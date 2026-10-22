Can Ciaran Frawley Seize Ireland’s Starting Fly-Half Jersey?

Ever since the legendary Johnny Sexton hung up his boots in 2023, the question of who should wear Ireland’s coveted number 10 jersey has remained one of rugby union’s most fiercely debated topics.

As Andy Farrell’s squad prepares for a demanding autumn block of fixtures in the new Nations Championship, a familiar name is re-entering the conversation with serious momentum: Ciaran Frawley.

While Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley have largely dominated the fly-half discussions over the past year, Frawley’s recent career pivot is forcing coaches and pundits to take a fresh look at his potential.

A Fresh Start in the West

For years at Leinster, Frawley’s immense versatility often worked against him. Frequently deployed as a utility back across full-back and centre, he was rarely given a consistent run in his preferred position at fly-half. However, a summer move to Connacht has completely revitalized the 28-year-old playmaker.

Working under the guidance of Stuart Lancaster, Frawley has stepped out of the shadows to claim the undisputed first-choice role at Connacht. The impact has been immediate and undeniable:

Scored twice on his club debut against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

Delivered a standout, two-try performance in a thrilling Investec Champions Cup victory over Saracens in Galway.

Demonstrated seamless tactical control and playmaking maturity in his new environment.

Former Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray admits that while Prendergast enters the international window as the likely number-one choice—coming off a player-of-the-match display for Leinster against Clermont—Frawley is definitely a player to watch.

“It is one to watch in terms of seeing how much say he’ll have [in November]. I suspect that Sam is going in as number one choice, but Frawley is one to keep an eye on,” Murray told BBC Sport NI.

The Goal-Kicking Question

Despite his stellar run of form in open play, observers note that there are still areas of competition to navigate. Murray pointed out that the quality of Ireland’s goal kicking remains “the elephant in the room,” noting that Frawley has not currently been handling kicking duties off the tee for Connacht.

Even so, Frawley has proven he can deliver under high-pressure scenarios on the international stage. Beyond landing three of his four attempts against Japan in July, his most iconic moment came in 2024 when a clutch, last-gasp drop goal against South Africa secured a historic Test win in Springbok territory.

Building Toward the 2027 World Cup

As Andy Farrell names a largely settled squad—featuring only two new faces in Ulster’s Jamie Benson and James McNabney—the upcoming autumn Tests against Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa take on added significance.

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia looming on the horizon, the inaugural Nations Championship is viewed by senior figures like Murray as an ideal proving ground. Whether Farrell uses the tournament to replicate high-stakes knockout scenarios or builds toward a grand finale, the battle for the starting fly-half berth will be central to Ireland’s aspirations.

If Frawley can translate his sparkling Connacht form onto the international stage this November, Andy Farrell may just have a fascinating selection dilemma on his hands.

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