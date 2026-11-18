GAA Hurling | Munster Club Finals 2026 AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship Finals Confirmed Ballygunner face Thurles Sarsfields in the senior decider as the Junior, Intermediate and Senior provincial titles go on the line across November 28 and 29.

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Provincial Finals 6

Clubs Involved 2

Days of Hurling

The fixture details have been confirmed for all three AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship Finals, with the provincial deciders scheduled for Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29.

The weekend will see six clubs from across Munster compete for provincial honours at Junior, Intermediate and Senior level, with finals scheduled for Thurles, Mallow and Cork.

The headline fixture sees Waterford champions Ballygunner take on Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields in the Senior Final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

AIB Munster Club Hurling Finals: Full Fixtures

Senior Hurling Final

Sunday, 29 November Ballygunner

Waterford V Thurles Sarsfields

Tipperary

The Senior Final brings together Ballygunner of Waterford and Thurles Sarsfields of Tipperary, with the provincial title to be decided at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Throw-in is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, November 29, bringing the weekend’s three finals to a close.

Intermediate Hurling Final

Sunday, 29 November St. Mary’s

Tipperary V Dromin-Athlacca

Limerick

Sunday’s action gets underway in Mallow, where Tipperary’s St. Mary’s meet Limerick representatives Dromin-Athlacca in the Intermediate Final.

The game is scheduled for a 1pm throw-in, two hours before the Senior Final begins in Cork.

Junior Hurling Final

Saturday, 28 November Kilshannig

Cork V Caherline

Limerick

The opening final of the weekend takes place on Saturday, November 28, when Cork’s Kilshannig face Limerick’s Caherline at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The Junior decider throws in at 1pm and will be the first of the three provincial titles decided over the weekend.

Senior Final Takes Centre Stage Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields will contest the final fixture of the weekend, with the Munster Senior Club Hurling title at stake in Cork on Sunday afternoon.

Munster Club Hurling Finals 2026: At a Glance