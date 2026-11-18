Ireland XV Team Named to Face Fijian Latui as Gus McCarthy Takes Captaincy
Joey Carbery starts at out-half as Mark Sexton selects a blend of Test experience and emerging talent for Friday night’s fixture in Cork.
Ireland XV v Fijian Latui
Friday, 20 November
7.45pm
Ireland XV head coach Mark Sexton has named his starting team for Friday night’s meeting with Fijian Latui at Virgin Media Park, with Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy captaining the side.
Eight members of the match-day squad have previous senior Ireland Test experience, while a number of younger players will have the chance to impress in the international environment.
Among those handed starting opportunities are Todd Lawlor, Finn Treacy, Daniel Ryan, Fintan Gunne and Brian Gleeson.
Six Connacht Players Included
Connacht have four players in the starting XV, with Finn Treacy selected on the right wing, Daniel Ryan on the left and Cathal Forde at inside centre.
Forde partners Ulster’s James Hume in midfield, while Leinster’s Todd Lawlor starts at full-back.
Will Connors completes the Connacht representation in the starting team, lining out at openside flanker.
Connacht Watch: Six Players Involved
Starting: Finn Treacy, Cathal Forde, Daniel Ryan and Will Connors.
Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar and Paul Boyle.
Carbery and Gunne Form Half-Back Partnership
Joey Carbery will direct proceedings from out-half, with Leinster scrum-half Fintan Gunne partnering him at nine.
In the forwards, McCarthy packs down between Alex Usanov and Kieran Brookes, with Munster pairing Fineen Wycherley and Edwin Edogbo selected in the second row.
Ulster’s David McCann starts at blindside flanker, Connors wears seven and Munster’s Brian Gleeson completes the back row at number eight.
Sexton is supported by Jimmy Duffy, Jared Payne and Seamus Toomey in the Ireland XV coaching team.
Ireland XV Starting Team v Fijian Latui
Ireland XV | Starting 15
Friday, 20 November 2026
Ireland XV | Replacements
Match-day squad: 16–23
Opportunity to Impress Ireland Coaches
The fixture provides an important opportunity for players of national interest to experience the expectations and standards of the senior Ireland international environment.
With a combination of established Test players and younger prospects, Friday’s encounter will allow the coaching staff to assess potential future senior internationals.