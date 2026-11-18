Ireland Rugby | Team News Ireland XV Team Named to Face Fijian Latui as Gus McCarthy Takes Captaincy Joey Carbery starts at out-half as Mark Sexton selects a blend of Test experience and emerging talent for Friday night’s fixture in Cork.

Fixture

Ireland XV v Fijian Latui Date

Friday, 20 November Kick-off

7.45pm

Ireland XV head coach Mark Sexton has named his starting team for Friday night’s meeting with Fijian Latui at Virgin Media Park, with Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy captaining the side.

Eight members of the match-day squad have previous senior Ireland Test experience, while a number of younger players will have the chance to impress in the international environment.

Among those handed starting opportunities are Todd Lawlor, Finn Treacy, Daniel Ryan, Fintan Gunne and Brian Gleeson.

Six Connacht Players Included

Connacht have four players in the starting XV, with Finn Treacy selected on the right wing, Daniel Ryan on the left and Cathal Forde at inside centre.

Forde partners Ulster’s James Hume in midfield, while Leinster’s Todd Lawlor starts at full-back.

Will Connors completes the Connacht representation in the starting team, lining out at openside flanker.

Connacht Watch: Six Players Involved Starting: Finn Treacy, Cathal Forde, Daniel Ryan and Will Connors. Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar and Paul Boyle.

Carbery and Gunne Form Half-Back Partnership

Joey Carbery will direct proceedings from out-half, with Leinster scrum-half Fintan Gunne partnering him at nine.

In the forwards, McCarthy packs down between Alex Usanov and Kieran Brookes, with Munster pairing Fineen Wycherley and Edwin Edogbo selected in the second row.

Ulster’s David McCann starts at blindside flanker, Connors wears seven and Munster’s Brian Gleeson completes the back row at number eight.

Sexton is supported by Jimmy Duffy, Jared Payne and Seamus Toomey in the Ireland XV coaching team.

Ireland XV Starting Team v Fijian Latui

Ireland XV | Starting 15 Friday, 20 November 2026

Backs

15 Todd Lawlor Leinster

14 Finn Treacy Connacht

13 James Hume Ulster

12 Cathal Forde Connacht

11 Daniel Ryan Connacht

10 Joey Carbery Leinster

9 Fintan Gunne Leinster

Forwards

1 Alex Usanov Leinster

2 Gus McCarthy CAPTAIN Leinster

3 Kieran Brookes Munster

4 Fineen Wycherley Munster

5 Edwin Edogbo Munster

6 David McCann Ulster

7 Will Connors Connacht

8 Brian Gleeson Munster

Ireland XV | Replacements Match-day squad: 16–23

Bench

16 Eoin de Buitléar Connacht

17 Jeremy Loughman Munster

18 Jack Aungier Munster

19 Conor O’Tighearnaigh Leinster

20 Paul Boyle Connacht

21 Matthew Devine Ulster

22 Jack Murphy Ulster

23 Dan Kelly Munster

Opportunity to Impress Ireland Coaches

The fixture provides an important opportunity for players of national interest to experience the expectations and standards of the senior Ireland international environment.

With a combination of established Test players and younger prospects, Friday’s encounter will allow the coaching staff to assess potential future senior internationals.