NFL – Week 8 Previews

For the first time since 2002, there are two divisions – the AFC North and NFC North – in which every team has a winning record after Week 7. The four NFC North teams have combined for 19 wins this season. This week, there are five games between teams each with four-or-more wins this season. We preview some select week 8 games.

Minnesota (6-0) at Detroit (4-2)

The Vikings, the last undefeated team in the NFL this season, can improve to 7-0 for the fifth time in franchise history. Detroit ranks second in scoring offensce (30.7 points per game) while Minnesota leads the NFL in scoring defence (12.3 points per game against) entering Week 8.

In Week 7, the Vikings became the third team in the past 20 seasons to allow 13-or-fewer points and 225-or-fewer yards in three consecutive games within a single season.

Minnesota can become the fifth team since 2002 to allow 16-or-fewer points in 6 of their first 7 games of a season.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson – set to appear in his 100th career game – has 8,782 career receiving yards, the third-most receiving yards by a player in his first 100 career games in NFL history.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has 1,788 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions entering Week 8. He can become the fourth player with at least 2,000 passing yards before his first interception to begin a season.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 5,919 scrimmage yards and 58 scrimmage touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023 and can become the third player in NFL history with at least 6,000 scrimmage yards and 60 scrimmage touchdowns in his first four career seasons. Meanwhile, Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 593 receptions in 89 career games and can become the fastest player in NFL history to 600 career receptions.

Cleveland (5-2) at Pittsburgh (5-2)

Cleveland and Pittsburgh enter Week 8 tied for the AFC North. In Week 4, the Browns defeated the Steelers, 27-24, as kicker Andre Szmyt converted the game-winning 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Cleveland is one of two teams since 1970 to record a game-winning score in the final four minutes of regulation or in overtime in each of their first five wins of a season.

With a win in Week 8, Cleveland can win each of their first three divisional games in a season for the first time since 1993.

Last week, in Pittsburgh’s Week 7 victory in Paris, quarterback Aaron Rodgers recorded his 540th career regular season touchdown pass and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (539 touchdown passes) for the third-most regular season touchdown passes in NFL history.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has 120.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2017 and is one of five players since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least 120 in his first 10 seasons.

Kansas City (5-1) at Denver (5-2)

In Week 1, the Chiefs defeated Denver, 31-10, as running back Kenneth Walker totalled a career-high 191 scrimmage yards (173 rushing, 18 receiving) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Walker enters Week 8 ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards (701) and fifth in scrimmage yards (817) this season.

Last week, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (15,413 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards by a tight end, including the postseason, in NFL history and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (1,102 receptions) for the fifth-most regular season receptions in NFL history.

In Week 7, Denver quarterback Bo Nix became the fifth player in NFL history with a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 50-yard touchdown run in the same game.

Since entering the NFL in 2024, Nix has 29 regular-season wins, third-most among starting quarterbacks, trailing only Sam Darnold (31 wins) and Josh Allen (30).

Chicago (5-2) at Seattle (4-3)

The Seahawks – who lead the NFL in passing defence (144.4 yards per game allowed) and rank sixth in rushing defence (89.4 yards per game allowed) – are the third team since 1990 to allow 150-or-fewer passing yards per game and 90-or-fewer rushing yards per game over their first seven games of a season.

Chicago enters Week 8 leading the NFL in rushing offence (154.3 yards per game) and rank third in total offence (390.7 yards per game). Bears running back D’Andre Swift is one of two running backs, along with Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, with at least five rushing touchdowns in each of the past seven seasons.

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon-Smith Njigba leads the NFL with 867 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions and ranks second with 58 receptions this season. He can become the third player since 1970 to lead or tie for the league-lead in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions through Week 8 of a season, joining Rod Smith (2001 with Denver) and Steve Smith Sr. (2005 with Carolina), while Smith-Njigba can become the sixth player ever with at least 1,000 receiving yards in his first eight games of a season

Baltimore (4-3) at Buffalo (5-1)

The Bills, who lead the NFL in scoring offence (32.8 points per game) and rank fourth in total offence (387.7 yards per game), can become the first team since the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs to score 24-or-more points and record 340-or-more total yards of offense in each of their first seven games of a season.

In the last meeting between the two clubs – Week 1 of the 2025 season – Buffalo overcame a 15-point deficit in the final 3:56 to defeat Baltimore, 41-40.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has 4,961 career rushing yards and can become the fifth quarterback all-time with at least 5,000 career rushing yards.

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, who has 135 career touchdowns, can tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (136 touchdowns) for the fourth-most touchdowns by a running back in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (175), LaDainian Tomlinson (162) and Marcus Allen (145).

Additionally, Henry – who has eight scrimmage touchdowns this season – can become the third player in NFL history with at least 10 scrimmage touchdowns in nine consecutive seasons.

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