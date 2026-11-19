Republic of Ireland | Euro 2028 Ireland Euro 2028 Qualifying Draw: Opponents, Play-Off Dates and Route to the Finals Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland have secured Pot 2 status ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw. Here is everything supporters need to know about the potential opponents, Nations League play-offs and the hosts’ qualification safety net.

POT 2 Ireland’s seeding 6 DEC Euro 2028 draw 2027 Qualifying campaign

The Republic of Ireland’s road to Euro 2028 is beginning to take shape. Victory over Kosovo has secured second-seed status for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side, improving their prospects of reaching a European Championship they will help host.

Ireland will co-host Euro 2028 alongside England, Scotland and Wales, but participation in the tournament is not automatically guaranteed.

The qualifying draw takes place in Belfast on Sunday, 6 December 2026, while Ireland must also prepare for a Nations League promotion play-off against one of four League A opponents.

Who can Ireland face in the Nations League play-offs?

Ireland will face one of four League A nations in a two-legged promotion play-off in March 2027.

Possible Republic of Ireland opponents 🇭🇷 Croatia 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇷🇸 Serbia 🏴 Wales Ireland are unseeded and will play the first leg at home, with the return leg away.

UEFA is expanding Nations League A and B from 16 to 18 teams. Croatia and Denmark enter the play-offs as the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams in League A, while Wales and Serbia are the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams.

Turkey and Czechia have been relegated directly. Ireland, meanwhile, have the opportunity to secure promotion to League A.

Ireland secure Pot 2 for Euro 2028 qualifying draw

Ireland’s win over Kosovo has placed Hallgrímsson’s side among the second seeds for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

That means Ireland will avoid a number of potentially difficult opponents, including Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Serbia, Turkey and Wales.

Why Pot 2 matters Ireland cannot face another Pot 2 nation in their qualifying group. This improves their opportunity to compete for a top-two finish, although the strength of their Pot 1 and Pot 3 opponents will remain crucial.

Euro 2028 qualifying pots: Who could Ireland draw?

There will be 12 qualifying groups, with Ireland drawn against teams from the other pots, subject to UEFA’s draw restrictions.

Pot Countries 1 England, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Italy, Denmark, Croatia 2 Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Wales, Czechia, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary 3 Ukraine, Scotland, Kosovo, Poland, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Slovakia. The remaining team requires confirmation against UEFA’s final pot allocation. 4 Estonia, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Finland, Moldova, Armenia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Latvia, San Marino 5 Malta, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein

Although England are among the top seeds, Ireland cannot be drawn against them because both countries are Euro 2028 co-hosts.

Scotland are also excluded from Ireland’s group under the same restriction.

What would be Ireland’s best Euro 2028 qualifying draw?

A group containing one of the more manageable Pot 1 opponents would offer Ireland a better opportunity to challenge for automatic qualification.

Norway, Greece, Denmark or Croatia could potentially offer a more realistic contest than facing France, Spain, Portugal or Germany, although all would present significant challenges.

Ireland will also want to avoid particularly dangerous Pot 3 opponents such as Ukraine, Poland and Scotland, with the latter already excluded by the co-host restriction.

The final draw will determine whether Hallgrímsson’s side have a realistic opportunity to challenge for first place or must focus primarily on securing a runners-up position.

How does Euro 2028 qualification work?

The Euro 2028 finals will feature 24 teams. Twenty countries will qualify directly through the group stage.

12 Group winners 8 Best runners-up 2 Reserved host places

The 12 group winners and eight best runners-up qualify automatically. Two additional positions are reserved for the best-performing co-hosts who have not qualified through their groups.

The remaining tournament places will be determined through the qualifying play-off system, with the precise allocation depending on whether the reserved host places are required.

Can Ireland qualify for Euro 2028 without finishing in the top two?

Yes. Ireland could qualify through the reserved host positions even if they fail to secure automatic qualification from their group.

England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are all participating in qualifying, but UEFA has reserved two places for the best-performing host nations who do not qualify automatically.

Potential qualification scenario If England and Wales both qualify automatically, Ireland and Scotland would take the two reserved host positions if neither had already qualified. Ireland could therefore reach Euro 2028 without finishing in the automatic qualifying places.

However, if England qualify automatically and Scotland, Wales and Ireland all fail to do so, only two of those three countries would receive the reserved places.

In that situation, Ireland would need to finish ahead of at least one of Scotland or Wales under UEFA’s ranking criteria for the host allocation.

Why the other Euro 2028 hosts matter to Ireland

One unusual feature of the qualification system is that Ireland could benefit from strong campaigns by the other tournament hosts.

Every co-host who qualifies automatically reduces the number of teams competing for the two reserved host positions.

For Ireland, that creates two possible routes to the tournament: qualify through their own results or finish high enough in the host ranking to receive a reserved place.

Nevertheless, relying on the results of England, Scotland or Wales would leave Ireland’s qualification prospects outside their own control.

When is the Euro 2028 qualifying draw?

Hallgrímsson will learn Ireland’s qualifying opponents in December before attention turns towards the competitive fixtures in 2027.

With Dublin set to host matches at Euro 2028, reaching the finals will carry additional significance for the Republic of Ireland and their supporters.

Ireland Euro 2028 qualifying: Frequently asked questions

Have Ireland automatically qualified for Euro 2028? No. Ireland are one of four co-hosts, but they must participate in qualifying. Two places are reserved for the best-performing co-hosts who do not qualify automatically.

When is the Euro 2028 qualifying draw? The draw is scheduled for Sunday, 6 December 2026, in Belfast.

Who can Ireland face in the Nations League play-offs? Ireland will be drawn against Croatia, Denmark, Serbia or Wales in a two-legged promotion play-off in March 2027.

Can Ireland draw England in Euro 2028 qualifying? No. UEFA’s co-host restrictions prevent Ireland and England from being placed in the same qualifying group.

Can Ireland qualify for Euro 2028 by finishing third? Potentially. Ireland could receive one of the two reserved host places, depending on their qualifying performance relative to the other co-hosts who have not qualified automatically.