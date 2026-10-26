Home GAA Full List of Senior Football and Hurling County Champions 2026

Full List of Senior Football and Hurling County Champions 2026

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JoeNa Connacht
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GAA Club Championships 2026

Full List of Senior Football
and Hurling County Champions

Every county. Both codes.
All the champions, runners-up
and county final scores.

32+1
Counties & London
2
GAA Codes
5
Finals Remaining


The 2026 GAA Senior Club Championships
are almost complete, with just five
county finals remaining to be played.

After months of championship action
across Ireland, the focus now turns
to the provincial club championships
and the road towards All-Ireland glory.

From Salthill-Knocknacarra in Galway
to Dr Crokes in Kerry, Ballyhale
Shamrocks in Kilkenny and St Eunan’s
in Donegal, clubs across the country
have been celebrating county honours.

SportsNewsIRELAND brings you the full
county-by-county list of senior football
and hurling champions across all
32 counties and London, including
runners-up and final scores.

Championship Update:
Five senior county finals remain outstanding.
Details awaiting confirmation are marked
TBC and can be updated
as results become available.

CONNACHT & LONDON

Salthill-Knocknacarra, Castlebar Mitchels
and St Brigid’s are among the football
champions, while Tooreen, Four Roads
and Naomh Eoin feature in hurling.

Senior Football Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Galway Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-12 Moycullen 1-14
Leitrim Ballinamore Seán O’Heslin’s 3-14 Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-15
London Fulham Irish 1-10 St Kieran’s 1-6
Mayo Castlebar Mitchels 1-17 Garrymore 0-12
Roscommon St Brigid’s 1-25 Padraig Pearses 2-16
Sligo St Mary’s 1-12 Shamrock Gaels 0-10
Senior Hurling Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Galway Tommy Larkins TBC Loughrea TBC
Leitrim Carrick TBC Cluainín Iomáint TBC
London Brothers Pearse 1-17 Sean Treacys 1-16
Mayo Tooreen 2-29 Ballyhaunis 0-20
Roscommon Four Roads 1-14 St Dominic’s 2-10
Sligo Naomh Eoin 0-17 Easkey 1-13

LEINSTER

Cuala, Wolfe Tones and Tullamore
are among the football champions,
with Ballyhale Shamrocks, Naas
and Kilcormac-Killoughey among
the hurling title winners.

Senior Football Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Carlow Rathvilly 0-14 Old Leighlin 1-8
Dublin Cuala 3-15 Castleknock 1-6
Kildare Maynooth TBC Sarsfields TBC
Kilkenny Mullinavat 1-15 Tullogher-Rosbercon 0-11
Laois Portarlington 1-19 Courtwood 0-8
Longford Clonguish 1-20 Killoe Young Emmets 1-6
Louth Newtown Blues 0-12 St Mochta’s 0-11
Meath Wolfe Tones 1-19 Donaghmore-Ashbourne 0-12
Offaly Tullamore 2-16 Ferbane 1-13
Westmeath The Downs 1-18 St Loman’s Mullingar 0-20
Wexford Kilanerin-Ballyfad 1-15 St Martin’s 0-12
Wicklow An Tóchar 0-21 Blessington 1-7
Senior Hurling Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Carlow Mt Leinster Rangers 3-16 St Mullin’s 1-18
Dublin Kilmacud Crokes 2-17 TBC 0-12
Kildare Naas 3-13 Maynooth 0-11
Kilkenny Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-24 Tullaroan 0-8
Laois The Harps 2-23 Camross 0-13
Longford Longford Slashers 1-22 Wolfe Tones 1-12
Louth St Fechin’s 2-18 Naomh Moninne 2-16
Meath Kilmessan 0-22 Kiltale 0-15
Offaly Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-19 Ballinamere 0-17
Westmeath Lough Lene Gaels 1-16 Raharney 0-16
Wexford Shelmaliers 1-18 Rathnure St Anne’s 2-13
Wicklow Carnew Emmets 0-15 Glenealy 0-12

MUNSTER

Dr Crokes and Nemo Rangers feature
among Munster’s football champions,
while Ballygunner, Glen Rovers,
Kilmallock and Thurles Sarsfields
are among the hurling winners.

Senior Football Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Clare Éire Óg Inis 2-15 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 1-10
Cork Nemo Rangers 1-19 St Finbarr’s 2-12
Kerry Dr Crokes 1-24 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-14
Limerick Kildimo-Pallaskenry TBC Fr Casey’s TBC
Tipperary Loughmore-Castleiney 0-15 Clonmel Commercials 0-13
Waterford Rathgormack 2-13 The Nire 0-10
Senior Hurling Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Clare Inagh-Kilnamona 2-18 Kilmaley 1-14
Cork Glen Rovers 2-20 St Finbarr’s 0-23
Kerry Abbeydorney 3-16 St Brendan’s 1-12
Limerick Kilmallock 3-19 Na Piarsaigh 1-22
Tipperary Thurles Sarsfields 1-19 Moycarkey-Borris 1-11
Waterford Ballygunner 1-16 Fourmilewater 0-15

ULSTER

St Eunan’s are listed as winners
of both Donegal senior titles,
while Magherafelt, Scotstown,
Crossmaglen Rangers and Edendork
are among the football champions.

Senior Football Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Antrim St Brigid’s 0-21 O’Donovan Rossa 1-16
Armagh Crossmaglen Rangers 1-19 Killeavy 0-17
Cavan Gowna 4-17 Kingscourt Stars 0-14
Derry Magherafelt 3-17 Newbridge 0-20
Donegal St Eunan’s 1-16 Naomh Conaill 1-15
Down Clonduff 1-14 Burren 1-10
Fermanagh Erne Gaels Belleek 1-21 Derrygonnelly Harps 0-12
Monaghan Scotstown 1-22 Truagh 0-11
Tyrone Edendork 1-14 Errigal Ciaran 1-13
Senior Hurling Champions
County Champions Score Runners-up Score
Antrim Dunloy Cuchulainns TBC Ruairí Óg Cushendall TBC
Armagh Keady 0-17 Middletown 0-15
Cavan Cootehill Celtic 3-23 East Cavan Gaels 3-8
Derry Slaughtneil 0-20 Kevin Lynch’s 1-14
Donegal St Eunan’s 1-18 Setanta 1-17
Down Portaferry 2-28 Ballygalget 2-17
Fermanagh Lisbellaw St Patrick’s TBC No Senior Championship
Monaghan Castleblayney 2-17 Truagh 1-13
Tyrone TBC TBC TBC TBC

The Road to Provincial Glory

With the majority of county titles
decided, attention now switches to
the provincial club championships.

County champions across Connacht,
Leinster, Munster and Ulster will
attempt to turn local success into
provincial silverware and ultimately
challenge for All-Ireland honours.

The remaining five county finals
will complete the championship
picture in the coming weeks.

SportsNewsIRELAND

GAA Football | Hurling | Club Championships

Independent Irish sports news,
results, fixtures and analysis.

Championship data: @gaelicstandings,
supplied 26 October 2026.
TBC denotes details awaiting confirmation.
Results and outstanding finals should be
checked against official county records.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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