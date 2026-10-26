Every county. Both codes. All the champions, runners-up and county final scores.



The 2026 GAA Senior Club Championships

are almost complete, with just five

county finals remaining to be played.



After months of championship action

across Ireland, the focus now turns

to the provincial club championships

and the road towards All-Ireland glory.

From Salthill-Knocknacarra in Galway

to Dr Crokes in Kerry, Ballyhale

Shamrocks in Kilkenny and St Eunan’s

in Donegal, clubs across the country

have been celebrating county honours.

SportsNewsIRELAND brings you the full

county-by-county list of senior football

and hurling champions across all

32 counties and London, including

runners-up and final scores.