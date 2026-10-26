GAA Club Championships 2026
Full List of Senior Football
and Hurling County Champions
Every county. Both codes.
All the champions, runners-up
and county final scores.
Counties & London
GAA Codes
Finals Remaining
The 2026 GAA Senior Club Championships
are almost complete, with just five
county finals remaining to be played.
After months of championship action
across Ireland, the focus now turns
to the provincial club championships
and the road towards All-Ireland glory.
From Salthill-Knocknacarra in Galway
to Dr Crokes in Kerry, Ballyhale
Shamrocks in Kilkenny and St Eunan’s
in Donegal, clubs across the country
have been celebrating county honours.
SportsNewsIRELAND brings you the full
county-by-county list of senior football
and hurling champions across all
32 counties and London, including
runners-up and final scores.
Five senior county finals remain outstanding.
Details awaiting confirmation are marked
TBC and can be updated
as results become available.
Salthill-Knocknacarra, Castlebar Mitchels
and St Brigid’s are among the football
champions, while Tooreen, Four Roads
and Naomh Eoin feature in hurling.
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Galway
|Salthill-Knocknacarra
|2-12
|Moycullen
|1-14
|Leitrim
|Ballinamore Seán O’Heslin’s
|3-14
|Fenagh St Caillin’s
|0-15
|London
|Fulham Irish
|1-10
|St Kieran’s
|1-6
|Mayo
|Castlebar Mitchels
|1-17
|Garrymore
|0-12
|Roscommon
|St Brigid’s
|1-25
|Padraig Pearses
|2-16
|Sligo
|St Mary’s
|1-12
|Shamrock Gaels
|0-10
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Galway
|Tommy Larkins
|TBC
|Loughrea
|TBC
|Leitrim
|Carrick
|TBC
|Cluainín Iomáint
|TBC
|London
|Brothers Pearse
|1-17
|Sean Treacys
|1-16
|Mayo
|Tooreen
|2-29
|Ballyhaunis
|0-20
|Roscommon
|Four Roads
|1-14
|St Dominic’s
|2-10
|Sligo
|Naomh Eoin
|0-17
|Easkey
|1-13
Cuala, Wolfe Tones and Tullamore
are among the football champions,
with Ballyhale Shamrocks, Naas
and Kilcormac-Killoughey among
the hurling title winners.
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Carlow
|Rathvilly
|0-14
|Old Leighlin
|1-8
|Dublin
|Cuala
|3-15
|Castleknock
|1-6
|Kildare
|Maynooth
|TBC
|Sarsfields
|TBC
|Kilkenny
|Mullinavat
|1-15
|Tullogher-Rosbercon
|0-11
|Laois
|Portarlington
|1-19
|Courtwood
|0-8
|Longford
|Clonguish
|1-20
|Killoe Young Emmets
|1-6
|Louth
|Newtown Blues
|0-12
|St Mochta’s
|0-11
|Meath
|Wolfe Tones
|1-19
|Donaghmore-Ashbourne
|0-12
|Offaly
|Tullamore
|2-16
|Ferbane
|1-13
|Westmeath
|The Downs
|1-18
|St Loman’s Mullingar
|0-20
|Wexford
|Kilanerin-Ballyfad
|1-15
|St Martin’s
|0-12
|Wicklow
|An Tóchar
|0-21
|Blessington
|1-7
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Carlow
|Mt Leinster Rangers
|3-16
|St Mullin’s
|1-18
|Dublin
|Kilmacud Crokes
|2-17
|TBC
|0-12
|Kildare
|Naas
|3-13
|Maynooth
|0-11
|Kilkenny
|Ballyhale Shamrocks
|2-24
|Tullaroan
|0-8
|Laois
|The Harps
|2-23
|Camross
|0-13
|Longford
|Longford Slashers
|1-22
|Wolfe Tones
|1-12
|Louth
|St Fechin’s
|2-18
|Naomh Moninne
|2-16
|Meath
|Kilmessan
|0-22
|Kiltale
|0-15
|Offaly
|Kilcormac-Killoughey
|0-19
|Ballinamere
|0-17
|Westmeath
|Lough Lene Gaels
|1-16
|Raharney
|0-16
|Wexford
|Shelmaliers
|1-18
|Rathnure St Anne’s
|2-13
|Wicklow
|Carnew Emmets
|0-15
|Glenealy
|0-12
Dr Crokes and Nemo Rangers feature
among Munster’s football champions,
while Ballygunner, Glen Rovers,
Kilmallock and Thurles Sarsfields
are among the hurling winners.
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Clare
|Éire Óg Inis
|2-15
|Kilmurry-Ibrickane
|1-10
|Cork
|Nemo Rangers
|1-19
|St Finbarr’s
|2-12
|Kerry
|Dr Crokes
|1-24
|Kenmare Shamrocks
|2-14
|Limerick
|Kildimo-Pallaskenry
|TBC
|Fr Casey’s
|TBC
|Tipperary
|Loughmore-Castleiney
|0-15
|Clonmel Commercials
|0-13
|Waterford
|Rathgormack
|2-13
|The Nire
|0-10
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Clare
|Inagh-Kilnamona
|2-18
|Kilmaley
|1-14
|Cork
|Glen Rovers
|2-20
|St Finbarr’s
|0-23
|Kerry
|Abbeydorney
|3-16
|St Brendan’s
|1-12
|Limerick
|Kilmallock
|3-19
|Na Piarsaigh
|1-22
|Tipperary
|Thurles Sarsfields
|1-19
|Moycarkey-Borris
|1-11
|Waterford
|Ballygunner
|1-16
|Fourmilewater
|0-15
St Eunan’s are listed as winners
of both Donegal senior titles,
while Magherafelt, Scotstown,
Crossmaglen Rangers and Edendork
are among the football champions.
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Antrim
|St Brigid’s
|0-21
|O’Donovan Rossa
|1-16
|Armagh
|Crossmaglen Rangers
|1-19
|Killeavy
|0-17
|Cavan
|Gowna
|4-17
|Kingscourt Stars
|0-14
|Derry
|Magherafelt
|3-17
|Newbridge
|0-20
|Donegal
|St Eunan’s
|1-16
|Naomh Conaill
|1-15
|Down
|Clonduff
|1-14
|Burren
|1-10
|Fermanagh
|Erne Gaels Belleek
|1-21
|Derrygonnelly Harps
|0-12
|Monaghan
|Scotstown
|1-22
|Truagh
|0-11
|Tyrone
|Edendork
|1-14
|Errigal Ciaran
|1-13
|County
|Champions
|Score
|Runners-up
|Score
|Antrim
|Dunloy Cuchulainns
|TBC
|Ruairí Óg Cushendall
|TBC
|Armagh
|Keady
|0-17
|Middletown
|0-15
|Cavan
|Cootehill Celtic
|3-23
|East Cavan Gaels
|3-8
|Derry
|Slaughtneil
|0-20
|Kevin Lynch’s
|1-14
|Donegal
|St Eunan’s
|1-18
|Setanta
|1-17
|Down
|Portaferry
|2-28
|Ballygalget
|2-17
|Fermanagh
|Lisbellaw St Patrick’s
|TBC
|No Senior Championship
|—
|Monaghan
|Castleblayney
|2-17
|Truagh
|1-13
|Tyrone
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
The Road to Provincial Glory
With the majority of county titles
decided, attention now switches to
the provincial club championships.
County champions across Connacht,
Leinster, Munster and Ulster will
attempt to turn local success into
provincial silverware and ultimately
challenge for All-Ireland honours.
The remaining five county finals
will complete the championship
picture in the coming weeks.
Championship data: @gaelicstandings,
supplied 26 October 2026.
TBC denotes details awaiting confirmation.
Results and outstanding finals should be
checked against official county records.