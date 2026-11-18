Connacht Rugby have confirmed that head coach Stuart Lancaster

has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the

province until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Stuart Lancaster Contract Extension – Key Details Club: Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby Position: Head Coach

Head Coach New contract: Until summer 2029

Until summer 2029 Original appointment: July 2025

July 2025 Previous roles: England, Leinster and Racing 92

England, Leinster and Racing 92 Competitions: United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup

The announcement, made jointly by Connacht Rugby and the IRFU,

means the former England head coach will remain in Galway for

a further two seasons beyond his original agreement.

Lancaster arrived at Connacht in July 2025 on a two-year

contract, having previously enjoyed considerable success

as a senior coach with Leinster.

The decision to extend his contract comes relatively early

in his tenure and represents a significant commitment by

Connacht and the IRFU to Lancaster’s long-term plans.

Connacht Back Lancaster’s Long-Term Vision

Connacht say the extension reflects progress both on and

off the field, with the province looking to establish

itself as a consistent contender in the United Rugby

Championship and Investec Champions Cup.

However, the decision is likely to generate debate among

supporters, particularly given the team’s performances

and results this season.

While Lancaster arrived with an impressive coaching

reputation, his appointment was always going to be

judged on whether he could translate that experience

into improved results for Connacht.

The contract extension provides stability, but it also

increases expectations that the province will make

meaningful progress over the coming seasons.

Willie Ruane Delighted With Lancaster Extension

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane believes Lancaster

has already made an important contribution to the province.

“We are delighted that Stuart has committed his future

to Connacht Rugby for a further two years. From the moment

he arrived, he has brought outstanding leadership,

experience and a clear vision for how we can compete

on the pitch. “Stuart has built strong relationships with players,

staff, supporters and stakeholders, while also helping

to strengthen the connection between our professional

environment and the wider rugby community throughout

the province. “This extension provides continuity and certainty

as we continue to build for the future, and we are

excited about what can be achieved together in

the years ahead.”

Stuart Lancaster: Significant Potential at Connacht

Lancaster, who previously served as England head coach

before joining Leinster’s coaching staff and subsequently

taking charge of Racing 92, says he is enjoying life

in Galway.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Connacht Rugby,

and I’m delighted to extend my stay with the club. “There is a genuine ambition here and a strong sense

of belief in what we are building together. The players

and staff have embraced the challenge of driving

standards every day, and I believe there is significant

potential within this group to continue developing

and competing at the highest level. “I would like to thank everyone at Connacht Rugby

and the IRFU for their continued support.”

IRFU Support for Lancaster

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys also welcomed

the agreement, highlighting the importance of continuity

in the province’s coaching structure.

“Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in the game

and brings a wealth of experience from both the

international and club environments. Since joining

Connacht, he has made a significant contribution to

the development of players and the evolution of the

province’s performance programme. “Continuity in key leadership positions is an important

element of sustained success and this extension is

positive news for Connacht Rugby and Irish Rugby as

a whole. We look forward to continuing to work closely

with Stuart and the province over the coming years.”