Kick-off

7.45pm Venue

Dexcom Stadium, Galway Live TV

Premier Sports 1 Opening Handicap

Leinster -7 Expected Crowd

Over 12,000 Referee

Hollie Davidson (SRU) A crowd of more than 12,000 is expected

at Dexcom Stadium on Friday night, and Connacht

have been handed a genuine opportunity to end

their miserable recent record against Leinster. Leinster arrive in Galway having dominated this

fixture for several seasons, including a 52-17

victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium

earlier this year. But Friday’s contest looks very different

following the announcement of the two teams. Leo Cullen has selected a much-changed Leinster

side featuring several academy players, while

Stuart Lancaster has named an experienced Connacht

pack and a particularly strong bench. The atmosphere should be excellent, although

Leinster will bring a sizeable travelling support.

An estimated 80/20 split in Connacht’s favour

would still mean around 2,400 visiting supporters

in a crowd of 12,000. Leinster opened as seven-point favourites,

but the team announcements have certainly

made that handicap more interesting. Connacht Make Sweeping Changes for Leinster Stuart Lancaster has made wholesale changes

from the side that defeated Zebre last weekend,

with Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle and Cathal Forde

the only three players retained in the

starting XV. Boyle captains the side from number eight,

with Sean O’Brien and Will Connors alongside

him in the back row. Connors makes his first start for Connacht,

while Josh Murphy and David O’Connor form

a new second-row partnership. The front row contains plenty of experience,

with Francois van Wyk joined by Dave Heffernan

and Finlay Bealham. Bealham’s inclusion is particularly welcome.

The Ireland tighthead had been expected to

miss further action, but his return gives

Connacht a significant boost. Heffernan is also fit to start after

being monitored with a calf problem. At half-back, Caolin Blade partners Seán

Naughton, who makes his first start of

the season at out-half. Harry West misses out through injury,

meaning John Devine starts at outside

centre alongside Cathal Forde. The back three features Shayne Bolton

and academy youngster Daniel Ryan on

the wings, with Josh Ioane at full-back. Ioane’s inclusion gives Connacht another

playmaking option, while Bolton’s return

adds pace and physicality out wide. Connacht Bench Could Be the Difference One of the most encouraging aspects of

the Connacht selection is the strength

of the replacements. Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,

Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and Sam Gilbert

are all named among the eight substitutes. Murray is in line to make his 100th

appearance for Connacht, a special milestone

for the Roscommon native. The lock has become an important member

of the provincial squad and will be

hoping to mark the occasion with

a victory over Leinster. Hurley-Langton’s return is another major

boost. The flanker brings physicality,

work rate and a strong presence at

the breakdown. Colm Reilly offers an experienced

scrum-half option, while Finn Treacy

and Sam Gilbert provide further

choices in the backline. Key point: Connacht have named a

bench capable of making a genuine impact.

If the game is close entering the final

20 minutes, Lancaster has several

experienced players available to

increase the pressure on Leinster. Lancaster Wants Connacht to Finish on a High Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster believes

his side are making progress and wants the

players to deliver a strong performance

in front of a huge home crowd. “Tomorrow is a big day for a few reasons,

but above all else it’s a great opportunity

to finish the block on a high. We know

what’s at stake and the challenge ahead

of us, but I can see the progress we’re

making each week, and having 12,000

Connacht fans behind us will be

a big boost too.” Stuart Lancaster, Connacht head coach Lancaster also pointed to the importance

of squad depth, with 13 players unavailable

through injury and international commitments. “We’ve 13 players unavailable between

internationals and injury, but we’ve put

a big emphasis on building squad depth,

particularly for occasions like this.

For a few players it’ll be their first

experience of an interpro, but I know

they’ll give their all in what I’m sure

will be another amazing atmosphere.” Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited The Connacht coach also referenced last

season’s big occasion in Mayo and the

lessons learned from that experience. “I spoke to a lot of the lads about

the game in Mayo last year. They felt

we probably didn’t make enough reference

to the occasion beforehand, and the

scale of it surprised them when

they got there.” Stuart Lancaster – lightly edited Connacht will be hoping the players can

use the occasion to their advantage

rather than allow it to become

an additional source of pressure. Cian Prendergast: Representing the West Connacht’s connection with their supporters

was central to Cian Prendergast’s comments

ahead of the Leinster fixture. “What really makes it special is how

we play, how we represent the west of

Ireland and how we give Connacht fans

a team they want to support and get

behind. We want to give them a glimpse

of what the new Clan Stand can be like

through our performance.” Cian Prendergast – lightly edited That connection between the team and

the supporters has always been one

of Connacht’s biggest strengths. With more than 12,000 expected on

Friday night, the players have an

opportunity to deliver a performance

that gives the crowd plenty to

get behind. Leinster Ring the Changes Leinster have named a very different

side from the one that hammered Connacht

52-17 at the Aviva Stadium earlier

this year. Max Deegan captains the team, while

Jordan Larmour makes his first

appearance of the season. Academy centre Connor Fahy is set

to make his senior debut, with fellow

academy player Alex Mullan also

hoping to earn his first cap

from the bench. Joey Carbery starts at out-half

alongside Fintan Gunne, while

Charlie Tector partners Fahy

in midfield. Joshua Kenny and Todd Lawlor

join Larmour in the back three. Up front, Gus McCarthy starts

at hooker between Alex Usanov

and Niall Smyth. Brian Deeny and Alan Spicer

form the second row, with

Deegan, Scott Penny and

James Culhane completing

the back row. There is still plenty of quality

in this Leinster selection,

particularly with Carbery,

Larmour, Deegan and Penny

involved. But this is not the star-studded

Leinster side Connacht faced

in Dublin, and the home

side will surely see

an opportunity. Leo Cullen Pays Tribute to Sean Coppinger Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also

paid tribute to the late Sean

Coppinger, Connacht’s long-serving

groundsman, ahead of Friday’s fixture. “We always look forward to coming

to Connacht, but this time it will

be tinged with sadness after the

passing of Sean Coppinger, their

long-serving groundsman. He was

always a great character and gave

us a great welcome. He will be

sadly missed by all of us

who love rugby.” Leo Cullen, Leinster head coach The Form Book: Leinster’s Dominance Connacht may have reason for optimism

following the team announcements,

but the recent statistics make

difficult reading for supporters

in the west. One win in seven:

Connacht have won just one of their

last seven URC matches, beating

the Sharks 44-17 in Round 6.

Connacht have won just one of their last seven URC matches, beating the Sharks 44-17 in Round 6. Eleven straight interpro defeats:

Connacht have lost their last 11

URC fixtures against fellow

Irish provinces.

Connacht have lost their last 11 URC fixtures against fellow Irish provinces. Ten consecutive Leinster wins:

Leinster have won the last ten

URC meetings between the provinces.

Leinster have won the last ten URC meetings between the provinces. January 2021:

Connacht’s last URC victory over

Leinster came at the RDS,

winning 35-24.

Connacht’s last URC victory over Leinster came at the RDS, winning 35-24. April 2018:

Connacht’s last home victory over

Leinster was a memorable

47-10 success.

Connacht’s last home victory over Leinster was a memorable 47-10 success. Nine straight wins:

Leinster have won nine consecutive

matches in all competitions

since losing to Munster.

Leinster have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions since losing to Munster. Away form:

Leinster have won their last two

away URC matches but have not

won three consecutive away league

games since February 2025. Those figures show the scale

of Connacht’s challenge, but

Friday’s team selections make

this a very different contest

from recent meetings. Confirmed Connacht Team v Leinster Captain: Paul Boyle No. Player Caps 15 Josh Ioane 36 14 Shayne Bolton 40 13 John Devine 10 12 Cathal Forde 76 11 Daniel Ryan 3 10 Seán Naughton 22 9 Caolin Blade 221 1 Francois van Wyk 4 2 Dave Heffernan 234 3 Finlay Bealham 234 4 Josh Murphy 66 5 David O’Connor 24 6 Sean O’Brien 33 7 Will Connors 1 8 Paul Boyle (C) 142 Connacht Replacements 16 Matthew Victory 12 17 Jerry Cahir 1 18 Fiachna Barrett 11 19 Niall Murray 99 20 Shamus Hurley-Langton 70 21 Colm Reilly 39 22 Finn Treacy 23 23 Sam Gilbert 24 Milestone watch:

Roscommon native Niall Murray will make

his 100th Connacht appearance if

introduced from the bench. Confirmed Leinster Team v Connacht Captain: Max Deegan No. Player Caps 15 Todd Lawlor 2 14 Joshua Kenny 14 13 Connor Fahy 0 12 Charlie Tector 29 11 Jordan Larmour 118 10 Joey Carbery 39 9 Fintan Gunne 38 1 Alex Usanov 15 2 Gus McCarthy 34 3 Niall Smyth 4 4 Brian Deeny 55 5 Alan Spicer 4 6 Max Deegan (C) 163 7 Scott Penny 110 8 James Culhane 27 Leinster Replacements 16 Stephen Smyth 5 17 Peter Dooley 106 18 Alex Mullan 0 19 Conor O’Tighearnaigh 15 20 Alex Soroka 28 21 Cormac Foley 23 22 Caspar Gabriel 5 23 Ciarán Mangan 4 Connacht Injury and Availability News Connacht have 13 players unavailable

through injury and international

commitments, according to head

coach Stuart Lancaster. Mack Hansen remains a long-term

absentee, while Hugh Gavin,

Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling

and Byron Ralston have also

been dealing with injury problems. Harry West misses Friday’s game

through injury, with John Devine

starting at outside centre. There is better news with Finlay

Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Shayne

Bolton and Shamus Hurley-Langton

all included in the matchday squad. Josh Ioane is also fit and

starts at full-back. Where the Game Could Be Won Connacht’s Experienced Front Row Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan

have 468 Connacht appearances

between them. That experience could prove

important against a Leinster

front row containing relatively

inexperienced props. Connacht will want to establish

themselves at scrum time and

provide their half-backs with

a reliable platform. Seán Naughton v Joey Carbery Seán Naughton makes his first

start of the season and faces

an interesting challenge

against Joey Carbery. Carbery brings considerable

experience, but Naughton

has an opportunity to

make a statement. His decision-making and

territorial kicking will

be important, particularly

if Connacht are to keep

Leinster pinned back. The Bench Battle This is where Connacht

could have an advantage. Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton,

Colm Reilly, Finn Treacy and

Sam Gilbert provide plenty

of experience and options. Leinster also have experienced

replacements, particularly

Peter Dooley, but Connacht

will be confident about

their ability to finish

the game strongly. If the contest is close

with 20 minutes remaining,

the home bench could

make the difference. Handling the Occasion A crowd of more than 12,000

will create a major atmosphere

at Dexcom Stadium. Connacht will want to start

quickly and give their

supporters something to

get behind. But they must also remain

disciplined and avoid

allowing the emotion

of the occasion to

affect their decision-making. Connacht v Leinster Betting Preview Opening Handicap: Leinster -7 Before the teams were announced,

Leinster giving away seven points

looked reasonable given their

recent dominance of Connacht. They had won ten consecutive

URC meetings between the

provinces and arrived on

a nine-match winning run. But the team selections

have changed the assessment. Leinster have named a

much-changed side containing

several inexperienced players,

while Connacht have selected

a strong pack and an

experienced bench. The return of Finlay Bealham

and Shamus Hurley-Langton

is particularly important. Leinster still have enough

quality to win, but Connacht

look better placed to

compete than the original

handicap suggested. Betting lean: Connacht +7

Match prediction: Connacht by 3 The handicap may have moved

following the team announcements,

so the latest price should

be checked before kick-off. Final Verdict: Could This Be Connacht’s Night? Connacht’s recent record

against Leinster is dreadful. Ten consecutive URC defeats,

eleven straight losses against

Irish provinces and just one

win in their last seven

league outings. On those numbers alone,

Leinster would be the

obvious selection. But Friday is different. Leinster have named a much-changed

team, Connacht have several

experienced players returning,

and the home bench looks

particularly strong. There is still plenty of

talent in the Leinster side,

and writing off any team

coached by Leo Cullen

would be foolish. But Connacht have a real

opportunity here. With Bealham and Heffernan

starting up front, Blade

at scrum-half and a bench

featuring Murray and

Hurley-Langton, Lancaster

has the players to make

this a serious contest. There was a time when

Connacht supporters might

have been hoping the IRFU

would have a quiet word

with Leo Cullen and

persuade him to send

down his D team. Well, he’s certainly sent

a very different Leinster

side to the one that

hammered Connacht at

the Aviva. Now Connacht have to

take advantage. SportsNewsIRELAND Prediction Connacht to win by 3 points. Leinster remain dangerous,

but Connacht have a strong

starting pack, serious

options from the bench

and the backing of a

huge home crowd. If they can keep the

game tight entering

the final quarter,

this could be their night. And after years of

Leinster dominance,

wouldn’t it be something

if Connacht finally

gave their supporters

a famous victory? The West Awake.

And perhaps a Connacht

win to remember. Team selections and comments are based on

the matchday announcements supplied ahead

of the fixture. Betting selections and

predictions are editorial opinion. LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com