The League of Ireland Title Race: What Could Happen Before the Final Whistle?

The 2026 Premier Division is delivering more drama than anyone expected. With two matchdays left, the title is still up for grabs, and every remaining fixture has become a high-stakes final where a mistake could be catastrophic. Get the full lowdown in this 1xBet.ie review.

The main contenders: Shamrock Rovers and the chasing pack

Heading into Matchday 35, Shamrock Rovers sit at the top of the table with 65 points. Their experience as champions makes them the favourites, but there is no room for complacency: Bohemians are breathing down their necks, trailing by just three points on 62.

With only one win separating the two sides and 180 minutes of football remaining, any slip-up by Rovers could immediately open the door for their rivals to claim the title. While a home game against underdogs Sligo might look straightforward, the final-day away trip to face Dundalk will be a true test.

It is worth noting that Shamrock have beaten Dundalk only once in their three encounters in 2026. The champions recorded a 1-1 home draw, a 1-0 away defeat, and a 3-2 home victory in a match in which the visitors came from behind twice to equalise. Add Rovers’ recent away losses to St Patrick’s and Galway, and it becomes clear they face a tough end to the season.

The main challenger: Bohemians’ title hopes

The Dublin club enters the final stretch as Shamrock Rovers’ closest and most dangerous rival. Bohemians would be in a much stronger position if they had drawn away to Shamrock Rovers on 12 October. However, Dylan Watts’ 76th-minute goal secured the win for their opponents, and now Bohs can only hope the favourites fail.

To win the title, Bohemians must take all six points from their remaining two matches and rely on their rivals to slip up. However, their run-in is far from easy: after hosting Shelbourne, they must travel to face St Patrick’s, who currently sit third in the table.

The St Patrick’s factor

With 59 points, St Patrick’s still have a mathematical chance of claiming the title. To do that, however, they would need to win both remaining matches and hope Shamrock Rovers lose both theirs. It would also help if Bohemians failed to beat Shelbourne. Meanwhile, the Saints’ recent 2-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers clearly showed that they can compete with the league leaders.

The problem is that a home defeat to Shelbourne, followed by another setback in Derry, has undoubtedly affected the team’s morale. Their opponents were considered underdogs before kick-off, yet St Patrick’s lacked the energy to deliver when it mattered most, much like in their earlier game against Waterford. Perhaps the team simply struggles to handle the pressure when it feels obliged to win.

Decisive fixtures and possible scenarios

The title will be decided over the coming days: Matchday 35 is scheduled for 23-24 October, while the final clashes will be held on 30 October. To lift the trophy, Shamrock Rovers need to make the most of their remaining fixtures. However, football history is full of dramatic finales. If the league leaders drop points even once, their rivals will have a chance to rewrite the script of the season.

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