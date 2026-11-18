Connacht Rugby have confirmed that head coach Stuart Lancaster
has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the
province until the end of the 2028/29 season.
- Club: Connacht Rugby
- Position: Head Coach
- New contract: Until summer 2029
- Original appointment: July 2025
- Previous roles: England, Leinster and Racing 92
- Competitions: United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup
The announcement, made jointly by Connacht Rugby and the IRFU,
means the former England head coach will remain in Galway for
a further two seasons beyond his original agreement.
Lancaster arrived at Connacht in July 2025 on a two-year
contract, having previously enjoyed considerable success
as a senior coach with Leinster.
The decision to extend his contract comes relatively early
in his tenure and represents a significant commitment by
Connacht and the IRFU to Lancaster’s long-term plans.
Connacht Back Lancaster’s Long-Term Vision
Connacht say the extension reflects progress both on and
off the field, with the province looking to establish
itself as a consistent contender in the United Rugby
Championship and Investec Champions Cup.
However, the decision is likely to generate debate among
supporters, particularly given the team’s performances
and results this season.
While Lancaster arrived with an impressive coaching
reputation, his appointment was always going to be
judged on whether he could translate that experience
into improved results for Connacht.
The contract extension provides stability, but it also
increases expectations that the province will make
meaningful progress over the coming seasons.
Willie Ruane Delighted With Lancaster Extension
Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane believes Lancaster
has already made an important contribution to the province.
“We are delighted that Stuart has committed his future
to Connacht Rugby for a further two years. From the moment
he arrived, he has brought outstanding leadership,
experience and a clear vision for how we can compete
on the pitch.
“Stuart has built strong relationships with players,
staff, supporters and stakeholders, while also helping
to strengthen the connection between our professional
environment and the wider rugby community throughout
the province.
“This extension provides continuity and certainty
as we continue to build for the future, and we are
excited about what can be achieved together in
the years ahead.”
Stuart Lancaster: Significant Potential at Connacht
Lancaster, who previously served as England head coach
before joining Leinster’s coaching staff and subsequently
taking charge of Racing 92, says he is enjoying life
in Galway.
“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Connacht Rugby,
and I’m delighted to extend my stay with the club.
“There is a genuine ambition here and a strong sense
of belief in what we are building together. The players
and staff have embraced the challenge of driving
standards every day, and I believe there is significant
potential within this group to continue developing
and competing at the highest level.
“I would like to thank everyone at Connacht Rugby
and the IRFU for their continued support.”
IRFU Support for Lancaster
IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys also welcomed
the agreement, highlighting the importance of continuity
in the province’s coaching structure.
“Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in the game
and brings a wealth of experience from both the
international and club environments. Since joining
Connacht, he has made a significant contribution to
the development of players and the evolution of the
province’s performance programme.
“Continuity in key leadership positions is an important
element of sustained success and this extension is
positive news for Connacht Rugby and Irish Rugby as
a whole. We look forward to continuing to work closely
with Stuart and the province over the coming years.”
A Big Decision for Connacht Rugby
Lancaster’s reputation was largely built during his
time with Leinster, where he played a major role in
developing one of Europe’s strongest squads.
His subsequent spell as head coach of Racing 92
proved more challenging, and his return to the
United Rugby Championship with Connacht presented
an opportunity to demonstrate his credentials
as a head coach once again.
There is, however, a significant difference between
working within Leinster’s established structure
and leading a Connacht side operating with
different resources and expectations.
For Connacht supporters, the question will be
whether Lancaster can turn his coaching experience
and long-term vision into consistent performances
and results.
The province have made their decision. Lancaster is
now contracted until 2029, and the pressure will
be on to demonstrate that the faith shown in him
is justified.