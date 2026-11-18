Irish Rugby | U20 International Team News Ireland U20s Team Named for Scotland Clash as Cian Butler Takes Captaincy Head coach Cullie Tucker names an extended 26-player squad for Friday’s challenge match in Cork as preparations begin for the 2027 international season.

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Players Selected 5pm

Kick-off Friday 2027

Season Preparation

Ireland U20s head coach Cullie Tucker has named his team for Friday evening’s challenge match against Scotland U20s at Virgin Media Park in Cork, with Cian Butler selected as captain.

The uncapped fixture, which kicks off at 5pm, is an important early test for Ireland’s emerging players as they build towards the 2027 international season.

Tucker has selected an extended 26-player match-day squad, giving the coaching team an opportunity to assess combinations and provide valuable international experience.

The match forms the opening part of a double-header in Cork, with Ireland XV facing Fijian Latui at 7.45pm.

Cian Butler Captains Ireland U20s

Portlaoise and Leinster back row Cian Butler will lead the team from number eight.

He is joined in the back row by Shannon and Munster’s Alex Lautsou at blindside flanker and Corinthians and Connacht’s Ruben Flynn at openside.

In the second row, Young Munster’s Jamie Walsh partners Dublin University’s Jonny Ginnety.

The front row consists of Jamie Bohan of Naas, UCD hooker Joe Christle and Clontarf prop Harry Goslin.

Frankie Óg Sheahan and Charlie O’Connor Form Half-Back Pairing

Cork Constitution and Munster scrum-half Frankie Óg Sheahan starts alongside Queen’s University and Ulster out-half Charlie O’Connor.

Bernard White of UCD partners Queen’s University’s Tom Bell in midfield, while the back three features Fionn Rowsome at full-back, James Browne on the right wing and Harry Waters on the left.

Connacht Watch: Two Corinthians Players Selected Connacht are represented by Corinthians back row Ruben Flynn, who starts at openside flanker, and Dara Walsh, who is included among the replacements.

Cullie Tucker Outlines Ireland U20s Plans

The Ireland squad has completed two training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of the Scotland fixture.

Tucker believes the match will be valuable as his squad begins developing combinations and establishing its playing identity.

“This is a really important fixture for us at the start of the season. It gives the players an opportunity to get valuable game time in an Ireland jersey, put the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch into practice and test themselves against quality opposition in Scotland.” “Our key focus at this stage is building cohesion within the group, developing our combinations and establishing a clear understanding of how we want to play.” — Cullie Tucker, Ireland U20s Head Coach

Tucker added that he wants his players to bring energy, intensity and accuracy to their performances as they continue to develop an understanding of the team’s game model.

Ireland U20s Starting Team v Scotland U20s

Ireland U20s | Starting XV Friday, 20 November 2026 | Virgin Media Park

Backs

15 Fionn Rowsome GarryowenMunster

14 James Browne Dublin UniversityLeinster

13 Tom Bell Queen’s UniversityUlster

12 Bernard White UCDLeinster

11 Harry Waters Blackrock CollegeLeinster

10 Charlie O’Connor Queen’s UniversityUlster

9 Frankie Óg Sheahan Cork ConstitutionMunster

Forwards

1 Jamie Bohan NaasLeinster

2 Joe Christle UCDLeinster

3 Harry Goslin ClontarfLeinster

4 Jamie Walsh Young MunsterMunster

5 Jonny Ginnety Dublin UniversityLeinster

6 Alex Lautsou ShannonMunster

7 Ruben Flynn CorinthiansConnacht

8 Cian Butler CAPTAIN PortlaoiseLeinster

Ireland U20s | Replacements Extended match-day squad: 16–26

Replacements

16 Taylor Coles Nenagh OrmondMunster

17 Ben Guerin Old WesleyLeinster

18 Eric Cantillon GarryowenMunster

19 Paddy Woods Queen’s UniversityUlster

20 Adam Boyd InstoniansUlster

21 Luke Coffey UCDLeinster

22 Paul Neary St Mary’s CollegeLeinster

23 Matthew Brennan ClontarfLeinster

24 Geoff O’Sullivan Dublin UniversityLeinster

25 Dara Walsh CorinthiansConnacht

26 Aaron Moloney Nenagh OrmondMunster

Ireland U20s Coaching Team for 2027

Tucker has also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Andrew Browne, who was in charge of Ireland U20s last season, joins Kieran Hallett, Niall Annett and Mark Butler as assistant coaches.

The group will work with the squad as Ireland prepare for the international programme ahead.

Friday Night Rugby Double-Header Ireland U20s v Scotland U20s

5.00pm Ireland XV v Fijian Latui

7.45pm Both fixtures take place at Virgin Media Park, Cork, on Friday, 20 November 2026.