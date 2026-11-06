Six-Try Ireland Overpower Argentina 42-12

Ireland defeated Argentina 42-12 in Round 4 of Nations Rugby 2026 at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

A hat-trick of tries from Man of the Match Hugo Keenen, as well as five-pointers from Sheehan, Prendergast and Kelleher, along with six conversions, gave Andy Farrell’s side a comprehensive victory over the visiting Pumas.

Pumas Strike First

Ireland came into tonight’s game having won 14 of the previous 20 meetings between the sides since 1990, including all 11 in Dublin.

It was Argentina, however, that took the lead through a Mattero Carreras try. The winger came tight along the sideline and collected the flighted kick as he easily accounted for Casey in the air. The ensuing conversion attempt was missed, leaving the visitors with a 5-0 lead after 10 minutes.

Mateo Carreras strikes first! 🇦🇷 The winger rises above Craig Casey to gather a pinpoint cross-field kick from Tomás Albornoz and score. The conversion is missed. 10 mins: Ireland 0-5 Argentina #VMsport #Nationschampionship #IREVARG https://t.co/Fn4eJ5sP5w — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2026

Keenan Scored First of Two Tries

The hosts were soon on the scoresheet in the 778th Test match as excellent work first from Rob Baloucoune and then Mack Hansen, before passing to the on-running fullback Hugo Keenan, who touched down for an Irish try. Sam Prendergast successfully kicked the conversion as Ireland took a narrow 7-5 advantage with 15 minutes on the clock.

Ireland hit back with a superb team try! ☘️ Prendergast’s looping run frees Baloucoune, whose floated pass finds Hansen. He sends Hugo Keenan over to finish a flowing Irish move. #VMsport #Nationschampionship #IREVARG https://t.co/dYWJe1r0oB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2026

Try from captain Sheehan

Dan Sheehan was the second Irish player of the night to touch down for a try. Good work inintally form Sheehan, who passed to Nick Timoney who broke through the Argentinian defence. With the number 7 just short of the line, the hooker took control and crashed over for a five-pointer. With an easy kick, Prednergast added the extras for a 14-5 Irish lead after 26 minutes of the game.

Ireland are firing now! ☘️🔥 Dan Sheehan sends Nick Timoney charging through a gap before the captain crashes over himself a phase later. The conversion stretches Ireland’s lead. 25 mins: Ireland 14-5 Argentina #VMsport #Nationschampionship #IREVARG https://t.co/ZZjanw7PVY — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2026

Keenan’s Try Brace

Keenan brought up a brace of tries on the stroke of the half-hour on this his return to the Irish team. Impressive work from the fullback saw him jink and dodge through numerous tackles, before showing his strength and determination to make the try-scoring line as two Pumas players tackled him. Another straightforward kick for Sam Prendergast pushed Ireland out to 21-5, with less than 10 minutes to the interval.

Keenan at the double! ☘️ Baird’s lineout steal sparks another Irish attack, with Hansen setting up Keenan for a superb finish. 30 mins: Ireland 21-5 Argentina #VMsport #Nationschampionship #IREVARG https://t.co/FH2n6ki8he — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2026

Half-time: Ireland 21 Argentina 5

Prendergast Shows His Pace

Within minutes of the start of the second half, Sam Prendergast showed his pace as he claimed a try. Receiving an offload directly in front of the post, the No 10 put on the burners from the 22m line to brake through for his side’s third try of the night, before converting his own five-pointer from directly in front of the posts.

Argentinian winger Carreras claimed his second try of the game on 46 minutes. With some good determined play in the built up to the score, the powerful Puma crashed over despite the best efforts of Hugo Keenan. The Irish player’s head made contact with Carreras, but he was able to play on. With Albornoz, converting Argentina momentarily reduced the deficit.

The aforementioned knock for Keenan certainly didn’t have any negative effect on him. He quickly scored his third try of the game. A nice offload from Ryan Baird allowed the fullback a short and clear run under the posts for the score. Prendergast maintained his excellent kicking at the posts as he converted for 35-12 to Ireland.

9th Test Try for Kelleher

Ronan Kelleher, a replacement earlier in the game for Dan Sheehan who was injured in a tackle, scored his 9th international try when Ireland mauled Argentina back over their own line. With strong momentum Irish players showed showed the Argentinian pack no mercy and assisted Kelleher in scoring. With most of the Irish replacements on the field by that stage, Ciarán Frawley kicked the conversion as Ireland moved to 42-12 ahead.

Ireland power over again! ☘️ Rónan Kelleher claims the try from a driving maul, with Ciarán Frawley converting to extend the lead. 56 mins: Ireland 42-12 Argentina #VMsport #Nationschampionship #IREVARG https://t.co/GifYcgugvh — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2026

With tonight’s victory, Ireland gained their 15 Test success over Argentina, and won the Admiral Brown Cup, which was first presented for matched between these two sides in 2012.

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