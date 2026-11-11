Early Odds vs Starting Price in Horse Racing Explained

Horse racing odds can change considerably between the opening of betting markets and the start of a race. Bookmakers adjust their prices as new information emerges and betting activity develops. Understanding early odds vs starting price helps explain how these changes affect potential returns, why two bets on the same horse may pay differently, and why neither pricing method guarantees a better outcome.

QUICK EXPLANATION Early odds are normally fixed when a bet is accepted, while Starting Price (SP) is determined at the beginning of the race. The better-paying option depends on whether the horse’s odds shorten or drift before the off, along with any applicable deductions or concessions.

What Are Early Odds in Horse Racing?

Early odds are fixed prices offered by bookmakers before a horse race begins. These prices may become available well before race day or appear in the morning markets ahead of an afternoon meeting.

When someone accepts early horse racing prices, the odds are generally locked in at the time the bet is placed. For example, a horse backed at 6/1 will normally retain that price even if its odds shorten to 4/1 before the race.

With horse race betting online, the bet slip normally shows the accepted price before the bet is confirmed, and the bookmaker’s settlement rules then determine the final return, including any deductions.

Early odds describe when prices are available rather than one universal set of settlement rules. Check whether the market uses ante-post terms or non-runner-no-bet terms, particularly when betting before final declarations.

What Is Starting Price (SP)?

Starting Price, commonly abbreviated to SP, is the official price returned for a horse when a race begins. Rather than accepting a fixed price beforehand, an SP bet is settled using the official starting price and the applicable settlement rules.

In Britain, the Starting Price Regulatory Commission (SPRC) oversees the system used to calculate official starting prices.

Under its rules, the SP is determined using a sample of qualifying bookmakers’ prices at the off. The system draws on prices from bookmakers that meet the SPRC’s qualifying criteria, and no SP is returned if prices from at least three bookmakers cannot be obtained.

The final price is therefore unknown when an SP bet is placed. Official SP should not be confused with tote dividends or exchange starting prices.

Early Odds vs Starting Price: Key Differences

The main difference between taking fixed odds and betting at SP is when the price becomes final.

Feature Early Odds Starting Price (SP) Price determined When the fixed-price bet is accepted At the start of the race Price certainty Generally known when placing the bet Unknown until the off Market movement Later changes normally leave accepted odds unchanged Reflects prices near the race start Potential returns Based on accepted odds, subject to applicable rules Based on official SP

For the same stake on a winning selection, an accepted early price pays more if it exceeds the official SP. An SP bet pays more if the official SP exceeds the accepted early price. This comparison assumes no deductions or concessions.

Neither option is consistently superior. The financial difference depends on the direction of the market movement and the applicable settlement conditions.

Why Do Horse Racing Odds Change Before a Race?

Changes in horse racing odds reflect changes in market demand, available information and bookmakers’ assessments of each runner’s chances.

Betting activity: Increased demand for a particular horse can contribute to its odds shortening, while weaker demand may accompany drifting prices.

Increased demand for a particular horse can contribute to its odds shortening, while weaker demand may accompany drifting prices. Fitness and performance information: Updates about a horse’s preparation, recent form or expected performance can affect market expectations.

Updates about a horse’s preparation, recent form or expected performance can affect market expectations. Track conditions: Rainfall, drying ground and changes in the official going can influence how a horse is assessed.

Rainfall, drying ground and changes in the official going can influence how a horse is assessed. Jockey changes: A late change of rider may alter perceptions of a runner’s prospects.

A late change of rider may alter perceptions of a runner’s prospects. Non-runners: Withdrawals change the composition of a race and can lead to revised prices for the remaining horses.

When odds shorten, new bets at the revised price offer lower potential returns for the same stake. Drifting odds offer higher potential returns on new bets, but neither movement normally changes an already accepted fixed price.

However, these movements reflect changing assessments rather than certainty about which horse will win.

How Early Prices and SP Affect Potential Returns

The difference between early odds and SP becomes clearer when comparing the potential returns from the same winning selection.

Consider a hypothetical £10 win bet placed on a horse at early odds of 6/1.

EARLY PRICE: 6/1

£70 £60 winnings plus the original £10 stake. SP SHORTENS TO 4/1

£50 £40 winnings plus the original £10 stake. SP DRIFTS TO 10/1

£110 £100 winnings plus the original £10 stake.

Important: These examples assume the horse wins and exclude deductions, concessions and other adjustments. If the horse loses, the £10 win stake is lost under either method.

They demonstrate how the same selection can generate different payouts depending on when the odds are determined.

Best Odds Guaranteed, Ante-Post Bets and Rule 4

Several additional betting rules can influence the relationship between early prices and starting price.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed is a bookmaker concession that can settle eligible winning fixed-odds bets at a higher official SP, subject to the offer’s terms and any applicable deductions.

Assuming no deductions, an eligible bet placed at 6/1 could be settled at 8/1 if the horse wins at that SP. If the SP shortens to 4/1, the original 6/1 would apply.

However, Best Odds Guaranteed is not universally available. Eligibility can depend on the bookmaker, race, market, time of placement and promotional conditions.

Rule 4 Deductions

Rule 4 deductions may apply when another runner is withdrawn after a fixed-price bet has been accepted. The deduction normally depends on the withdrawn horse’s price under the bookmaker’s rules and applies to winnings, not the returned stake.

Where Rule 4 applies to a Best Odds Guaranteed bet, check how the bookmaker compares the adjusted early-price return with SP.

For an explanation of the calculation, see Betfair’s Rule 4 guide.

Ante-Post Betting

Ante-post betting involves accepting odds before the final declaration stage, sometimes weeks or months ahead of a major race.

Unlike ordinary race-day bets, traditional ante-post wagers generally lose if the selection does not run, although specific concessions may provide exceptions.

Winning standard ante-post bets generally avoid Rule 4 deductions, subject to the operator’s stated exceptions.

Understanding these distinctions is essential because the quoted odds alone may not establish the final settlement amount.

What to Check Before Choosing a Price

Before choosing between an early price and SP, check several practical details.

Establish whether the wager uses accepted fixed odds or the official starting price.

Review recent market movements, remembering they cannot establish what the final SP will be.

Check whether Best Odds Guaranteed applies.

Consider whether withdrawals could result in Rule 4 deductions.

Check non-runner conditions, especially for ante-post bets.

Confirm that the bookmaker and market are legally available in the relevant jurisdiction.

Understanding these terms makes it easier to interpret quoted prices and potential payouts without assuming that any pricing method guarantees success.

Final Thoughts

Early odds generally preserve an accepted price, while SP uses the official price returned at the off. Check deductions, concessions and non-runner terms before placing a bet.

Responsible Gambling: Horse race betting in Great Britain is restricted to adults aged 18 and over. Set a spending limit and never gamble money you cannot afford to lose.