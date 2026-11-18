AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship Finals Confirmed
Ballygunner face Thurles Sarsfields in the senior decider as the Junior, Intermediate and Senior provincial titles go on the line across November 28 and 29.
Provincial Finals
Clubs Involved
Days of Hurling
The fixture details have been confirmed for all three AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship Finals, with the provincial deciders scheduled for Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29.
The weekend will see six clubs from across Munster compete for provincial honours at Junior, Intermediate and Senior level, with finals scheduled for Thurles, Mallow and Cork.
The headline fixture sees Waterford champions Ballygunner take on Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields in the Senior Final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.
AIB Munster Club Hurling Finals: Full Fixtures
Sunday, 29 November
Waterford
Tipperary
The Senior Final brings together Ballygunner of Waterford and Thurles Sarsfields of Tipperary, with the provincial title to be decided at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Throw-in is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, November 29, bringing the weekend’s three finals to a close.
Sunday, 29 November
Tipperary
Limerick
Sunday’s action gets underway in Mallow, where Tipperary’s St. Mary’s meet Limerick representatives Dromin-Athlacca in the Intermediate Final.
The game is scheduled for a 1pm throw-in, two hours before the Senior Final begins in Cork.
Saturday, 28 November
Cork
Limerick
The opening final of the weekend takes place on Saturday, November 28, when Cork’s Kilshannig face Limerick’s Caherline at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.
The Junior decider throws in at 1pm and will be the first of the three provincial titles decided over the weekend.
Senior Final Takes Centre Stage
Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields will contest the final fixture of the weekend, with the Munster Senior Club Hurling title at stake in Cork on Sunday afternoon.
Munster Club Hurling Finals 2026: At a Glance
|Grade
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Junior
|Kilshannig v Caherline
|Sat 28 Nov
|1pm
|Intermediate
|St. Mary’s v Dromin-Athlacca
|Sun 29 Nov
|1pm
|Senior
|Ballygunner v Thurles Sarsfields
|Sun 29 Nov
|3pm